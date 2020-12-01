Bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:HTZGQ) (HTZ) is gambling that economic activity becomes much more robust in 2021 by placing a multi-billion bet that effectively uses noteholders' "chips". If their bet is successful, lower priority classes, such as 2lien notes and possibly even unsecured noteholders, could see recoveries under a Ch.11 reorganization plan. Because of the complex terms of the new vehicle financing deal, lower priority classes will get hammered if their bet fails and could get very limited, if any, recoveries.

Buying Up To 229,000 New Vehicles

Hertz is in a very capital intensive industry, but it is almost impossible to raise multi-billions while still in Ch.11 bankruptcy, except for DIP financing. (Companies often raise large amounts of new cash upon exiting bankruptcy under reorganization plans.) To remain completive, Hertz really has no choice but to spend billions replacing older model year cars with newer ones, especially now when consumers are sensitive about contamination that is associated with anything "old".

They were not able to use their existing Hertz Vehicle Financing LLCs. They had to create a newly modified bankruptcy remote financing structure (Hertz Vehicle Interim Financing LLC) to raise billions, but this one still has the same basic purpose as prior asset-based securitization programs. The entity borrows money to buy vehicles that are then rented to Hertz under a master lease (docket 1927 Exhibit D-1 has a copy of the Master Lease). Apollo was selected to lend up to $4.0 billion to the new entity (docket 1930). Apollo is not, however, directly lending to the Hertz Corporation.

This new entity has some major differences. First, and this is a very critical difference, any claim arising from Hertz's failure to abide by the terms of the master lease, will be classified as a superpriority administrative claim for recoveries under a Ch.11 bankruptcy plan. This will put those claims in a much higher claim class than either 2lien noteholders and unsecured noteholders.

Claims that arise from lease and contract issues often get classified as general unsecured claims that are far down the list for recoveries. This can not be stressed enough: If the economy does poorly next year resulting in Hertz having master lease payment problems, 2lien and unsecured noteholders effectively will be the ones impacted the most. Noteholders are shouldering most of the risk here. DIP lenders of $1.65 billion are not really assuming much risk because of their higher priority standing.

A second major difference is the depreciation factor used in determining monthly lease payments under the master lease. There is no mark-to-market depreciation factor, which was a major catalyst forcing Hertz into bankruptcy earlier this year. So if used car prices drop sharply, it will not immediately have a negative impact on lease payments.

The uncertainty associated with using estimated current market prices for used vehicles is no longer an issue. The master lease for this new entity uses a negotiated fixed monthly depreciation factor-this master lease is risky enough. At least now Hertz will be able to make more accurate future budgets and cash-flow projections.

Another component of this new vehicle financing deal is up to $1.0 billion equity investment by Hertz Corporation into the new financing entity. This is not some excess cash that Hertz has. It is new cash borrowed under the $1.65 billion DIP financing, which was allowed under the signed DIP order (docket 1661). In other words, Hertz Corporation is borrowing $1.0 billion cash (newly purchased vehicles by Hertz can be used as cash) to put into this new vehicle deal. If the new financing entity runs into financial problems, it is the equity investment that will take the first hit. This would effectively mean that the lower priority classes, 2lien and unsecured noteholders, would be the ones most negatively impacted because these lower classes would get less recovery, if any, under a reorganization plan.

Either I am missing some additional capital that is going to be put into this new entity or Hertz is going to be buying mostly economy type of new vehicles because $5 billion ($4 billion debt + $1 billion equity) for 229,000 vehicles implies an average purchase price of only $21,834 per vehicle.

Very Risky Deal

Using borrowed money to purchase up to 229,000 new vehicles is very risky because the orders for new vehicles need to be placed now for delivery next year. Hertz has to estimate demand during 2021 now, but I think their expectations for economic activity in 2021 are too optimistic. I personally have serious doubts about the various vaccines impact on the economy in 2021, which I am covering in a Seeking Alpha article that I expect will be published soon. I have serious concerns about the level of economic activity next year.

A key metric that illustrates potential problems for Hertz next year is the vehicle utilization rate. The latest quarter's U.S. utilization rate was 52% compared to 79% in the same period last year. This figure, however, is actually even worse if the decline in the number of vehicles is factored into the analysis. The average number of vehicles declined to 376,443 from 566,229 from last year. For the sake of analysis, assume the vehicle number stayed the same in 2020 as 2019, the vehicle utilization would be just 34.6%.

In documents filed a few weeks ago, Hertz stated they expect the utilization rate be 79% in 2021 (8-K page 34). This is, in my opinion, a very irrational expectation. First, I expect a weaker economy than they do. Second, I think it will be a major challenge to manage the fleet because historical season data that is usually used may not be a viable tool for fleet management. For example, holiday travel will be difficult to forecast, especially when certain local politicians keep changing restrictions.

Latest Financial Results

Hertz filed their latest monthly operating report-MOR (docket 1965) for the month of October on November 30. These figures only cover entities that are included in the joint bankruptcy administration and do not include entities, such as European ones, that were not included in the bankruptcy filing earlier this year. These monthly reports are unaudited and do not use GAAP.

Source: Docket 1965 (The complete summary is contained in the filing)

Monthly revenue increased slightly from September (September MOR docket 1673) to $306 million from $300 million, but the average daily revenue decreased to $9.87 million from $10.0 million. After eliminating the reorganization expenses, they lost $37 million, which was a slight improvement from $39 million in the prior month. Since airport TSA screening numbers were higher in October than September, it is disappointing that revenue figures were not stronger.

Hertz still had a negative cash-flow for October of $25 million. Often bankrupt companies have fairly strong positive cash-flow numbers because they are not paying interest of pre-bankruptcy debt, but it seems Hertz still has a long way to go before they can consistently generate positive cash-flow numbers. At this point, Hertz will not be able to carry any debt under Ch.11 reorganization plan because you need fairly strong positive cash-flow to pay interest on debt. They just can't cut expenses, they need a much strong economy just to stop bleeding cash.

According the latest MOR, Hertz paid a total of $24,533,898 in professional fees during October. Ch.11 bankruptcy proceedings clearly burn up a lot of cash.

Donlen Assets Sale

Hertz is selling the assets of Doblen Corp. to Athene Holding (ATH). Actually Athene (Freedom Acquirer LLC) is making a stalking horse bid, but it is highly unlikely there will be a higher bidder (docket 1953). Donlen is a stand alone entity that leases vehicles and offers fleet management services. The final amount of cash to be received was estimated by Hertz management to be $875-900 million. The price seems reasonable at 10x current EBITDA and a hearing to approve the asset sale is set for February 17.

Source: 8-K Exhibit 99.1

The cash proceeds from the sale are going to be used to partially pay down prepetition secured 1lien debt of about $1.3 billion. 1lien debt was always expected to get a full recovery package (or close to a full recovery) under any proposed Ch.11 reorganization plan. It now looks like they are just getting part of their recovery earlier then the plan effective, which is expected late in 2021.

Impact On Investors

This new vehicle financing deal reinforces Apollo Capital's position as the lead hedge fund running the Hertz bankruptcy process and eventual Ch.11 reorganization plan. This is most likely a negative for noteholders and shareholders. They are the lead lender of the $1.65 billion DIP and are also the largest holder of 1lien debt as a member of the Ad Hoc First Lien Group. (Holdings from this group can be seen in my prior SA article or in docket 1520.) Since Apollo does not own any unsecured notes and only a modest amount of 2lien notes, in my opinion, there is no incentive for them to be generous to lower priority classes, such as unsecured noteholders under a Ch.11 reorganization plan. I expect a nasty fight between those associated with Apollo and the Ad Hoc Noteholder Group. I also do not expect any "gifting" to Hertz shareholders under a reorganization plan.

Ad Hoc Noteholder Group

Source: Docket 268

Apollo is basically betting using lower priority noteholder's potential recoveries. and are not really making bets with their own recoveries because their bankruptcy claims rank high in the "pecking" order. If the economy does become much more robust in 2021 and returns closer to normal, this new vehicle purchase gamble will most likely pay off for Hertz investors.

As pointed out above, noteholders are assuming much of the risk of the new vehicle financing deal, but Hertz shareholders are so far down the priority ladder that the deal really has no impact on them.

Conclusion

It could be the fourth quarter of 2021 before Hertz exits Ch.11 bankruptcy, but I expect a nasty fight between Apollo and holders of unsecured notes over the terms of the Ch.11 reorganization plan before then.

This new vehicle financing deal is a "heads I win tails you lose" for DIP lenders and those associated with Apollo, but because of the very competitive car rental business, Hertz needs new vehicles. I think, however, they are planning on buying too many given my expectations for the economy in 2021. I also think both Hertz and Hertz investors are too optimistic about the level of economic activity next and have priced all Hertz securities too high. I rate them all a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I closed my HTZ short positions a long time ago.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.