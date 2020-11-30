It's been a rough year thus far for the Apparel industry group given the physical location shutdowns globally, with many stocks plunging over 60% year-to-date before regaining their footing. However, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) has held up extremely well despite the massive headwinds, benefiting from its brand loyalty, pricing power, and growing digital business. In fact, the company was one of only three companies in its industry group to grow sales at a double-digit pace year-over-year in Q3, setting the company up for industry-leading earnings growth of over 50% in FY2020. However, at nearly 3x forward revenue, the stock is heading into nosebleed territory on a valuation basis. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $60.75.

(Source: QZ.com, AP Photo, Damian Dovarganes)

Crocs released its Q3 results in late October and reported record revenue of ~$362 million, while apparel names like Weyco (WEYS) and Steve Madden (SHOO) reported high double-digit drops in sales year-over-year. This incredible performance by Crocs was driven by continued strength in digital sales, with the company reporting its 14th consecutive quarter of double-digit E-commerce growth. Even more impressive, Crocs managed to boost gross margins, with gross margins hitting a multi-year high of 57.2%. This impressive sales growth combined with gross margin expansion has Crocs in a position to grow its annual earnings per share [EPS] amid a global pandemic, making it the leading name in the footwear industry group. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart below, it was a near-record quarter across the board for Crocs, with revenue, margins, and quarterly EPS all up massively year-over-year. Crocs' ability to navigate the pandemic with ease is due to its growing digital footprint, with digital sales making up 38% of total revenues, representing a growth rate of 36% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the company's collaborations continue to see massive demand, with the company selling out of the recent Justin Bieber limited edition Crocs in 90 minutes. Other notable collaborations this year were with Bad Bunny and Anwar "Carrots" Washington, which also sold out in near-record time.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Crocs, Instagram.com)

This impressive strength from collaborations has given the company continued pricing power, while Jibbitz (customizable charms you place on your clogs) has driven up the average selling price to $21.36, an ~9% increase year-over-year. Besides, with these collaborations going so well, there has been less need to do promotions. This increased pricing on shoes when including Jibbitz at check-out and fewer promotions push gross margin to a new multi-year high of 57.2% (adjusted gross margin 57.4%) as shown below. As we can see below, the company has actually managed to grow revenue by over 45% in four years while benefiting from only a slight increase in selling, general & administrative expenses [SG&A] relative to revenue growth. This is based on Q3 2020 quarterly revenue of ~$361.8 million vs. ~$245.9 million in Q3 2016, while SG&A increased by only ~$31.0 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Overall, the strength has been relatively broad-based across geographies, but the stand-out was the Americas in Q3, with 26% growth year-over-year and total revenue of $234 million. Crocs noted that it has expanded its Ohio facility to handle the increased E-commerce demand and closed 16 stores this year to cut any under-performing locations from its portfolio. This is an enviable position to be in, because it's able to lower its overhead while growing sales, benefiting from its massive digital growth. In total, revenues are up 1.9% year-over-year company-wide to $974.4 million, and the company expects that it can grow revenues by up to 5% year-over-year on the back of what they expect to be a strong Q4. Let's take a look at Crocs' growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see above, quarterly revenue was up 16% year-over-year and is expected to see a sequential acceleration in Q4. This is based on current revenue estimates of $330.5 million, translating to 25% growth year-over-year and a 900 basis-point sequential improvement. Meanwhile, Q2 2021 revenue estimates forecast a new all-time high for revenue of $415.1 million during what is typically the company's strongest quarter. It's rare to see any retail company consistently growing sales at double-digit levels on a year-over-year basis, so this trend remains quite bullish.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at Crocs' earnings trend, there's a lot to like here as well, with the apparel name boasting one of the highest earnings growth rates in the market currently. As it stands, Crocs is set to grow annual EPS by 59% year-over-year ($2.64 vs. $1.65), and this is lapping a year of 90% growth in FY2019. These are absolutely incredible numbers for a non-tech name, and new highs are projected in FY2021 and FY2022 based on forecasts, albeit at a decelerated level of growth. This explains Crocs' leading Quant rating of 4.83 and a position as the Footwear group leader. However, as shown, the one area where Crocs isn't leading is Value, with its value score dropping to a D after this recent rally.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

While Crocs is certainly a solid bet in the apparel space given its incredible growth metrics, the stock is in nosebleed territory on a valuation basis. As the chart below shows, which measures forward revenue, Crocs is currently trading at 2.7x price to sales, in the upper portion of its 10-year range. Generally, the best time to buy the stock has been when it's dipped below 0.8x sales, and the time to take profits is when the stock has headed above 2.5x sales. It's possible that the new upper range could increase to 2.50x to 3.10x forward sales, given that Crocs is benefiting from incredible margins. Still, it's hard to argue that there's any margin of safety for new investors at current levels.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

If we look at the technical chart below, it corroborates this view, with Crocs sitting more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). Over the past several years, this has been a danger zone for the stock, with Crocs rarely seeing much upside progress when it gets this extended. In fact, the average 3-month and 6-month return for Crocs when it gets this overbought has been negative in the three past occasions. Therefore, the most likely scenario is a correction or a consolidation if the stock manages to push past the $60.75 level. In summary, I do not see a solid reward to risk bet for investors here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Crocs is the clear leader in the footwear industry group with massive earnings growth, continued margin expansion, and record revenue amid a global pandemic. However, with the stock beginning to get extended and now trading at nearly 2.8x forward sales, I do not see this as a compelling entry point for investors. Therefore, I see no reason to chase the stock at current levels. If we were to see the stock head above $62.00 before February, I believe this would be an opportunity for investors to look at booking some profits.