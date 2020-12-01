Added scale caused margins to expand. Margin expansion could come to an end in the first half of 2021.

COVID-19 led to shelter-in-place policies that practically brought business activity to a halt. Prior to the pandemic, global economic growth appeared to be long in the tooth. Once the economy slowed, it had the potential to create serious headwinds for cyclical names like Patrick Industries (PATK). Patrick is exposed to everything from RVs to manufactured housing to the marine industry.

In its most recent quarter the company reported revenue of $701 million, up 24% Y/Y.

Patrick attracted buyers to key sectors as secular trends in domestic travel and outdoor recreation activities were positive:

Attracting new buyers due to the, continuation of positive lifestyle and secular trends in domestic travel and outdoor recreation activities. These trends in the RV and marine markets are also creating and stimulating a network effect that is expanding the breadth and depth of our touches in our addressable markets. Our MH and industrial platforms representing 26% of our third quarter revenues are seeing tailwinds from very tight housing market conditions, an increase in home improvement activity and the increasing migration to suburban and rural communities.

Revenue from three of the company's four major product segments demonstrated strong revenue growth. RV revenue grew 35% on the strength of robust RV shipments. Total RV shipments rose Y/Y for the months of July, August and September by 53%, 17% and 31%, respectively. Shipments for October were up 21%, implying RV revenue could continue to grow throughout the rest of the year.

RVs give consumers the chance to travel while controlling their environment. This likely created out-sized demand for RVs during the pandemic. Pfizer (PFE) recently announced its vaccine was highly-effective at treating COVID-19. A vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna (MRNA) or others could mean the economy will reopen sooner than expected. That could have a negative impact on RV shipments and Patrick's RV segment, which represented about 60% of total revenue.

Manufactured housing ("MH") revenue fell in the low-single-digit percentage range due to labor and supply constraints related COVID-19. Industrial revenue rose 5% on increased housing starts, while Marine revenue rose despite a decrease in wholesale unit shipments. In my opinion, low interest rates remain conducive for sales pursuant to Patrick's cyclical businesses. Over the long term, sales growth may not be sustainable even after the economy re-opens.

Margins Improved

I expected the increase in scale to lead to margin improvement. Gross margin was 19%, up from 18% in the year earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $133 million, up 28% Y/Y. Warehouse and delivery expense was $25 million, up 6% Y/Y. SG&A expense was $38 million, up 13%. On a combined basis, warehouse and delivery expense was 9% of total revenue, down about 100 basis points vs. the year earlier period. The decrease as a percentage of sales was likely related to the fixed nature of certain of these expenses which may not grow in lockstep with revenue.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $79 million rose 44% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 11%, up about 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. If revenue continues to grow I would expect EBITDA margin to expand due to efficiency gains. Certain fixed costs may not grow with revenue and the business is scalable.

Solid Liquidity

It's important for companies in cyclical industries to maintain liquidity to stave off another potential downturn in the economy. Patrick ended the quarter with $62 million in cash, down from $139 million at year-end. Working capital was $279 million, down from $330 million at year-end. Working capital appears robust enough to support the company for several quarters. Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first nine months of the fiscal year was $91 million. Positive FCF portends liquidity will increase over time.

Capital expenditures were $22 million, flat vs. that of the year earlier period. Future capital expenditures could give be indicative of whether management believes RV sales growth will continue. If the company keeps a lid on capital expenditures then it could portend that management believes revenue will face future headwinds. PATK has an enterprise value of $2.1 billion or 9.4x run-rate EBITDA (last nine months annualized). At this level the stock appears fairly valued.

Conclusion

PATK is up over 20% Y/Y. Broader markets continue to rise on the hopes of a vaccine to treat COVID-19. PATK has benefited from the melt-up in broader markets. I rate PATK a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.