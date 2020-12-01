Irrational Exuberance And Why You Shouldn't Be Worried

A sound investment strategy, as always, is to pay attention to long-term trends and value investing, and disregard the exuberance of retail investors. They don't make a difference anyway.

However, they are not the ones driving the markets. One should still pay more attention to what institutional investors are doing.

There is no doubt that many retail investors have entered the market ever since April and contributed to its rising hubris.

Another market rally is likely coming up and it's not being driven by retail investors, but rather by institutional investors moving away from money market funds and bonds into equities. Value investors shouldn't worry about irrational exuberance at this point.

There is substantial evidence that markets are in hubris right now. Ever since April there has been a substantial increase of retail investors in the markets - an increase from 10% in 2019 to 25% in September 2020 - using commission-free stock trading apps such as Robinhood or eToro (plus the traditional ones like TDAmeritrade, Charles Schwab or IBKR which also lowered commissions), and are buying into the market following the typical logic of novice investors: buy when it’s going up, sell when it’s going down, or an even more hazardous strategy: buy the best daily performers, as it’s price will surely continue to go up. Thus far, incredibly, this strategy has reaped rewards for retail investors.

Zero-commission stock trading apps are certainly a welcomed innovation. They are removing a significant barrier to entry for the small investor. Typically, the argument against trading stocks for individual investors has been that brokerage commissions will eat up all of their profits. Day trading has been discouraged and there has been a significant shift in focus on index funds and ETFs over the past decade.

All this is changing as more and more people are discovering the benefits of trading stocks at zero commission which is helping them take full advantages of the stock market rally. Plus, there was a COVID-induced market decline in March which made stocks cheap. The quick Fed reaction induced a sharp recovery and retail investors started pouring into equities. Buying "when it's green" has worked. Even when it comes to buying penny stocks or companies filling for bankruptcy.

Buying bankrupt companies

A good example of hubris-like behavior back in June was an astronomical rise in prices of 4 stocks whose companies filed for Chapter 11 or were at the brink of declaring bankruptcy. Hertz (OTCPK:HTZGQ), the car rental company hit hard by the pandemic saw their stocks go up 470% in one week despite being in dire straits. The company’s board even wanted to use this situation to sell $500m in its obviously overvalued shares to raise cash, but that decision was eventually called off. JCPenney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), another company filing for bankruptcy due to the impact of the virus, saw its penny stock go up by 300% over a few days. The two other big movers were two energy companies suffering the impact of a collapse in oil prices in April: Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), going up over 200% after filing for Chapter 11, and Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ) filling for bankruptcy after being overburdened with $9bn in debt. Its price went up by 490% in one week. Of these four companies, as you might have noticed based on their tickers, only WLL managed to pull out of bankruptcy and is still trading on the NYSE, while the other three are penny stocks trading on OTC markets.

What did these four stocks have in common? They were at one point among the most popular picks on the trading app Robinhood, boasting over 13 million small investors (and a 30% growth of users since April), all buying into a typical frenzy. Some of them are even said to be using government stimulus checks to try and make a quick profit. No one epitomizes this better than a social media influencer and millionaire founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy who is boasting that he is a better investor than Warren Buffet at this point because of his good performance (or let’s be honest, good luck) over a few months.

The problem when buying bankrupt companies’ stocks is that anyone holding shares of a bankrupt company usually gets whipped out, because in the case of bankruptcy settlement the shareholders are the last to get paid. Not many retail investors are aware of this, but if they're just flipping these stocks day-in day-out, they most likely do not care.

There is therefore no analysis of company performance or its fundamentals. This is pure speculative trading done by people who know very little about markets but are hoping to make a quick profit while having the confidence to buy in when the markets are "in the green". There is no sound strategy behind any of their trading. It is pure exuberance. And when exuberance is driving markets they go down as quickly as they go up.

The "NASDAQ whale"

Will they though? Despite the significant increase of retail investors driving some stocks to astronomically high levels, it is hardly true that these investors are currently driving markets.

For evidence of that recall what happened back in early September when there was a so-called NASDAQ whale (soon uncovered to be SoftBank, OTCPK:SFTBY) that was buying $4 billion in out-of-the-money call options betting on tech companies like Amazon (AMZN), Microsot (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA), among others. When someone buys call options, particularly in such high volumes, the sellers of the option contracts typically buy stocks to cover (hedge) their position, which obviously increases the demand for these stocks and hence their price. Buying a call option is a bet that the price of a stock goes up, so SoftBank reaped a hefty reward from this short strategy, before it unloaded the stocks sending markets down by 6% that same week, and by 9.5% over the next three weeks (see graph below). It certainly made a decent profit from such a strategy.

At the same time retail investors were slowly watching their portfolios going down not really knowing what hit them. Luckily for them the market quickly started rebounding, went down again in the week before the US election, and has been rallying again ever since.

Source: TradingView

The point here is that retail investors did not drive the markets. They don't have that kind of "firepower". Only big institutional investors do. Or particularly large hedge funds. Or even the occasional "whale" like SoftBank.

Demand for money market funds is going down

The next step is to figure out what the big institutional investors (so-called "smart money") are doing right now as it is their decisions that are more likely to move markets. A good indicator of this would be to look at the demand for money market funds (MMFs). Typically when a lot of investor money is tied to MMFs and government bonds it is a sign that investors are holding on to cash and safe low-yield assets while preparing for another big decline.

This has been true during the entire stock market recovery period, as exemplified on the graph below.

Source: Investment Company Institute (ICI) Statistics.

Many investors reacted already in February and started switching to buying Treasury Bills and other government debt instruments (the safe haven assets), increasing their positions from $2.7 trillion in February to $4 trillion in April. As for investors holding positions in prime money market funds, notice a sharp decline from $800 billion in February to $650 billion in March, followed by a return to $750 billion in May. This was most likely a reaction of some investors buying the dip in mid March only for demand to return to safe assets later.

We can again see a decline of demand in both T-Bills and prime money market funds (albeit somewhat slower for T-Bills) in September and October (likely to be continued in November as well).

Another bullish signal is a very low equity put/call ratio (down to 0.4) in November, meaning that institutional investors are not protecting their downside risks as much as they used to over the past few months.

How do we interpret this? Institutional investors are most likely returning to buying equities by lowering their safe positions, despite prices and valuations of many stocks being sky-high. This means that institutional investors are seeing a potential growth opportunity as uncertainty around the election has cleared out (particularly with respect to the US relationship with China), and expectations of upcoming vaccines (most likely factored in among institutional investors prior to pharma companies' recent announcements) have boosted confidence of a swift post-COVID recovery. Also, with interest rates expected to be close to zero for the next 18 to 24 months, equities are much more attractive than bonds or cash. For those worried about inflationary pressures, I will discuss those in my next article.

To conclude, the environment has changed since the summer, as there is clear evidence that irrational exuberance surrounding retail investors is not the main drive behind the market rally (it is an important factor, but not the main one). As of recently there is an indication of institutional investors returning to equities bolstered by expectations of lower post-electoral uncertainty and a quicker post-COVID recovery. This might explain why the major institutional investors (like Goldman or JPMorgan) are estimating a 4000 S&P by year-end followed by even greater growth in 2021.

These are all positive signs for investors, particularly for growth investors who could now start picking stocks they believe will benefit most from the post-COVID recovery. As for value investors, stick to your long-term strategy and don't worry about the exuberance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, TSLA, AMZN, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.