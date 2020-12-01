Achieving scale through acquisitions and then using that scale to leverage efficiency measures and innovations are the main ways the company is doing well.

The company almost offers a textbook case of how to create shareholder value in a mature industry that is likely to face secular headwinds.

At first sight, The Brink (BCO) seems like a fairly unexciting company operating in a mature industry without much room for growth. Indeed, there are worries the perennial advance of the cashless society might eat its lunch, or at least start to do so in due time.

We think there is a fair bit to be said for the company and the shares, it's got quite a few things going for it, as it happens. But before we consider these in more depth, here is a perspective on its performance:

These figures are in GAAP and the number of acquisitions is overstating revenue growth but understating underlying operational performance.

What the company got going for it

Scale

Operating leverage/strategy

Innovation

Outsourcing

Scale

The company is already the largest in the industry (twice as big as the next company in the market) but it keeps gobbling up others. The latest and greatest of which was G4S (or at least a large part of it), a UK based global security and cash management company.

The acquisition is supposed to be accretive this year already (in non-GAAP earnings) but more importantly, it gives the company:

An even larger scale (an additional $800M in revenue) on which to leverage fixed cost.

Presence in 14 new markets, much of it in Eastern-Europe and Asia.

Opportunities to create synergies.

The ability to roll out new services on a global scale.

For instance, the company has acquired a presence in a host of new markets through the G4S acquisition, and it can now roll out its Strategy 2.0 (see below) initiatives to these countries.

Strategy 2.0

This is a summary of their efficiency and growth initiatives, from the earnings deck:

Their SP1 (strategy plan 1) added $75M to operating profit from 2017 to 2019 and then there is another $100M from the $1.1B in acquisitions during that time (13 to be precise), from the Q3CC:

Our SP1 initiatives drove a 27% increase in revenue with an average annual organic revenue growth of 7%. We improved operating profit by 81%, equating to a 22% compounded annual growth rate over the 3-year period through 2019. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 67% -- 65%, excuse me, over this time and EPS grew by 71% or 19% compounded over annual growth rate.

The initiatives were centered around the US and Mexico, SP2 is taking this to the other 50 countries where they have a presence, but it's actually more about innovation (see below).

Operational leverage will be discussed below under 'Margins.'

Innovation

From the earnings deck:

Brink's Complete is a subscription-based service that is supposed to be a complete and easy solution for cash management. From the Q3CC:

Brink's Complete is a subscription base, fully developed digital cash management solution. The service consists of a digital app, a low cost tech enabled safe for cash deposits tailored to the needs of each business. And most importantly, it provides next day credit for cash deposited into the device. We believe Brink's Complete is an ideal solution for a large portion of the Brink's existing customers and retail market that currently doesn't use any cash management services. This includes large retail chains that currently walk cash to local banks and to SMB Square sellers discussed above in the survey.

These innovations are also supposed to increase margins as they are "complete total services" which can demand higher pricing.

Outsourcing

Another trend that is a tailwind for the company is outsourcing, more especially from financial institutions (think for instance of ATMs where they had significant wins in countries like France and Ireland this year) and this has been accelerated by the pandemic.

Headwinds

While the company has some things going in its favor, there are also some headwinds

Forex

Pandemic slowing rollout of 2.0

Cashless society

Pandemic

The pandemic is having multiple effects:

The lockdowns have decreased Brink's revenue significantly (to 78% of Q2 2019 revenue in Q2 and 88% of Q3 2019 revenue in Q3).

It is accelerating e-commerce development and hence it could very well develop into a secular headwind (see below).

The pandemic is slowing the strategy 2.0 rollout

The pandemic has added to cost (fairly minimal like a little over $4M in cleaning and protection in Q3).

Despite the slow-down in the rollout of Brink's Complete, the company is now trying to make up for lost time and they already have agreements for about 2,500 devices at current customer locations, as well as initial pilots with 6 nationally branded retailers that operate more than 50K locations in total.

Forex

Being a US company with a global footprint gives it exposure to the vagaries of the forex market and some country-specific headwinds. The non-GAAP results even exclude the company's Venezuela operations and the impact of Argentina's inflationary accounting, as examples of the latter.

Argentine peso conversion cost were $10M and this reduced EPS by $0.15, not something to ignore as it's almost singlehandedly responsible for the EPS decline from $1.05 in Q3 2019 to $0.86 in Q3 2020.

But beyond these countries, there was a considerable forex headwind in Q3 reducing revenue by $56M or 6% in Q3. Operating profit was reduced a whopping 22% or $22M in Q3. In Q4, things look to be improving on this front though.

Cashless society

With numerous FinTech innovations like contactless payment solutions, there could well be a long-term mild headwind as this creates a move away from cash use.

And even management recognized that the pandemic has accelerated the move towards e-commerce, but it put forward a lot of data in support of the continued importance of cash in the economy, such as:

More than 80% of retail will be done through in-person sales, e-commerce was just 11% of total retail sales in 2019, according to the US Census Bureau. This will rise to 15% this year.

Even for Walmart, which experienced a 97% growth rate in e-commerce this year, it's still just 11% of its sales

Target's e-commerce sales grew even much faster (+195%) but it's still a little under 17% of their sales.

Management argues that there is actually a higher level of cash in US retail business and they believe this will continue to grow in the coming years, the evidence is summarized in the slide from their earnings deck:

Q3 results

The company was clearly hit significantly by the pandemic, but things have improved considerably from the depth of the spring, most notably April and May.

In Q2, revenue was just 78% of that of last year (on a proforma basis, excluding acquisitions) but in Q3 this rose already to 88% while each month of the quarter was better and September revenue was 90% of last year.

The company even put out the progress (or lack of it) in different countries in a slide on the earnings deck:

There was a 9% organic revenue decline in Q3 as a result of the pandemic (which was of course more than offset by a 20% contribution from the acquisition)

Guidance

The improvement in Q3 was such that the company has reinstated its 2020 guidance:

Revenue: $3.625M-$3.7M

Operating profit: $340M-$355M

Adjusted EBITDA: $$520M-$535M

EPS: $2.90-$$3.10

Management also provided scenarios for 2021, depending on the recovery of revenues measured as a percentage of 2019 revenue (see below).

Margins

These are GAAP margins and hence negatively affected by the large acquisition of G4S in January. Non-GAAP results via the earnings deck:

Non-GAAP operating margin was 10.3% but in constant currency it would have been 11.9%. Still, there isn't a great deal of operational leverage visible here but the picture is blurred by the pandemic, forex effects, and the big acquisition.

However, there is another slide that does show the strong operating margin recovery in 2020, from the earnings deck:

Management is touting progress (Q3CC):

The steady upward margin progression on the right side clearly demonstrates the impact of our costs realignment this year with a focus on permanent fixed cost reductions. And we're targeting a margin rate of over 11.5% in the fourth quarter, a sequential improvement of at least 120 basis points and a great jumping off point most importantly for as we enter 2021.

If they manage to pull this off the company would be well placed for 2021. Here is what the company is doing this year, from the earnings deck:

This seems to work as the company's operating profit growth (36%) was more than double its revenue growth (17%) in Q3. In the US, operating margin was up 160bp with revenue down 9% (Pro-forma) versus last year's Q3. Q4 is also the quarter where the company increases prices, usually and it hasn't met a lot of resistance so far.

Management has increased its headcount target cut by 1000 to 6500 for this year. The cost-cutting program produces a $70M cash cost in 2020 but is expected to deliver $90M in annualized savings going forward (both are $5M higher than last quarter's estimates), over half of this is permanent (the other half we suppose is temporary due to the pandemic).

Management expects operating profit to be 11.5% next year if it can produce the same amount of Pro-forma revenue as in 2019. They were at 90% of that in September. It could be better or worse, in the right part of the following slides are some scenarios (earnings deck):

This doesn't include any benefits from Strategy 2.0.

Cash

The company produces a significant amount of cash flow, which it uses for paying dividends (yield is 0.87% at present) and share buy-backs ($50M in Q3).

Free cash flow is dipping, which shouldn't come as a big surprise as they engaged in its biggest acquisition to date this year with Pro-forma revenue declining due to the pandemic and significantly higher taxes.

Still, the free cash flow target for the year ($100M-$135M) is significantly up from the estimate a quarter ago ($40M-$110M). Most of the Q4 free cash flow will be used to pay for the remainder of the G4S acquisition.

The company is also cutting CapEx by a large amount, from $165M (pre-pandemic) to $100M. Apparently, they can afford to do that (Q3CC):

Due to the catch-up CapEx, we invested since 2017 and the implementation of our Strategy 2.0 initiatives that require less capital investment, we expect our new normal maintenance CapEx level to be down to about 4% of revenue.

The company also has a substantial amount of debt (earnings deck):

From the Q3CC:

At the end of last year, we had approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity. On April 1, we closed the $590 million expansion of the term loan A with our bank group. And on June 22, we issued $400 million in new 5-year senior unsecured notes. Year-to-date, we use most of those proceeds to complete approximately 90% of the G4S acquisition and the balance increased liquidity to $1.5 billion on September 30... Our net debt at the end of the third quarter was $1.95 billion. That was up about $600 million over year end 2019 due primarily to the G4S acquisition.

Stock-based compensation is fairly modest and buybacks have recently got the share count down, dilution is certainly not a problem.

Valuation

The operational metrics are GAAP and not terribly insightful as they contain all the acquisition cost but little of the benefits. EPS this year will just be $0.14, but rise to $3.44 next year, according to analysts, giving the shares a 20x multiple which seems about right, in our view.

Conclusion

The company strikes us as experts in the art of doing more with less. They somehow manage to squeeze increasing juice out of what is inherently not a growth business.

The main ways to pull this off is to acquire scale through M&A and using that scale to leverage efficiency measures and innovations. One trend that is working as a secular tailwind is outsourcing, but whether in time that will be enough to counteract the advance of the cashless society remains to be seen.

We do expect the company to be able to keep going at this for some time to come, despite the pandemic making things more difficult. While we don't see much room for valuation multiple expansion, we do believe the shares could rise some more.

