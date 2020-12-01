Since Dropbox (DBX) went public through its IPO in the spring of 2018 it has underperformed the S&P 500 and been a negative performing investment. For at least 6 months I have discussed starting a position in DPX but the fierce competition within their sector has always made me second guess the investment. The other night I read through DBX’s 3rd quarter report, dissected their financials and researched their product offerings. After doing my homework I decided to start a position even though companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) are competitors.

My biggest hold up on starting a position was already having two clouds. I thought to myself MSFT gives me cloud space on OneDrive with my Office 365 subscription and Apple gives me storage in iCloud with my iPhone. I was skeptical of how many people would pay for DBX and on a corporate side how many companies would pay for corporate accounts when many have a mixture of on-prem network drives and cloud storage through their hosting provider. Well I got an education real quick and found out DBX has 15.25 million paying users with 80% of its subscribers us DBX for work. After looking at their numbers DBX has a double digit average annual growth rate in revenue and gross profit over the past five consecutive years. I think DBX could be a diamond in the rough as it consistently bests earnings estimates, actually turns a profit and is still growing at a double digit pace. I think DBX is undervalued and eventually we will see an appreciation in its share price. I also don’t think it's crazy to think DBX could be a takeover target for some of the bigger players.

Dropbox’s financial numbers indicate strong growth across the board

Over the past 4 quarters DBX has beaten earning estimates significantly. The beats which DBX produces has actually increase quarter over quarter as Q4 2019 the EPS beat was $0.02, In Q1 2020 DBX beat estimates by $0.04, in Q3 of 2020 DBX beat by $0.05 and in Q3 DBX beat by $0.07. DBX is still in its infancy as a public company but I am seeing the formation of a specific pattern which I have seen before in other tech companies. Q4 is their strongest quarter for the year then Q1 drops off and Q2, Q3 and Q4 increases sequentially then the pattern repeats itself. If you look at the black bar which is the consensus estimate this pattern is starting to form. Another interesting occurrence which I am picking up on is that the consensus estimate is growing year over year (YOY) for each quarter. For Q4 2020 the eps estimate has grown by 71% YOY, Q1 2021 has grown by 54% YOY, Q2 2021 by 29% and Q3 2020 by 32%. Currently the data indicates that DBX is setting a trend for continuous EPS beats especially since the consensus estimates are forming an upward trending pattern.

On an annual basis DBX is growing and their financials are creating strong trends in growth. Let's look at total revenue first. As a disclaimer I am using the trailing twelve months (TTM) for fiscal year 2020 as we are just waiting on one more quarter of data. Since the close of fiscal year 2015 to the current TTM for fiscal year 2020 DBX has increased its total revenue by 207%. Over the past 5 fiscal years DBX has had an average revenue increase of 26% YOY. Now let's look at the gross profit which DBX makes on its revenue. Over the past 5 fiscal years DBX’s gross profit has increased by 634%. DBX has an average annual increase of 54% for gross profit over the past 5 fiscal years. Both its total revenue and gross profit are growing less annually as DBX gets larger but in both cases they still are on track to deliver double digit growth rates in 2020 for both total revenue and gross profit.

If you look at the charts below I created a spread between cost of revenue and gross profit across the time period of fiscal year 2015 thru the current TTM for 2020. I am not sure how many people take this into consideration but DBX has created a textbook example of how to monetize your intellectual property. DBX doesn’t have to continuously spend more capital to generate revenue and gross profit. Over the past 5 fiscal years DBX has kept their cost of revenue pretty much flat spending roughly $400 million annually. DBX has done a fantastic job at monetizing their product as their gross profit has increased sequentially year over year becoming a larger portion of its total revenue.

In fiscal year 2016 DBX’s gross profit was 16% larger than its cost of revenue. Then this spread increased as in 2017 it grew to 100%, in 2018 it was 153%, in 2019 it was 204% and currently for the TTM in 2020 it is at 249%. Over the past 5 fiscal years the increase from the cost of revenue to the gross profit it generates has an average growth rate of 144%. If you want to look at gross profit as the percentage of revenue generated in fiscal year 2016 it was 54% then grew to 67% in 2017, 72% in 2018, 75% in 2019 and 78% in the TTM for 2020. In my opinion those numbers are fantastic as DBX is on track to generate 78% gross profit from its total revenue. I think these margins are fantastic and DBX is on track to deliver its 1st truly profitable year as the TTM for 2020 has them generating $82.9 million in net income. Based off of the trends and data I see these numbers continuing their trends pushing total revenue, gross profit and net income to the upside over the next several years.

If you read through DBX’s Q3 2020 quarterly presentation their target model supports maintaining the current trends which have been created. For fiscal year 2019 DBX had gross margins of 76%, an operating margin of 12% and generated $392 million in free cash flow. DBX projects their long-term targets are maintaining a gross margin between 78-80%, an operating margin between 28-30% and generating annual free cash flow in excess of $1 billion. I wish they had provided target dates and I won’t speculate on when the $1 billion in annual free cash flow will occur. What I am willing to say is there is zero reason to doubt that DBX can accomplish their goals. I also believe based on three consecutive years with their gross profit representing between 72-78% of their total revenue they can accomplish setting a long-term trend of 78-80% margins.

The evolution of Dropbox and some numbers that may surprise you

DBX started as a cloud storage system which kept your files in sync as it provided the user with an application to backup and sync their files, allow file sharing and shared folders. Today DBX has transformed into a full workspace as it offers true content management, collaborative apps, professional sharing, project management, eSignature capabilities, content backup and personal privacy. DBX has created a full ecosystem which provides an individual, a small workgroup or an entire company the tools to make life working in 2020 much simpler.

DBX has become a global collaboration platform which has 600 million registered users of which 15.25 million are paying users. 80% of DBX’s subscribers us their platform for work. There is currently over 550 billion pieces of content managed in DBX’s infrastructure from Word documents to videos and everything in between. DBX is an open ecosystem which works with windows, IOS and Android and hooks into third party applications. DBX works with enterprise apps from International Business Machines (IBM), SAP SE (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), productivity applications such as Office from MSFT and Workspace from GOOGL and communication platforms such as Zoom (ZM), Slack (WORK) and Teams from MSFT. DBX averages over 60 billion API calls per month and 85% of paid active DBX teams have linked a third-party application to their DBX environment. DBX is deeply integrated with some of the largest cloud and virtual workplace companies which include GOOGL, MSFT, Adobe (ADBE), Work, Salesforce (CRM), and ZM.

I never realized how integral DBX has become to business in general. DBX has a wide range of customers which include National Geographic, Arizona State University and Clear Channel Outdoor. 56% of the Fortune 500 companies have at least one Dropbox team within their organization while there are over 500,000 teams which utilize DBX business. There have been over 4.5 billion connections created through DBX’s platform between shared folders and links.

Dropbox has updated their platform to adjust to working virtually in 2020. The new Dropbox platform brings tools together by integrating with best in class applications and brings people together by transcending the original folder format by transforming folders into workspaces. Dropbox Transfer now allows users to share large files and folders securely providing the recipient options to view, download and comment on the original transfer. DBX has created a Dropbox Vault which is secure enough to store tax documents and financial statements and provides extra layers of security with options for pin codes in addition to your dedicated passwords. There is also an option to share your vault with family members and trusted friends if needed. DBX added a HelloSign integration where you can sign, send and receive documents without leaving Dropbox as HelloSign is now the primary eSignature tool for Dropbox users. The Dropbox App Center is also fully integrated with more than 40 apps from companies such as ZM, GOOGL and ADBE.

Why Dropbox could be a great takeover target

Recently I read an article titled 15 Biggest Cloud Computing Companies in the World and I was shocked at where specific companies fell on the list. I was surprised that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was #3 and that Dropbox made the list even if it was the 15th spot. When you look at the chart I created below MSFT and AMZN are leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else. While the rest of the companies in the top 15 decrease in revenue many companies are neck and neck with the company right behind them. For instance HPE and CRM are the same size, IBM and GOOGL are fairly close and ADBE and SAP are fairly close.

DBX has a current market cap of $8.08 billion and if we go back to their Q3 2020 presentation they have 600 million registered users of which 15.25 million are paying customers and they manage over 550 billion pieces of content. DBX has been seeing positive growth in revenue and gross profit while keeping the cost of revenue in line with previous years. DBX posted free cash flow of $392 million in 2019 and is on track to generate over $80 million in net income in fiscal year 2020 with a long-term goal of posting $1 billion in free cash flow on an annual basis. Many companies have grown through a combination of building their platform organically and acquiring other companies which are a great strategic fit. Recently IBM acquired RedHat (RHT) to strengthen their position in the cloud. I

In my opinion an acquisition of DBX makes sense for several companies. First MSFT could acquire DBX in the blink of an eye and seamlessly integrate the Dropbox platform into Teams and Microsoft Office. This would enhance Microsoft Office and expand the utilization of OneDrive and the adaptation of Microsoft Teams. Next, working off the same premise GOOGL could be a possible suiter as a takeover of DBX could enhance their entire business platform. GOOGL has tried to replicate MSFT by building Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Sheets, Google Doc, Google Slides, etc. The DBX platform would be a great compliment as it would provide a full online workplace that GOOGL would integrate its current products with. From an Enterprise Resource Planning perspective Workday (WDAY), SAP and ORCL are fierce competitors and being able to offer the DBX platform as an extension of their ERP system would definitely be appealing to potential customers. Even IBM could be a potential suiter as they spin off their legacy business and focus more on the cloud. An acquisition of DBX would provide a user-friendly ecosystem which they wouldn’t have to build and give them a large customer base with current free cash flow.

I think acquiring DBX could provide interesting opportunities for several companies. One should never invest in a company because of the possibility of a takeover and trust me I have zero knowledge that this would occur. It’s my opinion that DBX would fit well within several larger companies' ecosystems and make them a more viable option to its target audience. Even if DBX doesn’t get bought out they are growing organically on their own but I wouldn’t be surprised if a larger company made an offer to enhance their product offerings.

Conclusion

I have wanted to invest in DBX but never did the homework until now. I started an initial position based on the research I outlined in this article. As of now I am planning to increase my position overtime as long as their current financial trends stay intact. I love the gross margin long-term target of 78-80% which is certainly attainable based off my research. I am intrigued that their gross profit continues to grow without increasing the cost of revenue significantly and I love that DBX still has double digit growth trends for total revenue and gross profit on an annual basis. With over 600 million registered users and over 550 billion pieces of content within their environment I believe DBX’s base is solidified and their growth will continue. I believe DBX is on track to establish an interesting pattern where they continue to beat EPS projections and sequentially increase YOY from the prior quarter. I think DBX is undervalued and wouldn’t be surprised if we break $25 after the next earnings report and push in the $30’s next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters