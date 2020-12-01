If things go even slightly right for the company, it could easily be a 5-bagger in a few years.

Company

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidate is Nuzyra, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSI) caused by susceptible pathogens.

Nuzyra

Nuzyra is a novel antibiotic approved by FDA in 2019. It was approved for both CABP and ABSSI and is available in both an IV and oral form. Other antibiotics approved in recent years failed to gain market traction, but, since launch, Nuzyra's sales trajectory was able to separate itself from these other commercial failures. The following graph from the company's Q3 2020 earnings presentation describes this well:

As can be seen in the graph above, monthly sales of Nuzyra exceeded $4M in monthly revenue after 20 months. The slope of the sales trajectory is much better than previous launches. This is even more bullish considering other antibiotics haven't fared well during Covid. A reasonable question would be what differentiates Nuzyra from the crowd, I would divide the answer into three parts:

Broad spectrum - most of the other drugs were not for both CABP and ABSSI. Also, note that CABP is usually seasonal and without the ABSSI indication, results can fluctuate from season to season. Availability of both Oral and IV is a tremendous advantage. This allows hospitalized patients on IV antibiotics to be released home and prescribed the same drug orally. This saves a lot of costs as hospitalization is extremely expensive. Additionally, in this Covid era, both patients and physicians are looking for ways to shorten hospital stays - Nuzyra is part of the solution. The drug has a clean label with no significant adverse events.

Currently, as part of the company's launch strategy, the drug is being marketed into hospitals rather than PCPs (Primary Care Practitioners) as the label only allows CABP to be first administered via an IV and then maintained orally. The company expects its oral only CABP label to be approved during the first half of 2021, at which point, they will start to ramp sales into the PCP setting.

source: company's website

The BARDA Opportunity

source: the company's Q3 2020 earnings presentation

In addition to the two indications already approved, the company contracted with BARDA during December 2019. The contract for the stockpiling of Nuzyra for the treatment of anthrax is worth $285M over 5 years and includes funding for the onshoring of manufacturing. Management recently suggested it is possible or even likely that this contract would be extended beyond the original 5 years. Also, management suggested that due to the broad-spectrum usage of the drug, other governmental agencies could be interested in stockpiling.

The company guided for the first batch delivery of 2,500 treatment courses and its payment of $38M to be concluded by year's end (or early 2021 at the latest).

Valuation

The company has $150M in cash and is expected to spend less than $100M in FCF during 2021 and 2022 following by positive FCF in 2023 and beyond (sell-side forecasts). Thus, it seems current resources are enough for the company to reach FCF break-even without additional dilution.

Additionally, sell-side consensus expects the company to generate $2.73 in GAAP EPS in 2024 (with the most bullish analyst at $4.77 of EPS).

A 30x EPS multiple is reasonable for a growth pharma company, and conservatively assuming 25% of dilution would bring the share price to over $60 (2.73 x 30 x [1-25%]). Comparing this with today's price of $6.20 reveals that a lot can go wrong and still allow for a remarkable return. IRR over the 4-year period would be a staggering 76%.

Why does this opportunity exist?

Investors dread the antibiotics space after being repeatedly hurt over recent years. Additionally, BARDA revenues didn't hit the books yet, so this may not appear as cheap using different quantitative screeners.

Risks

The company has a significant debt load of $250M.

The company relies on a single drug.

Covid could have increased the frequency of CABP, creating additional demand. This is not very likely as other antibiotics did not show the same demand boost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.