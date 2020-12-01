Given the disappointing outcome with GM and impending lock-up expiration, investors should remain on the sidelines or even consider outright shorting the shares.

Business plan requires Nikola to raise an additional $3 billion over the next couple of years.

Major lock-up looming with approximately 161 million shares becoming eligible for sale on December 1, including 91.6 million controlled by founder and former Chairman and CEO Trevor Milton.

Note: I have covered Nikola Corporation (NKLA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of zero-emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation ("Nikola") are down by almost 60% since I discussed the original strategic agreement with General Motors (GM) in early September mostly due to short-seller outfit Hindenburg Research's serious allegations raised in a detailed report shortly after the deal was announced.

Picture: Rendering of the Nikola Tre Truck - Source: Company Website

The report not only resulted in the resignation of founder and chairman Trevor Milton but also caused the SEC and the DoJ to conduct formal investigations.

Not surprisingly, the General Motors transaction did not close on September 30 as originally contemplated.

But with the December 3 termination deadline approaching and approximately 161 million shares coming out of lock-up on Tuesday, Nikola apparently felt the need to offer investors at least something:

Nikola Corporation today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with General Motors for a global supply agreement related to the integration of GM's Hydrotec fuel-cell system into Nikola's commercial semi-trucks. This supersedes and replaces the transaction announced on September 8, 2020. Under the terms of the MOU, Nikola and GM will work together to integrate GM's Hydrotec fuel-cell technology into Nikola's Class 7 and Class 8 zero-emission semi-trucks for the medium- and long-haul trucking sectors. As previously announced, Nikola expects to begin testing production-engineered prototypes of its hydrogen fuel-cell powered trucks by the end of 2021, with testing for the beta prototypes expected to begin in the first half of 2022. In addition, Nikola and GM will discuss the potential for the utilization of GM's versatile Ultium battery system in Nikola's Class 7 and Class 8 vehicles. "We are excited to take this important step with GM, which provides an opportunity to leverage the resources, strengths and talent of both companies," said Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Nikola. "Heavy trucks remain our core business and we are 100% focused on hitting our development milestones to bring clean hydrogen and battery-electric commercial trucks to market. We believe fuel-cells will become increasingly important to the semi-truck market, as they are more efficient than gas or diesel and are lightweight compared to batteries for long hauls. By working with GM, we are reinforcing our companies' shared commitment to a zero-emission future." The agreement between Nikola and GM is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to both parties. The MOU does not include the previously contemplated GM equity stake in Nikola or development of the Nikola Badger. As previously announced, the Nikola Badger program was dependent on an OEM partnership. Nikola will refund all previously submitted order deposits for the Nikola Badger.

In layman's terms:

The original transaction is null and void, General Motors will neither take an equity stake in Nikola nor engineer and manufacture the Badger Pickup Truck.

Instead, GM might become a supplier of fuel cell and potentially battery systems if a definitive agreement can be reached.

General Motors' own press release revealed additional details (emphasis added by author):

Under the potential agreement referenced in the MoU, GM would engineer its Hydrotec fuel cell system to the specifications mutually agreed upon by both companies. GM and Nikola will discuss the appropriate scope of services that GM would provide for the integration of the fuel cell system into Nikola's vehicles. It is expected that the potential arrangement would be cost plus, and that Nikola would pay upfront for the capital investment for the capacity. GM and Nikola will also discuss the potential of a supply agreement for GM's versatile Ultium battery system for Nikola's Class 7/8 trucks.

Remember, Nikola originally claimed the deal to save "over $4 billion in battery and powertrain costs over 10 years and over $1 billion in engineering and validation costs" but with even the supply agreement still in limbo, there are no tangible benefits to Nikola at this point.

With no strategic OEM partnership in place, Nikola will likely face additional obstacles to secure a viable partner for its planned network of hydrogen fueling stations after energy giant BP (BP) reportedly backed out of advanced negotiations shortly after the Hindenburg report was published.

That said, Nikola officials reiterated their confidence in closing an agreement with an energy partner by year end.

Not surprisingly, Nikola's shares sold off heavily, ending Monday's session down almost 30% as disappointed investors headed for the exits.

Frankly speaking, I can't blame them particularly given Tuesday's massive lock-up expiration with approximately 161 million shares becoming eligible for sale including 91.6 million shares controlled by founder and former CEO and Chairman Trevor Milton.

Even worse, according to its business plan, Nikola will have to raise almost $3 billion in additional capital over the next couple of years.

The original forecast was for the company to raise an additional $700 million of equity financing between late 2021 and early 2022, an aggregate $500 million of unsecured notes in 2023 and 2024, manufacturing equipment financing of $85 million next year, an aggregate $980 million in hydrogen station equipment financing from 2022 to 2024 and an aggregate $660 million in lease securitizations of fuel cell trucks in 2023 and 2024.

At least at this point, it is difficult to envision the company successfully accessing the corporate debt markets or secure manufacturing equipment financing but first and foremost Nikola will have to raise additional equity in late 2021 or early 2022.

Bottom Line:

After recent events, General Motors decided to terminate the originally agreed strategic partnership and is now focusing on becoming a potential supplier of fuel cell and battery systems to Nikola.

The combination of investor disappointment and impending, major lock-up expiration likely caused shares to sell off by almost 30% but with 161 million additional shares becoming eligible for sale on Tuesday, including 91.6 million shares controlled by founder and former Chairman and CEO Trevor Milton, investors would be well-served to remain on the sidelines, particularly given Nikola's massive, additional capital needs.

Personally, I firmly expect Trevor Milton to sell a large part of his holdings shortly after the lock-up expiration date and other legacy investors to follow suit. Quite frankly, I wouldn't be surprised to see the shares trade in the single digits going into 2021.

Even a short position might still yield decent short-term profits, but investors need to be wary of headline risk given management's stated intent to announce a hydrogen fueling station network partner by year end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.