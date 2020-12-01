I have covered Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) for several years now, but I don't think I've ever seen the company have the number of significant developments as has occurred over the past few months. Thus, there's a lot to catch up on, and while some of it is decidedly negative, on balance, I think the future looks very bright. As a reminder, and as background for new RKDA followers, my earlier articles covering the company are all listed on my profile page here.

Let's review the developments in order of importance.

Divestiture of HB4 Soybeans

I previously wrote at length about RKDA's soybean joint venture with Bioceres (BIOX) known as Verdeca. Suffice it to say that, after 10 years of development, the joint venture was getting ready to commercialize its stacked-trait HB4 soybeans. Commercialization would have meant another $10M in capital expenditures for RKDA in 2021 with more likely to follow in 2022. Ultimately, these investments should pay off, as soybeans constitute a very large global market.

However, on November 12, 2020, RKDA announced that the partners had significantly restructured the partnership. Highlights of the restructuring transaction are as follows:

RKDA sold its stake in Verdeca such that Verdeca is now 100% owned by BIOX.

RKDA receives $6M in cash immediately and $2M more if/when certain regulatory and commercial milestones are met.

RKDA also receives 1.875 M shares of BIOX (worth $10.7M at the time of writing with BIOX trading at $5.72).

RKDA may receive up to an additional $10M in royalties on sales of HB4 seeds (at a 6% royalty rate).

RKDA licenses rights for the distribution of GoodWheat and RKDA's safflower oil assets in South and Central America to BIOX. (See my discussion of GoodWheat commercialization in the next section.)

Personally, I'm very happy with this transaction, as it eliminates substantial future dilution, while retaining some of the upside to the HB4 product. To me, the most important part of the joint venture was validating RKDA's technology platform, and this transaction fully accomplishes that goal. (RKDA's technology platform has recently been branded ARCATECH.)

(Source)

I also agree with RKDA's CEO Matthew Plavan's logic as he described the rationale for the transaction during the most recent earnings call:

We are proud of this joint development success and consider Bioceres not only a trusted development partner, but a very capable commercial company for execution. Therefore, now that the development space is complete and we are squarely in the commercialization phase, the management committee of Verdeca assemble to determine the optimal forward path for the HB4 soy commercialization, as well as other opportunities for commercial collaboration between our two companies. Rather quickly, two opportunities became very obvious. The first was with regard to the HB4 soybean business. We concluded that for the highest commercial success of our HB4 soybean from this point forward, it would be best to consolidate the launch and commercialization authority under one roof. And in this case, it was clear -- clearly to be with Bioceres. The reasons being, A, Bioceres is well-established in South American agriculture, having their headquarters and primary operations in Argentina, one of the largest markets globally for biotech crops and having built a strong reputation as an innovator and operator now marketing agricultural inputs to more than 31 countries. And B, Bioceres has built an integrated product platform called eco seed, where in several proprietary technologies, including germplasm, the HB4 trait, fungicides, insecticides, polymers, and other biologicals are all embedded in the single pellet. Eco soy, a component of the eco seed platform is a specific vehicle through which our HB4 technology will be marketed and sold. Thus Bioceres has de facto become the primary operational, commercial lead while Arcadia's value contribution has been most recently and certainly would be from this point forward, principally financial.

GoodWheat Commercial Launch

The second biggest news is that RKDA's GoodWheat is finally undergoing a multinational commercial launch. While Q4 2020 will be a ramping up and a "feeling out" (i.e. learning) quarter, by the beginning of 2021, GoodWheat should have been launched in earnest. There's no press release with all the details, so below, I stitch together info taken from several sources.

Domestic Distribution

GoodWheat products will be sold both as business to consumer and business to business.

The initial example of the former is RKDA's partnership with Three Farm Daughters. Both high fiber flour and high fiber pasta are available.

(Source)

While the product seems expensive to me, I know many affluent health aficionados who won't worry much about the price. What they will be interested in is the comparative label:

(RKDA's high fiber flour has 13g of fiber and 4g of protein per 1/4 cup, source)

(versus 1g of fiber and 3g of protein for Gold Medal all purpose flour, source)

In the direct to consumer branch, the company is also rolling out initial distribution to the 10 stores of the Hugo's chain located in ND and Minnesota. This is a test from which to garner information necessary for larger, nationwide, phased rollouts to retail stores.

In the business to business category, Bay State Milling is the prime example.

It is selling RKDA's high fiber wheat flour under its brand name HealthSense, which is described in this fact sheet.

(Source)

And this is the infographic it is using to sell the product:

(Source)

After the 4th quarter data comes in, I will attempt to model cash flows, but for now, here's a quick graphic, giving a sense of the revenues that could be generated from the two channels:

(Source)

International Distribution

There are two major regions in which RKDA is seeking to sell its GoodWheat (other products). A third will soon follow.

1. South and Central America via Bioceres

The best info here (due to the new partnership with BIOX) comes from the earnings call (with my emphasis):

And four Arcadia significantly expands its geographic reach into South and Central America for its GoodWheat portfolio of products. Between Argentina and Brazil alone, there are about 22 million acres of wheat grown annually or approximately 33 million metric tons of grain produced. We expect our GoodWheat products will sell at a premium to conventional wheat. If we were to try and size the market opportunity today, we think a 15% premium over conventional wheat prices is very reasonable, which equates to approximately $27 per tonne as conventional wheat today sells at about $180 per tonne. Our royalty percentage is 25% of the premium derived by Bioceres or in this case, it would be $6.75 per tonne. And therefore using these estimates, if we assume just a 5% penetration rate into South and Central American markets, it will yield annual royalties to Arcadia of approximately $11 million.

Again, as the company learns from its initial foray into commercialization, I will use the info from the next update to model future cash flows, including those from South and Central America. But, given that RKDA has no additional costs for these sales (and given that RKDA still sports a minuscule market cap of only $36M), I think these future sales will be very meaningful to the company.

2. Direct to Consumer in China

Details are slim here, but on the earnings call, the company said:

With our partner Corner Foods and through the e-commerce distribution channels of Tastemade and TMall, we're poised to create entry and introduction of Arcadia's value-enhanced platforms to this part of the globe. We continue to push and are forecasting the launch of Three Farm Daughters brand noodle -- brand pasta, noodles, powered by GoodWheat in addition a legacy product of the SONOVA GLA supplemental capsules into the China market through direct-to-consumer channel in this current fourth quarter.

This info is supplemented by a slide from the latest corporate presentation:

(Source)

As we await more details on this, we do have an indication of the initial size of this market, again from the earnings call:

Kevin Hodges Through fiscal year 2021, we are projecting $1.8 million just into that China market.

3. GoodMills in Europe

Development of the product in Europe has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but should eventually gear up as Bay State Milling is doing in the US. Here's the latest update from the earnings call:

Steven Ralston Thank you. And can you give us a progress update on GoodMills? When I was doing my due diligence, I was impressed by the amount of grain, what 2.9 million tonnes annually that they process and that they have a very extensive footprint, basically, in Eastern Europe. I know the announcement was only made last in August, but do you have anything to add? Kevin Hodges Yes, obviously, being partnered with GoodMills, as they come to the market, we have to be in lockstep in unison, meaning that they're still in their R&D development stages. But as we have seen, with our good weed products in the U.S., very high customer feedback, sensory panels and stuff like that they are experiencing the same thing in Europe. Obviously, the current pandemic situation varies across the globe, and so that has slowed things down from just speed to market. But overall enthusiasm and desire by GoodMills to bring these products to the market is still very high, just probably slowed down. But so same results we're seeing here with, high nutritional panels, and very good customer feedback, great tastes are the same thing. So we expect that to come on. The only thing is we can't manage right now is the current health situation. But GoodMills is very excited for the future.

GoodHemp Regulatory Shutdown

The most disappointing development was that the company basically shut down hemp processing due to fears of running afoul of federal laws. While the company expects to restart operations once (if?) regulatory clarity is achieved, it's a big near-term hit to my hopes of significant hemp revenues starting in mid 2020 and growing going forwards. This was described in the earnings call, a few excerpts of which I provide below:

To begin with an update on the status of our Archipelago ventures JV dedicated to cultivating Hawaiian hemp and the wholesale of premium CBD for the mainland markets. [...] The DEA recently issued an interim rule that some believe represents an existential threat to the entire hemp industry because it could in theory, recriminalize processing hemp extract that was made legal through the 2018 Farm Bill. [...] And an abundance of caution while the DEA assesses this public backlash and the clear conflict of this IFR between the current USDA hemp rules and the rules of the IFR itself, Arcadia will temporarily cease operations of the Archipelago ventures at least as the JV is configured today. [...] We recognized a couple of anomalies this year with a $1.3 million write-off of archipelago hemp inventory recorded this quarter due to the temporary prohibition to process CBD that Matt discussed earlier.

Obviously, this is bad news, but there was a positive development on the hemp front.

GoodHemp Distributed in Canada

On November 24, RKDA announced that it Tritium 3H would be distributing its GoodHemp seeds in Canada. Of the three seed varieties that are initially planned for distribution, two come from the Industrial Seed Innovations whose purchase RKDA finalized on September 1, 2020. As listed in the PR, the three varieties have important features, including, in the case of Santiam, having been bred to grow in northern climates:

Umpqua: CBD dominant, early photoperiod variety for both the smokable and CBD extraction markets. Prized for its unique terpene profile.

Rogue: CBD dominant, high-yielding intermediate photoperiod variety for the CBD extraction markets. Brings exceptional yields under low planting densities.

Santiam: CBD dominant, early photoperiod variety with exceptional utility in northern latitudes for both the smokable and CBD extraction markets. Delivers step change yield potential.

According to the timeline provided in the PR, regulatory approval is ongoing, and initial sales are expected prior to this growing season.

Summary

First, RKDA sold its partnership in the HB4 soybean venture but, in the process, fully validated its technology platform, shored up its balance sheet, and gained a valuable distributor for its GoodWheat products in Central and South America. Second, it has commercially launched GoodWheat nationally and internationally. All signs point to this being the company's path to cash flow positivity and eventual profitability. Finally, despite a serious setback in its hemp division, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about its long-term viability. As a result, I remain long the stock and may eventually add to my position depending on how initial GoodWheat sales pan out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.