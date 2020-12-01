Fluid dispensing firm Nordson (NDSN) is a prime example of an excellent business as an income investment that is marred by its current valuation. That Nordson is a great stock for income investors is borne out by its dividend history - it has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for fifty-seven years, a feat that marks it as one of the rare Dividend Kings (stocks that distribute dividends for 50+ years). That does not mean, however, that it is worth buying now.

At close of market on 11/27/2020, Nordson traded at a share price of $204.37 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 based on trailing earnings-per-share of $5.72 and a forward P/E of 31.82 based on forward earnings-per-share of $6.42. Both metrics are higher than the five-year average P/E of 24.56, and the current dividend yield of 0.76% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 0.97%. Overall, Nordson seems to be trading at a premium to fair value - prompting the question of what fair value is here.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.38 (35.73 / 15 = 2.38) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $85.87 (204.37 / 2.38 = 85.87). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.46 (35.73 / 24.56 = 1.46) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $139.98 (204.37 / 1.46 = 139.98).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.12 (31.82 / 15 = 2.12) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $96.40 (204.37 / 2.12 = 96.40). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.30 (31.82 / 24.56 = 1.30) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $157.21 (204.37 / 1.30 = 157.21).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.28 (0.97 / 0.76 = 1.28) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $159.66 (204.37 / 1.28 = 159.66). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $127.82 (85.87 + 139.98 + 96.40 + 157.21 + 159.66 / 5 = 127.82). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 38% at this time.

One could make the argument that Nordson is a high-quality firm that may justify such a premium. Though not as well-known as other Dividend Kings such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG), Nordson possesses a business model of comparable durability. The firm divides its operations into two segments: advanced technology services, which integrates proprietary product technologies used in customer production processes; and industrial precision solutions, which delivers proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

In layman's terms, Nordson designs, manufactures, and distributes fluid products which are used to treat surfaces and run quality tests. Such products dispense fluids adhesives, biomaterials, coatings, polymers, and sealings. Its products are divided into three categories: engineered systems, which make up 23% of Q3 2020 revenues; parts and consumables (54%); and standard product (23%).

Nordson's products make up a minimal cost for its manufacturing customers, but they are so reliable that repeat custom is guaranteed. In addition, Nordson also benefits from the diversity of its customer base. Among its end markets are automotive (6%), consumer durable (4%), consumer non-durable (22%), electronic components (23%), industrial (12%), medical (17%), and OEM distributors (16%). This diversity also extends to geography, as Nordson operates offices in thirty countries and serves customers in the United States (35%), the Americas (7%), Asia-Pacific (26%), Europe (26%), and Japan (6%).

The reliable, indispensable nature of its products, combined with the diversity of its customer base - in terms of end markets and in terms of geography - accounts for the profitability of Nordson, which is evident from its 21.04% operating margin , its reported free cash flow of $81.52 million, and the revenue and net income figures that Nordson has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 1.69 billion 211.11 million 2016 1.81 billion 271.84 million 2017 2.07 billion 295.8 million 2018 2.25 billion 377.38 million 2019 2.19 billion 337.09 million

Figures collated from annual reports available from Nordson's investor relations page.

The strong revenue and net income figures that Nordson has reported in the current financial year really illustrates the profitability of the firm - even COVID-19 cannot dent Nordson's competitive advantages.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 494.92 million 52 million Q2 529.48 million 92.08 million Q3 538.18 million 86.98 million Total 1.56 billion 231.06 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Nordson's investor relations page.

Given the resilience of its business model, it is no wonder that Nordson has been able to reward shareholders with fifty-seven years of consecutively rising dividends - a streak that it will be able to continue given its low payout ratio of 26.20%. The balance sheet also suggests the sustainability of the dividend, as long-term debt of $1.35 billion is offset by a net worth of $1.77 billion and total current liabilities of $347.22 million are offset by total current assets of $1.08 billion, cash-on-hand worth $221.78 million, and total accounts receivable of $498.28 million. And projected earnings also give grounds for confidence, as Nordson's forward earnings-per-share growth (3-5 year CAGR) is projected to be 16.50%.

Nonetheless, valuation matters. If you purchase a stock exceeds the fair value of that stock, you incur a lower dividend yield, and the income received from the investment - in terms of dividends and capital gains - will likely be lower as a consequence. A 38% premium to fair value certainly qualifies as providing less than ideal total returns, and so while the quality of Nordson the business is indisputable, the valuation of Nordson the stock makes it one to hold. But at this time, it is not one to buy.

