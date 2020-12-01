Objectively there's nothing much there but that's not what determines prices rather, we're in the Keynesian beauty contest.

This leaves the straight equity as the thing to be considered and here it's difficult.

The Nikola warrants that used to be listed are now all exercised or expired worthless just in case anyone is still holding any.

We know non-ICE vehicles are exciting

We're in one of those technological change moments. The internal combustion engine has its enemies and there's a great deal of innovation going on around what will replace it. OK, we get that as the irruption of companies with varied amounts of credibility tells us.

It's worth pointing out that economists actually think that investor credulity is an important part of these technological changes. Enthusiasm rather overcomes and all sorts of things get funded. But it's actually that scatter gun approach that leads to the unknowns that will succeed actually being able to succeed. Without the funding of Pets.com then that bookseller in Seattle might not have got over the line sort of thing.

Irrationality is both a feature and a benefit that is. Not for investors of course but for the rest of us out here. Most railroads failed, airlines as a whole have never returned capital to investors over their century of existence. But the economy sure benefitted.

We're clearly in one of those moments over non-ICE vehicles. Our task as investors is to try to peer through the hype to identify those that will succeed. I tend to think that Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) isn't one of them. I don't see that it has any great technological excitement and the stand out entrepreneur has also sidelined himself. Just don't see it really.

Nikola Warrants (NASDAQ: NKLAW

Almost as an aside one of the things the company did was issue warrants. These are now over:

(Nikola warrants quotation from Seeking Alpha)

The reason there's no chart is because they're not traded any more. The reason they're not traded is because they're all now either exercised or expired worthless. As the company explains:

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA; NKLAW) ("Nikola" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the "Public Warrants") to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the "Common Stock"), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement , dated as of May 15, 2018 (the "Warrant Agreement"), by and between the VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. ("VectoIQ") and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"), and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 21, 2020 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the "Redemption Price").

OK, so that's done.

More explanation

For those who don't quite get what's happened here. It's possible to issue people with a "permission". Or even charge them for it. In the case of a warrant upon a stock the permissions run something like - pay us 50 cents now and then at some future date, if you want to, you can buy our stock for $11. (Please note, made up numbers, entirely so.)

OK, so, if the stock is $18 on that future date then of course the people who paid 50 cents for their warrants can pay the company $11 for a new share and then sell it for $18. Cool. They've been able to take a leveraged bet on that future share price. The company has been able to raise a little bit of cash (the pile of 50 cents) early before it was obvious that it was worth $11. Or even $18.

This is much more common with a bond issue, a "convertible bond" but they do exist, these straight equity warrants, at times.

That's all rather teaching about eggs to grandmothers to most of us. But there's an important point that all too few of us do keep in mind. Any such deals need to be examined for the details.

Details, details

Any time we get away from just straight equity - and not always, entirely, even when we stick with it - it's the details of the conditions attached that matter. Or can matter, dependent upon what happens.

There can often be varied calls and puts embedded into more complex instruments. Say, a bond issuer might have a clause stating that they can call it in under certain circumstances. Or even that the investor has a put option of being able to force the company to buy it back under certain others.

Or, as here:

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met.

Well, OK, those warrants were all well in the money so it's no great pain for an investor to be told to take that profit.

And yet, well, think a little more. The warrants were dated to 2025. So, that's a multi-year highly leveraged speculation upon Nikola stock. OK, so the call terms available to the company have been met. Either pay up and buy the stock at the strike price or sell into the market, whichever. A decent profit can be booked. But it's still losing that extra 5 years of highly leveraged speculation on the Nikola price.

Or, if we want to use terms from the options market, we gain the in the money component but lose the remaining time value.

So this is a bit more than just an aside. The terms of complex instruments really, really, matter. Examine them, always.

Warrants are over, what about the equity?

Of more direct, or perhaps specific, interest is the equity itself:

(Nikola stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Yes, sure, this whole field is getting a little excited. The question for us is which chips to place our money upon. At which point we need to think in two different ways.

The first is the basic plausibility that this is one of the breakthrough companies. We are in this time of great technological change. Something is definitely going to happen out there.

Quite what is the question though. I have a sneaking suspicion that artificial hydrocarbons might end up somewhere in the mix myself. Perhaps algal, or entirely artificial from green hydrogen. Not enough of a suspicion to even think about where money might be placed to benefit from that but enough to be ever so slightly skeptical of the idea that batteries, or fuel cells, are necessarily going to be the answer.

Then, as a result of some work done 20 years back, if we are to say that fuel cells are going to do it I'm not certain that it's going to be PEM technology that does. I might well be biased here but there's good scientific evidence that solid oxide fuel cells (a specific variant on the sort of thing used in the Bloom Energy boxes) could be a more efficient solution.

The real point here being that we are in a time of rapid technological change. Capital is available to test out, try to construct, all sorts of things. What actually wins might well come out of left field on us.

And here's the thing about Nikola's technology. As recent pieces here have pointed out, what technology? Specifically:

The deal would only appear to validate that Nikola has a viable sales and marketing program for the Badger truck and heavy-duty trucks. Any partnership with GM is again a sign that Nikola doesn't have any proprietary battery technology for EVs.

Hmm, well, a marketing plan for a new skin to be put onto GM's current tech? No, I don't see that.

Sure this is opinion but there's not a there there to me.

The other view

The other view is that at such times of stock market exuberance it's not actually objective reality that matters. It's the exuberance - which is, of course, true. So, we're in that Keyensian beauty contest. Not what is going to happen 5 years down the line but what do we think other investors are going to think about the stock next week? It being those other views which will determine the price next week.

A bit like those TV show quizzes. Pointless, and does Jeopardy work the same way? The aim isn't to find the "right" answer, but the one that the majority of the 1,000 polled thought was the right answer. You know, the method by which the correct answer to "Songs in the Key of Life" turns out to be "blue" or "canis canis".

At which point the big thing is, as the FT says, the stock lockup:

Which brings us back to Nikola. On Tuesday 1 December, according to the company's latest 10-Q, "161 million shares of our common stock will become eligible for sale beginning on December 1, 2020 upon the expiration of the lock-up agreements." Its current free float is 141m shares - just under 37 per cent of the total shares outstanding - according to Refinitiv Eikon. Now, we're not economists by any means, but we're pretty sure we know what happens when the supply curve is shifted so aggressively to the right. December might be particularly cold for its current crop of shareholders, even if they're living in the southern hemisphere.

That 10-Q is here.

It's not actually as obvious as the FT thinks. What matters is how many of those shares now able to be sold are sold.

No one's going to be alarmed if some few percentage points of those now sellable shares hit the market. We'd all understand the individuals wanting to diversify portfolios a bit and so on. However, if rivers of them hit then the flood will strip support from the price. If the insiders are cashing out in large numbers then why would we, as outsiders, maintain confidence?

The flip side of that is that if the insiders all maintain their stakes - absent perhaps a little cash taking at the margin - then those insiders are confident and so might we, outsiders, be.

We can write this story either way then. What turns out to be true is what future events are going to show us.

I know what I would do if I were an insider with a decent stock position - be first in the queue to liquidate it and bank the cash. But perhaps that's just me.

Overall

I don't see Nikola as being "a thing" for the long term. Simply cannot see what their unique proposition is. They've lost their entrepreneur, have no revenue, nothing particular that makes them stand out.

Shorter term What happens to the stock price is what everyone else thinks will happen to it. If we see a wave of insider selling as the lock up ends then I expect substantial price declines. If that doesn't appear then possibly even some strengthening.

It'll be events that determine matters.

My view

I don't see it for the long term. Just cannot see that there's anything, particularly, there. For the short term it's fashion - perhaps exuberance - and insider sales.

The investor view

Trading in and out dependent upon the news cycle and or those insider sales could be fun. Especially if we manage to catch the exuberance wave the right way. As a long term issue here there's little to nothing to excite. This most certainly isn't a stock to buy for the core portfolio, one to buy and forget about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.