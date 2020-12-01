The top three positions are Mastercard, American Tower, and Moody’s and they add up to ~38% of the entire portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Akre Capital Management’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Akre’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2020. Please visit our Tracking Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for their moves in Q2 2020.

This quarter, Akre’s 13F portfolio value increased ~7% from $13.27B to $14.19B. The number of positions remained steady at 28. The largest five stakes are Mastercard (MA), American Tower (AMT), Moody’s Corporation (MCO), Visa (V), and O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY). They account for ~51% of the total portfolio value.

AUM is distributed among private funds, separately managed accounts, and the Akre Focus Mutual Fund (AKREX) (AKRIX). Since the 2009 inception, the mutual fund’s annualized returns are at 16.02% compared to 13.30% for the S&P 500 Index. YTD through October 31, 2020, the fund returned 6.41% compared to 2.77% for the S&P 500 Index. Their cash allocation has come down from ~17% to ~6% over the last three quarters. Akre coined the term "compounding machines" to describe the type of businesses he invests in. To learn more about that investing style, check out 100 to 1 in the Stock Market.

New Stakes:

The Trade Desk (TTD): TTD is a minutely small stake established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Marriott International (MAR): This minutely small position established in Q1 2020 was disposed of this quarter.

Stake Increases:

CoStar Group (CSGP): The 5.73% CSGP stake was purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $544 and $617 and increased by ~75% next quarter at prices between $523 and $740. Last quarter saw another ~120% stake increase at prices between $527 and $725. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$911. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Roper Technologies (ROP): ROP is a large 5.33% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q2 and Q3 2014 at prices between $129 and $150. The stake saw incremental buying in the following quarters. In Q2 2016, there was a ~20% increase at prices between $165 and $185. The stock is now at ~$427. Last three quarters have seen a ~22% stake increase at prices between $254 and $453.

KKR & Company (KKR): KKR is a 3.57% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2018 at prices between $20 and $24.50 and doubled next quarter at prices between $19.50 and $25.50. There was another ~25% increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $18.50 and $28. The stock currently trades at $37.93. Last three quarters have also seen a ~15% increase.

Note: KKR converted from a partnership to a corporation effective July 1, 2018.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK): VRSK is a 3.20% portfolio position first purchased in H2 2012 at prices between $46.50 and $51. 2015 saw a huge 3x stake increase at prices between $63 and $81. The position has since been kept relatively steady. The stock is currently at ~$198. Last two quarters had seen minor trimming while this quarter there was a marginal increase.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): BAM is a 3.16% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $32 and $36 and increased by ~18% next quarter at prices between $34 and $39. Last three quarters saw another ~45% increase at prices between $22 and $45.50. The stock currently trades at $40.49.

Note: the prices quoted are adjusted for the 3-for-2 stock-split last month.

Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM): ALRM is a small 0.77% position first purchased in Q2 2015. Q3 2019 saw a ~130% stake increase at prices between $46 and $53. The stock currently trades at $75.91. Last four quarters have seen a ~43% further increase at prices between ~$37 and ~$71.

Colony Capital (CLNY): The CLNY stake saw a ~6x increase during the quarter at prices between ~$1.80 and ~$2.90. The stock currently trades at $4.32. The stake is still minutely small at 0.21% of the portfolio.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD): GSHD is a minutely small position established in Q4 2018 and increased over the next two quarters. Goosehead had an IPO in April 2018 priced at $10. It has since gone up more than 10x and currently trades at ~$123. This quarter saw a ~30% stake increase. The position is still very small at 0.15% of the portfolio.

Stake Decreases:

Mastercard: MA is currently the largest 13F stake at ~14% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2010 and consistently increased since. Their overall cost basis is ~$22 compared to the current price of ~$337 per share. Q1 2020 saw a ~9% stake increase. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: In a WealthTrack interview last November, Akre commented that something extraordinary is happening at Mastercard – if the rate of return is cut down twice, they would still be earning above average. On the question “one investment every investor should own some of.” Akre responded with two: Mastercard and Visa.

American Tower: AMT has been in the portfolio for well over seventeen years. It is the second-largest stake at ~12% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: the six years through Q3 2018 saw consistent buying almost every quarter. The share count increased over four times from 1.7M shares to 7.1M shares during that period. The buying happened at prices between $65 and $118 and the stock is now at ~$231. Since then, there has only been marginal activity.

Note: Akre is very bullish on AMT – growth in wireless communication depends on them and incremental margins are at over 90%. Crown Castle (CCI) is another option in the same mold.

Moody’s Corporation: The initial purchase of MCO happened in Q1 and Q2 2012 in the high-30s price-range. Since then, the position size was doubled at higher prices. Recent activity follows: Q4 2016 saw a ~15% increase at prices between $94 and $109 and that was followed with a ~22% increase the following quarter at prices between $95 and $114. It currently trades at ~$282 and is now the third-largest stake at 11.51% of the portfolio. There was marginal trimming in the last six quarters.

Note: Akre’s cost basis on MCO is ~$39.

O’Reilly Automotive: ORLY is a large ~6% portfolio stake first purchased in 2005. Over 800K shares were purchased at the time. The position was at 825K shares as of Q1 2017 - every year had seen adjustments but overall the stake had remained remarkably steady over that twelve-year period – the stock returned ~10x during that time. 2017 saw a ~130% stake increase at an average cost of ~$195. There has only been marginal activity since. The stock is now at ~$442.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): The 4.85% KMX stake is a very long-term position first purchased in 2002. The bulk of the current stake was built over the four quarters through Q2 2016 at prices between $42 and $68. There was a ~10% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $57 and $74. The stock is now at $93.48. Last year had also seen a ~17% stake increase at prices between $58 and $98 and that was followed with a ~20% further increase in Q1 2020 at prices between $44 and $102. This quarter saw a ~8% trimming.

Markel Corporation (MKL): MKL is another very long-term 3.26% portfolio stake that has been in the portfolio for over twenty years. Recent activity follows: H2 2013 and H1 2014 saw a stake doubling at prices between $510 and $655 and since then the position has remained relatively steady. The stock is now at ~$974. Last four quarters have seen a ~15% combined trimming.

Note: Akre saw 20-times compounding over 20 years on his first purchases of MKL. However, they also increased their original stake substantially twelve years ago at a cost basis of $444 (2.5 times book value) and that portion has only increased ~120%. Markel currently trades at around ~1.2 times book value.

Dollar Tree (DLTR): DLTR is a 2.92% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2010 at a cost basis in the low-20s. The stock currently trades at ~$109. Recent activity follows: there was a ~15% stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $66.50 and $83. Q1 2020 saw a ~10% selling and that was followed with marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV): The ~2% of the portfolio stake in LYV was established in Q1 2020 at prices between $29.50 and $76 and it is now at $65.65. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Primo Water (PRMW): Berkshire Hathaway is now a minutely small 0.03% of the portfolio stake. Q1 2020 saw the small position almost sold out at prices between $162 and $230. The stock is now at ~$229. The minutely small 0.11% PRMW stake was almost sold out over the last two quarters. Both stakes were reduced by ~50% each this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Visa Inc.: V is a large (top five) 7.39% of the portfolio stake. It was established in Q2 2012 at a cost basis of around $30. Q2 2013 saw a one-third increase in the low $40s and that was followed with a 60% increase in Q2 2016 in the high $70s. Q1 2017 also saw another roughly one-third increase at prices between $79.50 and $90. The stock is now at ~$210. Q1 2020 saw a ~7% stake increase.

Note: Visa stock split 4-for-1 in March 2015. The prices quoted above are adjusted for that split.

SBA Communications (SBAC): SBAC is a 5.53% portfolio stake. The position is from H1 2014 at prices between $88 and $102. Q4 2015 saw a one-third increase at prices between $100 and $121 and a similar increase occurred in Q4 2016 as well at prices between $96 and $115. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$287.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): ADBE is a 3.94% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $285 and $383 and the stock currently trades at ~$479.

Danaher Corporation (DHR): DHR is a 2.51% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2013 at prices between $47 and $55 and increased by roughly five times in Q2 2014 at prices between $52 and $59. The stock is now at ~$225.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Fortive spinoff in July 2017.

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS): ANSS is a 1.41% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2019 at prices between $214 and $259 and increased by ~190% next quarter at prices between $205 and $296. Last quarter saw another ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$211 and ~$294. It is now at ~$338.

Descartes Systems (DSGX), Lamar Advertising (LAMR), and Ollie’s Bargain (OLLI): These minutely small (less than ~0.30% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady during the quarter.

Below is a spreadsheet that highlights the changes to Chuck Akre’s 13F stock portfolio as of Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, CLNY, MKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.