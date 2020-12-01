This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Founded back in 2003, Palanatir Technologies (PLTR) took 17 years to reach the public markets. The Artificial Intelligence pioneer has taken in hundreds of millions of funding to build up its software applying insights to public sector and private sector big data sets, but only needed the month of November for its valuation to increase by more than 150%. In our last article on Simulations Plus (SLP), we discussed how the buoyant market for software had pulled an obscure sleepy software company to an unsustainable valuation even as growth deteriorated. We believe PLTR’s run has generated a lot of hype and interest in artificial intelligence public market plays, to the benefit of little-known Veritone (VERI). VERI may be an even more extreme case of mistaken corporate identity, and when the hype wears off VERI shares could be off by 80%+ as it returns to the sub $5 level seen as recently as April.

First, VERI has been previously written up on Seeking Alpha as other authors have pointed out how Veritone isn’t growing very fast, generates most of its revenue outside of AI and built its business on the back of low-valuation acquisitions that had little or nothing to do with AI. I encourage everyone to read these articles for the proper context on Veritone. This article will focus on recent developments and incremental issues not covered in these write-ups.

PLTR was perhaps the best-performing large cap software stock during the ebullient month of November, appreciating by approximately 150%. The stock entered the stock market at the end of September through a direct listing, and during its first month of trading attracted relatively little interest, closing the month of October around flat. However the stock caught fire during November, and we believe that excitement around Palantir in particular and AI in general and the generally strong market for small speculative stocks pulled up AI pretender Veritone along with it. However, VERI is clearly no PLTR. During Q3 PLTR grew by 52% to nearly $300M in revenue, all of it from its pioneering AI software. In contrast VERI’s self-defined AI SAAS revenue was a mere $3.4M, or about 1.2% as much and only about 21% of VERI’s relatively modest $15.7M in revenue. Even more strangely, VERI spent a grand total of $3.6M in research and development, down 35% Y/Y and only around 1.1% of PLTR’s spend. We don’t believe spending 1% of PLTR’s research budget even approaches table stakes in the AI market, and is not nearly enough to make VERI a legitimate player. In fact, it borders on the nonsensical to see a company in AI reducing its R&D spend while large players invest growing billions. At the same time, VERI’s current $740M market cap is 55x its expected $13.3M in AI revenue for all of 2020, a significant premium to PLTR’s already lofty 38x. None of this makes any sense whatsoever.

Along with PLTR’s performance, VERI stock appears to be driven by repeated promotional press releases. On November 30th, the company announced that it now supports NVIDIA CUDA. This is essentially a meaningless announcement, as GPUs have been standard for AI for years now. Can you imagine a legitimate software company press releasing that its software supports AMD CPUs, and that driving the stock up 25%? Earlier in the month the company announced it was granted patents related to renewable energy optimization. Getting patents is relatively easy, producing revenue-generating products using them is hard and defending software patents is even harder, but this announcement sent the stock up 15%. We believe this patent announcement sought to attach VERI stock to the strong recent market performance of alternative energy stocks. During the summer BLM protests, VERI issued releases regarding use of their products in public safety video footage. In summation, Veritone attempts to tie itself to whatever trends currently dominate the financial news, and the primary targets of these announcement are speculative traders.

We believe we understand why VERI aims its investor relations programs at “headline” investors. A glance at the VERI holders’ list shows few if any fundamental-oriented investment funds own VERI stock. Cursory due diligence, such as observing the extremely low and declining R&D investment, does not lend credence to the idea that VERI participates in the AI market in a significant way. Along with a simple read of the financial filings, we would encourage investors to take a few minutes to read the company’s Glassdoor reviews, written by VERI’s own employees. The company gets 2.7 out of 5 stars even averaging in some suspiciously perfunctory 5 star reviews. A few excerpts that should give pause to anyone who owns the stock:

This company has so many problems, management has no idea what to do about it. CEO is a big problem and has caused many to leave (voluntarily and involuntarily). Most of the engineering team and other good people have left or will leave. No real AI tech or "operating system", just marketing jargon and smoke and mirrors. -September 5, 2019

Besides maintaining 5,987 Apps. You have: Young entitled employees with inexperience. Super super buggy software. Bloated titles. Entitled engineers and designers. Do as I say management who will throw you under the bus in a heart beat. Rampant back-stabbing. High turnover & low moral.- September 19, 2019

I don't know where to begin, this is an awful place to work. The upper management act all high and mighty when they are producing subpar products that barely work.- October 31, 2019

The products are very buggy and hardly work. They always say they need that one big deal to be profitable. Well after many "huge" deals they are not even close to profitable. So run before they go out of business, I am already looking. Looks like this is going to be a Steelberg disaster. If you want AI that works go work for Google or Amazon. They claim they make an operating system of AI, that is true except all of the actual AI is from 3rd party vendors they are just the OS. So when those vendors do not want to license their AI to them they are even more screwed.- November 6, 2019

Hostile bitter environment, deflated workers, angry backstabbing VPs, no practical strategy, zero respect between managers and teams, leadership blames workers for all problems, company is rife with nepotism and sexism, platform has no ROI, nothing works, its unsupportable. Any positive reviews you see were written by the phonies in HR (trust me).- April 17, 2020

Management lacks the knowledge to follow proper US GAAP accounting procedure, and will only take recommendations from employees they trust personally .- September 24, 2020

As a serial cash burner, VERI has shown the willingness to sell stock substantially below current prices. It has an active at-the-market (“ATM”) facility through which it sold stock as recently as Q1 2020, unloading 1.3m shares at an average of $2.30 per share, more than 90% below current prices. We would not be surprised to find out that during Q4 the company took advantage of its remaining ATM availability to sell more stock during the hype-filled November 2020 run. Additionally the founding Steelberg brothers completed a complicated restructuring of their ownership interests that we believe may allow family members to sell stock without filing form 4s. We believe this was a wise move, as this company has a history of rapid run-ups and subsequent collapses. Shortly after the company’s IPO in 2017 the stock spiked briefly to $56 per share, only to collapse by 80% over the next year and 95% to less than $2.00 at the lows of the market this year. Traders buying the current hype may be risking similar destruction of capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VERI.