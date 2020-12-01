How I would invest $10 million

Wealthier investors have far more assets in commercial real estate, private businesses, and cash. Stocks are an important part of the puzzle as well.

My research shows that investors with $10 million and up have much different asset allocations than investors with less.

Picture this: You're on the beach with your favorite drink in hand, watching the moon rise over the ocean. After a brief call with your attorney, you find that the lottery ticket you bought at the corner store is going to net you $10 million after-tax. How will you invest the money?

Should you throw caution to the wind and spend it on sports cars and socially-distanced blackjack? Probably not. The median college grad can expect to earn around $2,000,000 to $2,500,000 in their lifetime, or around $60,000 annually over a ~40-year career. To blow through $10 million in short order would not elicit much sympathy from your friends and family.

Last week, I wrote a piece on how I would invest $1 million. A little under 100,000 people have read it so far, so today, we're raising the stakes.

$10 million is an order of magnitude larger than $1 million, and the optimal ways to invest it are different. For one, I recommended holding onto your day job with a $1 million windfall. While $1 million can certainly allow you to make a thoughtful career change (you don't need 1/100th of the money to do that either by the way), I wouldn't recommend trying to live off of $1 million in the stock market with no outside income unless your expense structure were very low. With $10 million, however, you'd be silly to keep your job unless you loved it.

Where you'll get in trouble

Before I go any further, I'll explain some of the pitfalls of living off of wealth. Read carefully here, because the problems I'm about to describe are common for retirees in all income brackets. The most basic problem that you'll have when trying to live off your wealth is called an asset-liability mismatch. The premise of the problem is simple. If you're living off your wealth, your assets tend to be in stocks, real estate, and other investments, while your liabilities tend to be owed in cold, hard cash. That means that if stocks tank and you have to pull too much money out to cover your liabilities, then you're in trouble. If stocks go down and stay down and your liabilities are too high in relation to the new price of stocks, then you can go broke over time this way.

The seminal study on retirement is known as the Trinity study. Since my readers know that Texas is the center of the universe, you'll be glad to know that the authors were professors at Trinity University in San Antonio (original paper here). You may not know about the study, but chances are you've heard of their conclusion–the four percent rule. The authors wanted to know how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio without risking running out of money.

Source: The Poor Swiss

What they found was that if you invest in a conventional mix of stocks and bonds, a 4 percent withdrawal rate per year (adjusted for inflation annually) is unlikely to exhaust the portfolio within 30 years of starting. However, it's a blunt tool for dealing with a deeper problem, which is the asset-liability mismatch of living off of stocks. If you backtest the 4 percent rule, you'll see that it's inefficient. If you time it right, your portfolio grows like crazy but you can't spend it without cheating on the rule, and if you time it wrong (retiring in 2000 would have been a prime example), you'll lose money over long periods of time. At a minimum, I find that fixed percentage withdrawals do a better job of delivering income over time than fixed amounts.

If you want to live off of your wealth, you need to solve the issue of your assets and liabilities being mismatched.

How people with $10 million and up invest

I found an investing club for people with $10 million and up called Tiger 21. What's interesting is that their allocations don't look much like those of investors in lower wealth brackets, which tend to focus on 401k assets invested in stocks and primary residences. Over 50 percent of Tiger 21 member assets are invested in commercial real estate and private equity. Additionally, their members hold a higher percentage in cash than I would have expected at first glance.

Here's the most recent average allocation for their members that I could find.

Source: Tiger 21 Annual Report

My perspective on their members' allocations:

1. The private equity investments are likely to have started much smaller and grown because of success. I know a few people who have made 10-25x their money investing in startups, with numbers occasionally much bigger. They also may be throwing the value of their businesses under this column. Sometimes the answer for someone to invest $10 million is to do more of what made them their first $10 million.

2. 12 percent of $10 million is $1.2 million in cash. This adds resiliency to the portfolio and allows high net worth individuals to buy stocks during crashes rather than sell.

3. The largest holding by asset class is commercial real estate because, in my view, it earns more cash flow than stocks do and does a better job of matching assets (rents earned) to liabilities (living expenses) than stocks do. The graph shows asset allocation and not liabilities, but I would guess that most people in this net worth range who buy commercial real estate do so with cash, assuming commercial real estate or development isn't their primary business. Commercial mortgages are expensive and a pain to deal with.

4. If you don't know exactly who your hedge fund allocation would go to, I would skip it. My guess is that if the average allocation is 3 percent, the mode is zero.

How I would invest $10 million

The first step is to solve the asset-liability mismatch. The easiest way to do this is to buy real estate. Real estate is a business, so you would need to spend ~6 months learning before putting money to work. My family's first business was real estate, and we learned as we went along without our mistakes costing too much money. There are other ways to solve this mismatch, for example, a lot of pro ballplayers buy specialized annuities that pay out over their lifetime to help spread out their income.

The easiest way in is probably to invest in single-family rentals, depending on where you're located. I would read the real estate classic book BRRR for how to run a single-family rental strategy. Getting your real estate license (or partnering with someone young who does and who will waive their commission to act as your general contractor) is key to your gross margin numbers being good. Don't finance anything, you won't need to unless you want to pull equity out down the road after everything is stabilized and rented. If you do this right you can force 20+ percent appreciation in the properties you buy in less than 12 months.

Commercial real estate is easier for investing larger chunks of money. I know people personally who make great money in niche asset classes like small multifamily units, mobile home parks, car dealerships, and medical office buildings.

I'd put $5 million in investment real estate. Done right and with a little work, the properties should generate $300,000+ in rental income. I'd do 5-7 single-family properties and some niche commercial real estate, partnering with people in my network. I'm assuming that you stay in the home you're in initially for the exercise, but the rule of thumb for later is to have 25 percent or less of your net worth in personal real estate.

The second piece of the portfolio would go into the financial markets. I'd invest $2 million in the risk parity and value investing portfolio I outlined in my last article and $2 million in plain-vanilla index funds. As I mentioned in my last article, I get a lot of my value picks from Pietros Maneos, who updates his buys monthly here.

To round it out, I'd put $250k each in Bitcoin and gold, leaving a $500k buffer in cash for a rainy day. I'll give you a few more keys to success in business and investing that I've learned from people much smarter than me.

Margins, complexity, and incentives

The investments I chose above were not chosen at random. Real estate is a simple, high margin business that doesn't require a lot of employees or inventory. Additionally, real estate is favored by congress and their rich friends. You can run a lot of the expenses that you incur in life, such as travel, health insurance, and part of the cost of your home through your business. You can also run expenses that you don't incur cash outflows for, such as depreciation through your business. I could write a whole article about tax write-offs for real estate that Trump made even better and Biden is unlikely to undo, but that's for another day. Real estate is also easy to vertically integrate, meaning that there aren't a lot of barriers to you taking over the sales and administrative parts of the business or finding someone to do them cheaper than the competition. Most businesses do not have this luxury.

Investing in the stock market is another good business. Again, however, you need to control your costs. The easiest way to increase your margins in the stock market is to follow the incentives that congress gives you. That means investing for the long term (more than 1 year), or trading futures, which have favorable tax treatment. This also keeps your commissions and trading expenses down. One interesting thing in my case is that I combine investing with publishing–another high margin business. This takes some of the swings out of the market. Even Buffett has down quarters and years, and he too has some high margin businesses that aren't perfectly correlated with stocks.

You can do the same thing with Bitcoin, with Blockfi, for example, you can lend your Bitcoin to short sellers and market makers and get 3-6 percent annually. I learned this from the excellent Robert & Sam Kovacs here at Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion

I hope that my readers got an interesting look at the art and science of investing large sums of money. No one is perfect, but the principles of investing aren't that different–diversify, invest in cash flow producing assets, and identify and manage known sources of risk and return.

How would you invest $10 million–would you invest it differently than $1 million? Feel free to add your take in the comment section.

