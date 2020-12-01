Given, the specific use of its potential drug, the company is a buy. This follows a risk analysis.

Disposal of stake in Sonnet Bio and additional capital available through equity participation by main shareholder GEM puts the company in a strong financial position to carry out clinical trials.

In view of the other vaccine plays, it is important to make an assessment of the company's position.

RLF-100 is still undergoing clinical Phase 2/3 trials but has already shown promising use in an emergency setup for critically ill patients.

Relief Therapeutics has a found a new use for Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide by repackaging it as RLF-100 (Aviptadil) to now fight COVID.

Relief Therapeutics (OTCPK: RLFTF) and its U.S. partner NeuroRx are deep into Phase 2b/3 clinical studies in the U.S for its RLF-100 (Aviptadil) intended to treat severe forms of COVID-19. Additionally, the Geneva-pharmaceutical company will use the services of Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH), a specialist in clinical trials in Europe early next year.

The share price had surged at the beginning of August when the company had announced that when the most critically-ill COVID-19 patients were treated with Aviptadil, they showed rapid recovery from respiratory failure. In addition, independent researchers reported that Aviptadil blocked replication of the coronavirus in human lung cells.

However, after the surge, the stock is at a more subdued level of $0.44 while Syneos' share price is trending higher after announcement of the partnership with Relief on November 13.

Figure 1: Share price performance of Relief and Syneos.

Data by YCharts

Also, the Swiss company's stock underwent an upside after announcement that more than 175 patients with critical COVID-19 conditions including respiratory failure having entered into an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) using RLF-100 in the U.S.

Now the fact that 25 U.S. hospitals have enrolled patients in the EAP, suggests that RLF-100 can demonstrate some degree of effectiveness.

However, with so many other names involved in COVID research, biotech investors need an indication as to the real possibilities of RLF-100 and the value proposition offered by the Swiss Biotech. In this respect, the upsides seen in the prices of the famous vaccine developers nearer to the commercial phase (Phase 4) contrasts with those still in the early stages.

Value proposition

It is important to differentiate Relief's therapy compared to the famous names we come across. In this case, companies like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) have developed vaccines which prevent COVID symptoms from occurring, as only volunteers who developed symptoms during the trials were analyzed.

Also, while the vaccines have shown over 90% efficacy which is a strong positive for the fight against this deadly virus, the degree to which they can prevent infection in the real world is not yet known.

Furthermore, world-wide availability of vaccines will take time and thus, a sizeable portion of patients will still have to be hospitalized and this is where Relief's drug makes sense as it primarily targets critically ill patients with COVID-19 to recover quickly after respiratory failure. In this case, damaged lungs need specialized treatments including specific types of drugs.

Figure 2: Clinical trial status of Aviptadil.

Source: covid-19tracker.milkeninstitute.org

Also, up to now success rate is satisfactory when taking into consideration patients' survival rate after having been administered an intravenous dose of RLF-100.

Hence, out of the 175 patients treated, 90 have so far reached 28 days of follow-up and out of them 72% survived. This percentage makes more sense when compared to a previous study, where 81% of RLF-100 treated patients survived beyond 60 days, compared to only 17% for control (or comparison) patients.

Also according to a research paper, patients treated with RLF-100 demonstrated increased probability of survival and recovery from respiratory failure with no drug-related serious adverse events.

Going deeper, RLF-100 (Aviptadil) is a synthetic form of the human Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP) and VIP itself was first discovered in 1970 with Relief's predecessor company, Mondo Biotech being awarded Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for its use in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

More importantly, VIP has a 20-year history of safe use in humans in multiple human trials for pulmonary fibrosis, asthma and allergy. The reason is that 70% of the VIP in the body is bound to a rare cell in the lung, the Alveolar Type II cell, which is critical for the transmission of oxygen to the body.

Now, with COVID-related death being primarily caused by respiratory failure, Alveolar type II cells provide evidence of early viral infection even before the acute phase.

Looking for real competitors, I could find only one company which also makes use of VIP to develop a COVID cure and that is PhaseBio (NASDAQ: PHAS). However, the company is still at Phase 2 of clinical trials.

Figure 3: PhaseBio clinical trials.

Source: milkeninstitute.org

I further consider the risks of investing in Relief.

Volatility risks

Shares of biotechs involved in cutting-edge research normally follow a highly volatile path and are recommended for investors who have the ability to be patient and possess some understanding of the field of research. Furthermore, while announcements pertaining to developments are normally synonymous with upsides, absence of updates can result in flatter stock trajectories or worst, in downsides.

Also, it is important not to take a decision based on partial news. In this case, the study is not yet complete as stated by the "Recruiting" status and as of November 13, 150 patients out of a targeted number of 165 were enrolled for trials. Also, enrollment completion is anticipated in the coming weeks but as per the initial planning, the biotech has up to Dec 31 for providing an update.

Figure 4: Latest update of clinical trials.

Source: clinicaltrials.org

Moreover, as I mentioned above and evidenced by NCT04453839, RLF-100 is being used in an EAP. This expanded access protocol provides an opportunity for patients with serious conditions to gain access to investigational drugs for which there are no comparable therapy.

Now, the fact that 175 patients, more than the clinical trials themselves are involved despite the treatment having started after (in July) is of significance in showing the FDA's confidence in Relief's drug potential.

More than confidence, it may also be due to the time factor as hospitalization rates are rising with intensive care units being crowded. In this context, there have been reports of 15 patients being unplugged from the ventilator within only four days of RLF-100 treatment.

Now, these reports all emanate from emergency use as part of investigational application, an area which consumes a significant part of a biotech's budget.

Finances

Over the last years, Relief reported difficulties in relation to shortage of liquidity and excess of current liabilities over assets.

However, this has changed as per the last interim report for the first half of 2020 with a cash position of CHF 1.668 million ($1.84 million) compared to only CHF 129 thousand ($142K) six months earlier.

Figure 5: Consolidated interim balance sheet with all values in thousands of Swiss Francs.

Source: relieftherapeutics.com

Also, cash injections were made after equity sales and disposal of Relief's stake in Sonnet Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN). In addition, Relief contracted a CHF 500,000 loan from its main shareholder, GEM Global Yield LLC SCS.

Part of the amount received was loaned to NeuroRx and some of the outstanding debt due to GEM was converted into equity.

Furthermore, as at 31 August 2020 the biotech had approximately CHF 32,000,000 ($35 million) of cash, sufficient to finance its short-term operations including completion of the ongoing phase 2b/3 clinical trials but management pursued efforts to raise additional finance to fund the EAP and European clinical operations.

Figure 6: Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income with all values in thousands of Swiss Francs.

Source: relieftherapeutics.com

Relief also reported on November 13 that GEM had exercised 500M warrants. This purchase transaction (as a warrant represents a right to purchase a company's stock at a specific price and date) coincided with the release of positive news on RLF-100. For Relief, it has meant boosting up available cash balance to approximately CHF 49,800,000 (or $54.9 million).

Now, GEM still has 86.66 million warrants remaining.

Upon issuance of the shares, the total amount of shares outstanding will be 3,160,068,581. This is up from 2,248,099,272 as of June 30. Also, with an additional 500 million shares, GEM has nearly doubled the percentage of shares held in Relief from the initial 23.1%.

Figure 7: Shareholder structure as at June 30.

Interestingly, the share price at the time Gem exercised its warrants option was $0.35 and the price has now increased to $0.44. Also, the fact that the main shareholder has bought additional shares at such a crucial juncture means confidence.

Valuations and key takeaways

First, RLF-100 has received the Fast Track designation from the FDA and is under development in cooperation with the National Institute of Health and other federal agencies.

Second, Relief and NeuroRx are working on a partnership basis which is a strong positive.

Hence, the companies have agreed to share all profits from sales on a 50/50 basis in the U.S., Canada and Israel. It will be 85/15 in favor of Relief in Europe and 80/20 (in favor of Relief) in all other territories.

As for commercial manufacturing of the Aviptadil drug substance, the partners have contracted Nephron Pharmaceuticals, should the clinical trials demonstrate safety and efficacy.

A similar deal was made with Bachem Americas to manufacture sufficient RLF-100 drug substance to treat 1 million patients. Relief has already worked with Bachem which is the first peptide manufacturer to have synthesized RLF-100 and has played a leading role in the development of the drug substance over the past 20 years.

In addition, Amri, a U.S. based provider of sterile fill/finish manufacturing has been chosen along with a national distribution partner.

NeuroRx and Relief have additionally contracted with a leading nationwide pharmaceutical logistics partner in order to ensure overnight supply to U.S. hospitals to treat 150,000 patients per month as from January 2021, should RLF-100 continue to succeed in clinical trials.

Despite these positives, more is required to make an investment decision.

In this context, I consider the earnings per share of CHF 0.004 or $0.0044 for H1-2020. This means that the company's Price to Earnings ratio can be estimated to be 50 based on an EPS of $0.0088 for the full year. For this purpose, I consider a share price of $0.44.

However, this earnings estimate does not include possible profits from sales of a potential vaccine.

In this case, considering 100 million potential doses at a unit price of $30, aligned with the $20-40 per dose being asked by Moderna and BioNTech, sales totals $3 billion. Now, dividing this amount by two considering the profit-sharing agreement, a figure of $1.5 billion is obtained, more than the company's market cap of $1.12 billion.

However, these figures are conditional to success in trials.

Still, Relief forms part of an exclusive group of biotechs having reached Phase 3 of COVID vaccine development and a lot of media attention is focused on the company.

So, there should be additional news including those related to the EAP between now and January to propel the stock to the $0.5-0.6 levels.

Finally, Relief has a strong vaccine candidate based on the fact that it uses VIP, which was present in significantly higher levels in the blood samples of those patients who did NOT die because of respiratory failure. Also, due to the complex nature of COVID, it is highly probable than a plethora of vaccines will be required to get us out of this mess.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RLFTF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.