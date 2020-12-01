On the other hand, Imperial needs a relatively low $36/bbl WTI to keep 3.5% dividend and production levels stable.

Imperial shareholders will do very well at an oil price of $50/bbl; with a double-digit cash flow yield and no exploration or construction risk.

I offer some general thoughts around where oil prices may settle in the next few years.

There are no certainties in life and this is especially true for investing. Investors need to make decisions with limited information, question prevailing narratives, and differentiate information from noise. If that were not hard enough, there is the need to overcome one's own biases, and emotions in trying to understand the world as it is and not as we think it should be.

I have my own biases and views with regard to hydrocarbons and likely paths for future demand. Those are not important; I hope and expect there is a better future where oil (and gas) molecules are directed to high value uses rather than burned up to take me to the supermarket.

I also think it is possible to invest profitably in oil companies but only if cash flow visibility is good and these cash flows can be achieved under a wide range of future outcomes. Imperial Oil (IMO) is one such case, as I will argue below, but first some general thoughts on oil demand and supply.

Demand

With regard to oil demand, here are a few things I believe to be true or that have favorable odds (others will disagree, of course, that is part of the game and why others can profit from my mistakes and vice versa):

The transition to less carbon-intensive infrastructure will continue to be a priority especially in OECD where wealthier populations are taking the lead.

Such transition will be gradual, somewhat slowed by policy implementation in less wealthy nations, where competing priorities (fixing healthcare, lower poverty and improve education) are very real draw on resources.

Hydrocarbons will continue to have a role, supported by non-combustible applications, for the rest of our lifetimes.

There is great uncertainty about where this "ultimate demand" level may be. As an example, BP, the most bearish oil major, has shifted its strategic focus preparing for a range of as low as 30-50 mbpd of demand by 2050.

Source: BP Energy Outlook 2020

Supply

With regard to oil supply, here are a few thoughts along the same lines:

OPEC is not broken, it can be argued it is now stronger due to the informal inclusion of Russia and others as OPEC+

The Pandemic has likely achieved what OPEC has tried since 2014, a shift to rational capital allocation in US shale, with investors finally withdrawing capital and bankruptcies or mergers becoming more common.

US shale is still very relevant, with over 11 million bpd or 11% of pre-pandemic world oil demand.

Due to the nature of US shale, and the recurring capex needed to sustain production, US producers as a whole will respond to price signals and adjust activity up/down to make marginal revenue = marginal cost.

What is US shale's marginal cost?

The Dallas Fed survey included 82 executives and yielded an average response of about $51/BBl. This was conducted in 2019 and largely agrees with the "view" prevailing at the time on the WTI futures market.

The chart above is an interesting one. It shows how the long dated contract acts as a sort of "anchor" around the front-month (cash) market. It also shows how closely the long dated contract approximates the marginal cost survey results. As of 2019, both the Fed surveys and the long dated WTI future agreed that the marginal cost in the US is about $55/Bbl.

The chart below is my crude attempt (no pun intended) to update the previous chart by looking at the December 2022 WTI futures price chart. We can see how price came down from $52/bbl or so in 2019 to $45 more recently. As expected, the direction is downward but the volatility (and absolute change) much lower than in front month, which we know went negative in spring.

Source: CME

I should caution that the futures price is not meant to be a forecast of marginal costs or commodity price at expiration. The relationship may only be valid during long periods of time, of several years, and noisy in the short term. It is worth remembering that the future price is not a forecast of future oil prices, but, by definition, an indication of today's price for oil to be delivered in the future.

Futures markets allow for arbitrage. During strong contango, oil traders may purchase physical inventory and store it for a locked-in profit by selling the future contract at the same time. If storage cost and interest rates are low relative to the price difference, the arbitrage is possible. If arbitrage is possible, it is also certain. This situation was very much in play during spring 2020, and may have caused future prices to temporarily "de-link" from marginal cost.

So, where may the oil price settle in the long run?

BP, the recent leader in bearish oil calls, as noted above, has indicated a long-term average price of $55/bbl used during its asset impairment tests. This is Brent, so the WTI equivalent would be something like $50/bbl.

The Dallas Fed survey from 2019 concludes shale producers need $51/bbl for profitable production.

The dated WTI future prices seem to point to a similar range in the low to mid $50s/bbl.

Three sources, all pointing at about the same level of $50/bbl.

Why imperial oil?

First, a brief summary on the most relevant facts on IMO:

It is an Exxon (NYSE: XOM

It is controlled by XOM and is in some ways a "mini-me" version of XOM (integrated model with refining and chemical complementing upstream).

On a gross basis, it produces about 400 kbpd, all in Canada.

Different from XOM, which has a large gas production business, IMO is almost exclusively producing oil.

It is the only AA rated Canadian oil producer, a reflection of its very low debt level and asset characteristics.

Alberta, where IMO is based, is highly dependent on revenues from extractive industries.

Its upstream assets, like most in the oil sands, have a very long life-cycle. With minimum sustaining capex, they can produce for decades into the future.

The last is perhaps the most important point in my view. All the "construction and development" capex is behind now. Future capex is very small and geared to sustain operations and to achieve operational improvements like de-bottlenecking (which tend to be very high IRR uses).

Source: Company 2020 investor day presentation

This is an important chart the company shared this month. At $36/bbl of WTI, everything is covered. At $33/bbl the dividend is gone but capex is covered, and at $27/bbl debt may need to increase to sustain production levels.

What happens to cash flow at our price of around $50/bbl? Here is the chart:

Source: Company 2020 investor day presentation

The preceding IR charts, as usual, are intentionally designed to provide "big picture" rather than precise information, but my eyeball estimate is that at $50, some $1.5 Bln of excess cash flow accrues to shareholders. These are Canadian dollars, so let's call it $1.1 Bln of excess cash.

This cash is "on top" of the dividend which currently yields 3.5% (and has grown consistently).

At today's $13 Bln market cap:

And $50/bbl WTI price, the extra cash represents a yield pick-up of 8.5% which together with the dividend adds to 12%.

And $60/bbl WTI price, the extra cash represents a yield pick-up of $2 Bln or 15%, which combined with the dividend equates to a return expectation of +18% per year.

The cash can be put into share buybacks or special dividends and taxes will impact returns, but a rough expectation of 10% on the low end and +15% returns on the high end looks attractive. On the downside, if you agree prices in the mid $30s are unsustainable collecting 3.5% dividend would be the worst case. Note that (barring another trip down to negative oil prices) there is not much room for multiple contraction as the shares already trade at 80% of book value.

Data by YCharts

Finally, management is presenting a shareholder friendly list of priorities with regard to capital allocation. For example, listing buybacks and special dividend ahead of growth opportunities, which we like to see as excess cash is no good if it is not returned to us in this industry.

Source: Company 2020 investor day presentation

Conclusion

Imperial Oil will generate substantial cash flows to shareholders in the coming years if prices hover around $50/bbl. These excess cash flows are likely to be returned to shareholders as the company's asset base does not require high capex to sustain. In addition, Exxon, its majority owner, is likely to press for cash returns to manage its own cash flow demands.

A word of caution

I have owned IMO for several years, but the thesis has not panned out because it is dependent on oil prices stabilizing around the levels discussed here of $50s. Although the outcome is clearly positive in such an environment, and I believe the odds favor it, there is no assurance that it will be the case. Much depends on the speed of the transition to lower carbon around the world.

No cartel, not even one as long lived as OPEC, can expect to survive a rapidly shrinking pie where the risks of stranded reserves outweigh efforts to balancing the market. This is the left-tail risk here, and in an extreme case would wipe out all North American production. An all-out price war would mean US marginal cost (and WTI itself as benchmark?) becomes meaningless as OPEC members would scramble to produce at almost any price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.