IMF November Buys: The 13 Stocks Added To My Fund

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

It's been a blast watching the market soar over the past few weeks. Stocks in general are surging and many maligned sectors and industries such as banks, airports, and energy have been skyrocketing. This is making for great portfolio returns, and that's much appreciated heading into the holidays.

There's also the flip side of the coin: It's really hard to find attractive stocks to buy with new capital today. Particularly in the midst of a move like this, there's not yet much dispersion between stocks. With most everything is blasting off at once, it makes it difficult to find relative values.

That said, the IMF portfolio has a mandate to buy $1,000 worth of stocks and every month, and that means there's no taking November off just because stocks are on a historic tear. So what stocks made the cut in November? Here's what I picked up:

First off, the portfolio's monthly dividend reinvestment goes back into Hormel Foods (HRL). Fresh off Hormel's recent dividend hike, I'm happy to add to the portfolio's stake on this dip following earnings. I'm expecting a great 2021 for Hormel, and shares should lift to $55-$60. $47 is hardly a steal, but it's a fine enough price. Hormel is going higher over the medium-term, and it's the best-in-industry company for the long haul. No need to overthink this one.

I just published an article giving an in-depth look at the bull and bear cases for the regional bank stocks. That said, even after the recent 40% rally in this sector, there is still some value so I'm adding to a couple of positions. Most of my favorites are already up 30%+ in recent weeks, so it's less exciting to chase those names. However, both Ohio Valley (OVBC) and First of Long Island (FLIC) haven't really taken off yet:

Ohio Valley in particular is still down 40% year-to-date and has hardly budged at all. First of Long Island is starting to rally now, but has trailed the sector this fall on the decline of New York City narrative. As you know, I think that story is not borne out with much real data.

The more prominent New York names in my portfolio, such as Empire State Realty (ESRT) and New York Community (NYCB) are popping now, and First of Long Island should follow suit. First of Long Island is more of a growth bank than many other banks in the portfolio, and FLIC's shares were up from $5 in 2002 to $30 before the recent correction in the sector, to give a sense of their long-term compounding ability. That's even with the 2008 financial crisis in there. At $18, we're paying 1.1x book value for FLIC at 11x normal earnings that grows at 10%/year and pays a solid 4% dividend. I'll take it.

On Ohio Valley, the bank outperformed during March compared to the sector. That makes sense as the bank is quite conservative. However, it's failed to rally much yet since then. However, it could jump in with the rest of the sector. In any case, Ohio Valley is quality at an attractive price; shares go for just 0.8x book despite having a Net Interest Margin "NIM" more than 100 bps above the national median and a respectable return on equity of 9%. I'd peg fair value at closer to 1.1-1.2x book value and yet here it is selling at a fat discount. It shouldn't last.

Heading back to New York, we have Consolidated Edison (ED). This is another one in my recent theme of adding more Dividend Aristocrats to the portfolio. This is another high-quality predictable company that pays a fine starting yield at 3.9% and is still down 20% from its pre-pandemic pricing.

Is ED stock going to make anyone rich quickly? No, no it isn't. In fact, historically, it tends to double every ten years or so, which amounts to a compounded 7% return. Throw the 3.9% dividend on top, and you get a low double digits annual return.

Could this stability be disrupted? Sure, anything is possible. However, regulated utilities are harder to attack than most other industries. Consolidated Edison finds itself in a particularly nice position because it was one of the first big adopters of large-scale solar, and thus is ahead of the curve in switching to more green energy and backing off its investments in other areas which could fall out of favor.

I'm not going to argue that ED stock is particularly cheap here -- it's not. Shares are around 17x normal earnings and EPS has grown at 3%/year historically. That's not a recipe for huge returns. But a 6% earnings yield with a little growth generally isn't going to cause you trouble either.

Utilities have been expensive pretty much ever since I launched the IMF portfolio back in 2016. They're not exactly cheap now, but something like ED stock that is close to flat in recent years is more appealing than chasing the S&P 500 as a whole at all-time highs. As I've said before, utilities aren't a great industry long-term. They use a ton of cash to produce mediocre returns on invested capital. I wouldn't overweight utilities in my fund. But it's worth holding a modest portion, and this moment -- when they're down as everything else is skyrocketing -- is a decent time to nibble.

Switching from electricity to energy, we have Enbridge (ENB), which is the only oil & gas name this month. The Canadian oil sands stocks -- where I'd previously been buying -- are all up huge in November. I'm not going to chase the rip in that. The pipelines haven't moved quite as much yet though, and still offer attractive yields in this environment.

In continuing buys, I'm still interested in Roper Technologies (ROP) about which I recently wrote an extensive article. Same goes for Bruker (BRKR) which is enjoying a quick comeback as folks are seeing more clarity on scientific tools spending going forward. If you are seeking tech investments right now, it's a very frothy sector, but you can pay fair prices for some tech-driven businesses such as Bruker and Roper that are listed as industrials or health care on financial screeners.

I'm also continuing to add to First American Financial (FAF) whose momentum was delayed by a government inquiry into its recent security breach. Ultimately, I expect the red hot fundamentals in the title industry to carry the day; these are cheap companies that are growing quickly. They'll get bid sooner or later. The IMF's other big title insurance position, Investor's Title (ITIC), is up 70% in recent months. First American should join the party.

Additionally, CBOE (CBOE) remains a reasonable value. It's not outright cheap like it was last month (it's up from $80 to $91 since then) but I still like it under $100. As expected, the volatility trading scene has improved nicely since the election, setting the stage for a potentially similar run-up in CBOE stock such as the one we saw in 2017 after the previous presidential election.

If you want outright deep value this month, there's not that much available, but I can give you Ambev (ABEV). Shares of the Brazilian brewer are up off the lows, but have failed to keep up with the turnarounds in other beer names so far:

Admittedly Brazil is not great, Argentina is an absolute mess, and people don't love Chile at the moment either. It's easy to make the bear case for Ambev. But, let's be real here, shares are down 36% for the year, they have no debt, and South America is rapidly reopening its restaurants and bars. Given how far the beer peers have run up, Ambev should be catching more of a bid here. Long-term, shares are worth $5+ in the next bull market for Latin America, so the $2.75 entry price is compelling.

Switching from beer to water and yogurt, we've got Danone (OTCQX:DANOY). This thing continues to do absolutely nothing, which is quite nice if you're looking for reasonably-priced stocks to buy:

Even after the recent bounce, shares are still near 10-year lows. Given how far other second-tier packaged foods companies have rallied this year, there's plenty of potential for Danone as soon as it shows any signs of organic sales momentum. Just seeing bottled water sales return to normal after the large drop in 2020 could swing Danone's sentiment back to the upside. In the meantime, a 3.9% dividend yield never hurts.

Then there's Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It's not often that you'll find me pounding the table on a mega-cap stock like this, but I'm getting pretty close now.

Shares are down fractionally year-to-date and have gone absolutely nowhere since summer. Yes, earnings are down this year, and that's perfectly understandable. Medical device sales are down 30% recently with many elective surgeries delayed due to Covid-19. Additionally, investors are waiting to see how the lawsuits around baby powder turn out.

Even with all that in mind, J&J is still expected to bring in $8 in non-GAAP earnings per share this year, with that rising to $9 next year and $9.77 in 2022. Assuming they hit that 2022 number, that's just 15x the current price. Sure, you can argue that J&J doesn't deserve a big P/E ratio because half the profits come from pharma and that's a perpetual low P/E industry due to patent cliffs and risk of political regulation.

On the other hand, the other half of J&J are far more attractive consumer products and medical devices businesses, both of which can reasonably be argued are worth 25x P/Es in the current market environment.

Further to that, J&J has a fantastic triple AAA rated balance sheet. It's hardly using any leverage, yet investors are just comparing it to other far more indebted firms on an apples to apples basis. If J&J ever decided to use its balance sheet to buy back a ton of stock or pay a fat special dividend, it could unlock massive upside.

One of my favorite Seeking Alpha authors, Keubiko, believes that JNJ stock is worth $250-$300 precisely for this reason and that J&J may get more aggressive once it handles the near-term lawsuit liabilities. If so, look out, this could be one of top-performing blue chips of the next few years. And at worst, you have minimal downside in a diversified triple-AAA rated Dividend Aristocrat when you buy at a starting 18x P/E.

Finally, there's a new position in Aspen Technology (AZPN). I've got a full-write up on that one in Ian's Insider Corner up now. The brief summary is that it's another off-the-radar SaaS play selling at a decidedly cheaper valuation ratio than its peers since it serves unloved industries such as chemicals and energy. However, its moat is huge and the business has continued to grow despite a down cycle for their primary customers. With the first signs of life out of chemicals and energy now, Aspen could be set for a massive move over the next couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long ESRT, NYCB, and ITIC.