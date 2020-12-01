We can see the stock deliver double-digit annualized returns in the medium term, due to its fair valuation.

Crocs' successful transition to digital sales, its powerful marketing strategy, and management's focus on creating shareholder value should be powerful catalysts for the stock going forward.

Crocs' (CROX) shares have undergone a massive rally over the past few years, which has continued equally impressively over the past few months. As the company's financials have remained robust during the ongoing pandemic, the stock has rallied by more than 600% since March's selloff, currently trading at a 13-year high at around $60.

Until a few years back, the company had been struggling to create any shareholder value, as its margins were weak, and its iconic Clog shoe was too niche and inadequate to grow the brand and take it to the next level. Since Mr. Andrew Rees took over as the CEO in 2017, however, the company has completely transformed itself, diversifying into an array of shoe types and successfully modernizing the brand through pivotal marketing, unlocking the potential for shareholders to finally be rewarded for their patience.

Executing the right way

Despite Crocs' stock rallying since 2017, sales have remained relatively stable over the past decade. The company has seen a consistent demand by those appreciating its unique shoes, leading to relatively stable history of sales. As a result, a massive increase in sales over the past few years is not the reason for the stock's prolonged rally.

Instead, the three catalysts that we are going to discuss are Crocs' successful transition to digital sales, its powerful marketing strategy, and management's focus on creating shareholder value. With that being said, the company's latest Q3 was the first one in which its sales grew QoQ in over a decade. Due to seasonality, Crocs' sales would always drop going into the quarter ending September 30th. However, the company's latest Q3 was marvelous, breaking its historical trend of reduced QoQ sales, reporting a top line of $361.7M as the graph displays below. This is quite a strong indication of future sales accelerating.

Catalyst #1: Solid e-commerce execution

One of the biggest catalysts that have helped the company improve its margins and could potentially further increase its future sales is Crocs' successful execution of setting up its e-commerce sales channels. Last year, around 18.5% of Crocs' total sales were processed online. During Q3, e-commerce revenues increased by 36.3% to $80.0 million. Digital sales grew by 35.5% to 37.7% of total revenues versus 32.2% for the same period last year.

With more than 1/3 of its sales now done digitally, the company is able to better manage its costs and its inventory, which has caused a great increase in net income margins. From its money-losing quarters that lasted from 2013 to 2017, the company has continuously grown its net income margins, currently at nearly a decade-high of around 12% (last-twelve-months.) As a result, Crocks has now been generating impressive profitability levels, recording nearly $150M in its bottom line over the past four quarters. A strong bottom line is crucial for a company operating in the apparel industry, which should now support management in creating shareholder value over the long term.

Catalyst #2: A powerful marketing strategy

Another catalyst that seems to be directing the company towards the right way moving forward is Crocs' incredible marketing strategy. While the company has been serving those faithfully buying its iconic Clogs over the years, these shoes are not for everyone, as they are arguably not pretty, hard to combine with one's everyday look, while they were missing any sort of "cool" element.

This has been rapidly changing as Crocs are looking better than ever. Firstly, the company has developed a diversified line of shoes, including sneakers, loafers, and boots. The true catalyst, however, is partnering with key fashion figures to transform the brand's image to fit into the current "sneaker culture."

Companies like Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY)(OTCQX:ADDDF) have greatly benefited from this trend. Their sneakers are no longer viewed as casual shoes, but rather as a piece of art with a massive collection of limited edition shoes in their lines, such as the Air-Force 1s and the Yeezys.

Crocs quickly realized this could completely change the brand's image, partnering with brands like Justin Bieber's Drew House, trap superstar Bad Bunny, Los Angeles-based PLEASURES, and other artists to market limited-edition collaborations resulting in multiple sold outs.

Identifying and executing on the current culture has been extremely successful for Crocs. The company's original design has transformed from cheesy to cool. The brand's collaborations with artists like Post Malone and Takashi Murakami have attached three/four-digit price tags on Crocs in the secondary market.

In our view, transforming its brand this way should be extremely beneficial in Crocs' long-term sales, as its shoes enter the fashion/rap/art culture realm, redefining its target audience, and hence potential buyers.

Catalyst #3: Active focus on shareholder returns

With profitability on an increasing trajectory and the brand's image reinvented, Crocs can now actively reward its shareholders. The company has never paid out a dividend and has not shown any intentions of doing so. Crocs repurchased a ton of shares in its earlier years. However, as we showed earlier, the company was not profitable during this period, using cash on hand to buyback stock it could not really afford. Shareholders, as one would reasonably expect, didn't like such a thoughtless strategy. Hence shares would actually decline between 2013 to 2017 despite the stock repurchases.

However, the landscape has completely changed now:

Firstly, the company is quite profitable, growing its enterprise value. With real cash generation, Crocs can actually afford buybacks now.

Despite the growing bottom line, the company paused buybacks during Q2 & Q3, showing active management that prudently adjusts and doesn't act carelessly on the current profitability run's euphoria.

In the meantime, there is approximately $469 million in capacity remaining under the current share repurchase authorization, which represents more than 10% of the company's current market cap, translating into substantial capital to be returned to shareholders.

Valuation and Investor returns

Despite the stock's prolonged rally, shares are currently trading at only 19.6 times their forward net income. For context, we have included Nike's and Adidas' valuation multiples, which are much heftier.

Analysts currently expect the company to deliver above double-digit EPS growth. To be prudent, by applying a more humble 10% EPS growth over the medium term, we can see the stock deliver double-digit annualized returns in the medium term, due to its fair valuation.

We believe that EPS growth is likely to be more rapid, based on the company's massive stock buyback program outstanding. Still, we remain cautiously optimistic, and rate shares a Buy, powered by strong catalysts and attractive potential investor returns.

