Investors are gloomy about this company's prospects and leaving some upside potential on the table.

Top-line growth rates leave much to be desired. But there's more here than meets the eye.

Investment Thesis

Cloudera (CLDR) has fallen out of favor with investors. I make the case that Cloudera's valuation already prices in too much negativity.

Presently, investors are only willing to pay 4x forward sales, for this strong cash flow generating company. This is not only cheap in absolute terms, but it's also cheap relative to a peer. Investors would do well to consider this investment.

Superficial Bad News: Revenue Growth Rates Are Unappetizing

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

The graph above notes the bleeding obvious. Once Cloudera got past its merger of equals with Hortonworks, which closed back in fiscal Q1 2020, its revenue growth rates have dwindled down, as organic growth has been difficult to come by.

Source: SA Premium Tools

What's more, as we look ahead, beyond fiscal Q3 2021, its revenue growth rates don't appear highly alluring. Particularly for a company that was once viewed as a high-growth cloud company. However, it's not all bad news.

Positive Aspects Bulls Should Consider

If you have followed my work for a while you will have picked up that I typically seek out companies with very high gross profit margins, typically above 70%.

At this point and higher, particularly for companies with a high degree of recurring customers, such as Cloudera, you are likely to see substantial operating leverage if the business is able to sustainably grow its top line.

In the case of Cloudera, its non-GAAP gross profit margins reached 81% in Q2 2021. Furthermore, not only was this a 400 basis point improvement from the same period a year ago, but its non-GAAP gross profit was also an improvement from 79% we witnessed in Q1 2020.

Indeed, what we should be mindful of here is that Cloudera's non-GAAP gross profit margins were driven up by an improvement in its non-GAAP subscription gross margin to 89% compared with 86% in the same period a year ago.

I reason this is critical because it shows that Cloudera's profit expansion is being driven by its enterprise cloud platform, rather than through maximizing its profitability within its Services business, as that is less sustainable, and investors would not value that as highly. In short, Cloudera is delivering strong progress where it counts most.

What's more, as CEO Robert Bearden took the reigns earlier this year he determined to lower Cloudera's customer acquisition cost so that the company could maximize its cash flows.

Consequently, cash flows for the H1 2021 reached $101 million, which was a huge improvement from negative $22 million in the same period a year ago.

Valuation -- Undoubtedly, A lot of Pessimism is already Priced In

As discussed already, the biggest challenge for Cloudera is to grow its revenues. Meanwhile, there's certainly a case to be made that what Cloudera lacks in top-line growth, it more than makes up for in bottom-line cash flow.

What's more, I believe that the market is more rational than many investors would instinctively assume. Case in point, even though Zoom (ZM) just reported a stellar outlook well into 2021, the market felt that too much optimism was already priced in, and investors were content to take profits there.

It's on this thesis and general outlook which I suspect that investors' doom and gloom is already priced into Cloudera. Presently, investors are being asked to pay 4x forward revenues. This is not an excessive valuation, particularly assuming that Cloudera is able to continue reporting those plus ~80% non-GAAP gross margins.

For comparison, Domo (DOMO) is priced at slightly higher multiples, at 5x forward sales, its non-GAAP subscription gross profit margins are 80% compared with 89% for the same period for Cloudera, and its growth rates ahead are highly comparable with Cloudera's.

Put simply, we can see that Cloudera's valuation already prices in too much negativity.

The Bottom Line

For new shareholders, I contend that Cloudera could soon migrate its narrative away from a fast-growing cloud company, which it clearly is not, towards a company with very strong cash flow generation.

Assuming that Q3 2021 once again prints a solid amount of cash flow, if Cloudera spins its narrative towards its strong cash flow generation, investors may be willing to look beyond its understated revenue growth and give Cloudera the benefit of the doubt.

Cloudera will report its Q3 2021 results this Thursday, after hours. Stay tuned.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.