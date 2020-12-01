Even with the now depressed valuation, the company is still worth a staggering ~$7.8 billion. Unless you believe in a business miracle from this management team (and they do happen from time to time), NKLA remains a high-risk trade. Long-term, this company is likely dead in the water.

With the recent heat both Milton and the company have received from the media and the overall market, I would be surprised if we don't see a massive selloff Tuesday.

Unpacking the Disaster

In the past, I have not exactly minced words when it comes to Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). In fact I believe that Nikola is the real poster child for the idea that we operate in a bubble equity market. While bears may point to the FAANG stocks, the NASDAQ 100, software stocks, etc. all of those companies have one thing in common: fundamentals. While their valuations may indeed be stratospheric and nearly impossible to justify, the validity of their fundamentals is not really questioned. The problem with Nikola is, there are no fundamentals.

The scary thing about Nikola, ever since it went public via the very untraditional SPAC-merger route, is that the company has no revenue. For all intents and purposes, there is no real business here. At least not yet.

Since executive chairman Trevor Milton exited the company, both the positive and negative hype surrounding the company has seemed too cool a bit. That said, the fundamentals of company have been in a very turbulent patch. One of the chief reasons the market appears to be giving such a steep valuation to a company like Nikola is the air of legitimacy brought by a potential GM (NYSE:GM) partnership. This is a partnership, as I am about to explain, that has gone almost completely down the drain.

(image source)

The GM Deal Is Essentially Gone

Prior to the explosive report detailed by Hindenburg Research, the game-changing GM partnership has been in jeopardy. Today, on November 30th (time of writing), that deal has been fundamentally restructured. Here is what the deal looked like before the Hindenburg allegations and subsequent controversy.

Nikola will use GM's Ultium battery technology and Hydrotec fuel cell technology in their products.

GM purchases ~$2 billion in newly-issued Nikola stock for product components and safety-tested parts.

General Motors will engineer, homologate, validate and manufacture the Nikola Badger battery electric and fuel cell versions.

This deal seemed like a win-win at first glance. Nikola gets an air of legitimacy from the GM stake, GM gets in on the BEV/FCEV trend. Nikola sells ~$2 billion in new-issue stock for GM parts and components. GM engineers, homologates, validates, and builds the Badger. It seemed like a good deal for both sides initially, but exposed a glaring problem: Nikola has no battery breakthrough technology, has no breakthrough fuel cell technology, and is entirely reliant on GM to do essentially all the work in creating and scaling the Nikola Badger. If, say, the agreement were to go up in smoke, then we know Nikola doesn't have any key technologies in the fuel cell or battery arena, and is reliant on a third-party for manufacturing. Now, let's take a look at the restructured agreement.

non-binding "memorandum of understanding"

no equity stake from GM

Nikola Badger cancelled, deposits refunded

GM to supply Hyrdotec fuel-cell system to Nikola for Class 7/8 trucks

Nikola pays upfront for capacity

GM essentially says it validates their fuel-cell technology

Will also talk about supplying Ultium batteries to Class 7/8 trucks

This agreement is radically different, and drastically scales down the scope and involvement from GM. Most critically however, Nikola is not selling an ~11% stake in the company to GM and GM is not doing anything with the Nikola Badger. As a matter of fact, the Nikola Badger will not exist, at least not right now.

This agreement has turned into a supply-partnership after it was once a validation of Nikola itself. This change of plans shows just how much Nikola's credibility has been dinged.

Lockup Expiry

Tomorrow, the Nikola employee-lockup will expire, with 161 million shares being eligible for sale. The majority of these shares are owned by former executive chairman Trevor Milton. On top of this, other Nikola employees have the opportunity to sell. My belief is that now that Milton is no longer involved in Nikola, he will exit his stake in the company. As far as the remaining employees, the reshaped GM deal, negative press coverage, and allegations of fraud could lead to employees exiting their positions in the stock. Be ready for selling pressure on Tuesday.

A Business Plan Worth ~$8 Billion

Right now, Nikola is a business plan with a tarnished reputation, dissolving market trust, in a capital intensive business. It would be one thing if we had seen some deliveries, or some form the business in action. But considering the lack of innovative/breakthrough technologies, the reputation concerns, and the capital intensive nature of the auto business, is Nikola really worth ~$8 billion? As a speculative play on BEV/FCEV with a <$1 billion market cap, I can see why some investors would take a speculative stake. But with the way the company is positioned, with next to no underlying fundamentals, is this company really worth $8 billion? In addition, think of the damage Nikola has seen afflicted to its reputation on Wall Street. It's no secret that the auto business is one of the most capital and resource intensive industries on Earth. This is why the GM deal initially looked so lucrative, as the vast majority of the manufacturing risk was offloaded onto GM. With the damage done to their reputation with investors, how confident can we be that Nikola will be able to raise capital when they inevitably need to? So, even if Nikola makes the proper investments to validate their products and technology, they will need continuous funding from the Street to push forward.

Is Nikola A Zero?

I hate making bankruptcy calls on companies, but the situation appears so incredibly dire with Nikola over the long-haul, that it's tough to see a legitimate path forward. In my view, Nikola will be remembered as a company that chased and cashed-in on the electric vehicle trend, but didn't have the fundamentals to support the valuation. I could end up being wrong, but a bull case remains incredibly difficult to make at this valuation. As such, I continue to have a Sell rating on the stock, and I'm setting a target of $3.50 as there are no real fundamentals to value Nikola on at this point.

Price Target Methodology

Considering Nikola's lack of revenue, cash flow, earnings, or even product execution, the only way to really value the stock at this point without making large future projections is on book value. Right now, to Nikola's credit, they have a good amount a cash (~$900m) and very little debt. Overall, Nikola's book value totals out to ~$2.95/share. As of now, GM trades at ~1.4x book value.

Data by YCharts

Considering GM is a far more profitable and legitimate enterprise however, it deserves a higher multiple. As such, I am assigning Nikola a price/book value multiple of ~1.2x, which leads to a valuation of ~$3.50/share. That said, the downside could be much greater if the company burns cash the way I believe they will over the coming 12-18 months.

Conclusion

The future of Nikola is in jeopardy. The restructured GM partnership, the stock lockup expiration, the lack of any material business execution, the valuation, and the damage done to the company's reputation all make the stock un-investable to say the least. Despite the recent selling pressure on the stock, the stock will likely continue to spiral downward.

TipRanks: Sell

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. This is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating a position in any of the aforementioned securities.