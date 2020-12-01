This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Front Yard Residential (RESI)

Front Yard Residential was the standout performer amongst cash merger arbitrage stocks last week following a revised offer on Monday, November 23. The company had originally entered into a definitive merger agreement with a partnership led by Pretium which included funds managed by the Real Estate Equity and Alternative Credit strategies of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) to acquire RESI $13.50 per share. Immediately following the announcement, which was made on October 19th of this year, the stock traded at an intra-day high of $13.69 but subsequently returned to just below the offer price where it remained until last Monday.

Data by YCharts

During this range-bound trading period, the merger arbitrage spread was offering an approximate 1% simple spread return. With an expected completion date during Q1 2021, the annualized spread was between 3% and 4%. This is perhaps on the lower side of existing cash spreads at the time but certainly not extraordinarily low. It is fair to assume a higher offer or superior proposal was not widely expected.

On Monday morning, however, Rochelle R. Dobbs, Front Yard's Chair of the Board was quoted as saying:

After receiving a binding proposal reflecting a higher purchase price for Front Yard, Front Yard advised the Pretium Partnership of the proposal as required by the terms of the merger agreement, which led to the Pretium Partnership increasing the price of our transaction with them. Following these discussions, our Board approved the amendment to the merger agreement.

This amended agreement resulted in an increase in the offer price to $16.25 per share. Again, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The stock price responded accordingly and rose immediately. However, this time the price has stubbornly remained above the revised offer price since the announcement in a $16.25-$16.45 range.

RESI has, of course, previously attracted the attention of other suitors. Back in February, the stock was the subject of a $12.50 offer from Amherst, before the acquirer backed out by paying the termination fee. This latest offer then might not have come of much a surprise given that the firm has historically traded at a discount to NAV despite embarking on a period of increased profitability and improving business environment.

The question now becomes "Will there be an even higher offer?"

ARES appears to be committed to making this deal happen. Don Mullen, Pretium's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is quoted as saying:

We believe in this Company and the Front Yard team and remain committed to completing this transaction

This may be enough to deter rival bidders but we would not expect a statement from Pretium's CEO to say anything less. The stock is now almost two thirds higher than the pre-offer trading price in October. Even factoring in subsequent market and economic movements, the stock is comfortably 50%+ above the floor price.

A quick P/E value comparison amongst industry peers would suggest a higher bid is unlikely. RESI management have stated the agreement is the result of a well-run sales process which indicates that they themselves are not expecting further offers. However, with the stock currently trading at a premium to the offer price, it does suggest market practitioners are speculating on further developments. Although, the lack of speculative activity following the original offer suggests the market might not always be indicative of future corporate actions. We conclude, however, it would be unlikely this stock receives any further takeover interest.

By the close on Friday, the stock finished higher for the week by $2.96, at $16.34, a rise of 21.94%. This leaves the simple spread at negative 0.55%. We do not have a position in this stock and are not comfortable buying above the current offer price. Should this deal evolve further, however, we stand ready to modify our opinion.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

A holiday-shortened week saw the DOW set as a new milestone as the index surpassed the 30,000-mark for the first time. The S&P 500 which also posted fresh all-time highs was boosted by the progress made in development of various vaccines to help protect the population against Covid-19. The markets no longer appeared to be troubled by the disappointing employment numbers or the continuing rise in the number of U.S. domestic infections. The broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) at the end of the week was higher 2.34%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), however, remained range-bound during a week of understandably light volume. Positive performances from energy and natural resource-focused stocks such as Concho Resources (CXO), WPX Energy (WPX), and Parsley Energy (PE) were offset by the rises in the ETF used as a hedge in lieu of shorting the acquirers. Both the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) posted significant gains. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of just 0.03%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 1.32% SPY 2.34% Index Dispersion 5.15% VIX 12.07% Winners 13 MNA 0.03% Losers 5 ARB.TO 3.59% Week Ending Friday, November 27, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

In contrast to the MNA, U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads moved ahead once again during the week. This marked the ninth straight week of positive returns. The bulk of the return was generated by the revised increased offer for Front Yard Residential Corporation. Although no deals closed during the week, there were some removals as a trio of stocks traded at or above their offer prices. Our Index, acting in accordance with the "prudent investor" removes these stocks to bank profits and remove the speculative nature of gambling on higher offers at this point in time.

Without any new deals entering the index during the week, we continue to caution traders as to the declining potential returns as existing spreads become even tighter. At this point, as we enter the final month of the year, we also urge traders to be aware of any announcements made regarding the expected deal closing time timeline. Many deals have previously given Q4 as a closing window which may potentially be extended in a number of cases. For more proprietary research on deal closing timelines, see our previous article Time Is Money: Costly Deal Delays Put M&A Arbitrage Returns In The Spotlight.

The T20 winners maintained the upper hand and outpaced the losers by 13 to 5 with 0 non-movers. There were 18 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved again by 1.32% whilst the dispersion of returns was 5.15%. This figure is significantly above both the 3-month average and the long-term lookback period and reflects the outsized movement of RESI.

The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 4.86%, which is below last week's figure of 5.14%. This decrease was due to the broad narrowing of spreads and the extension of the Fitbit closing date to reflect the ongoing EU investigation. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 18 deal constituents.

