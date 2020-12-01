The current environment favors SpartanNash’s retail segment (its owned-grocery stores), but the company still has work to do on its distribution and military segment.

After 2 years of underperformance, SpartanNash (SPTN) staged a slow but steady rebound, doubling in price after hitting a low of $9.5 in mid-2019. The stock price has returned 34% year-to-date but since the second half of the year, momentum has started to fade. The current environment favors SpartanNash's retail segment (its owned-grocery stores), but the company still has work to do on its distribution and military segment, with the latter underperforming for a while now.

With that said, the company trades for cheap at just 9x forward earnings with analysts expecting revenues of $8.8 billion and EPS of $2.09 in fiscal 21', which is a year-over-year drop of 5% and 15%, respectively. SpartanNash is also trading at 0.9x book value, highlighting the market's skepticism about the company earning at least its cost of equity.

What returns can investors expect from SpartanNash? Just from the current dividend yield, investors are getting a 4% return. However, we believe the company could grow its dividend payments by 3% in the next five years, which is a conservative assumption given the company's dividend growth rate of 12.5% in the last 10 years. We believe investment returns can be further enhanced if the market re-rates SpartanNash at a higher multiple. If so, we could be looking at a 13% annualized return on investment. We believe the company is a good value pick.

Strong third-quarter results

The current environment has been favorable for SpartanNash, as the work-from-home trend and restricted capacity of dining-in restaurants continue to fuel demand for groceries and home cooking.

In that regard, SpartanNash reported net sales for its third quarter of $2.06 billion, up 3.1% versus third-quarter sales of $2 billion in 2019. Diluted EPS came in stronger than expected at $0.70, compared to $0.30 in the prior year's third quarter, driven by increased volume, better profitability due to operating leverage, and a reduction of approximately 52% in interest expense compared to the prior-year period.

By segment, SpartanNash's retail net sales came in at $597 million, an increase of 6.2% year-over-year. Comparable store sales were up 10.6%, highlighting the continued strong demand for groceries. E-commerce sales for the segment were also up over 175% during the quarter, but still representing less than 5% of segment sales. That said, we do not view e-commerce as a future growth driver, rather just as a complementary service to the customer with the upside benefit of gathering important consumer data. Using management's words, e-commerce is not as profitable:

I mean we've spoken that our ecommerce business is profitable, but it's not as profitable as a consumer going into the store and shopping on their own. - Q3 call

Within the company's other two operating segments, net sales in the food distribution segment saw an increase of 7.8% in the third quarter, but adjusting for the sale of the fresh kitchen and fresh-cut businesses, sales were approximately up 12.8% compared to the prior-year period. On the other hand, net sales in the military segment saw a decrease of 9.5% in the third quarter and an operating loss of $2.5 million. The military segment continues to be the Achilles heel of SpartanNash, with COVID adding to the segment's lackluster performance, affected by base closures and visitor restrictions.

Improving profitability is the #1 priority

The short-term path to higher EPS growth is through improving efficiencies. The new CEO message was clear when he stated in the last conference call:

I plan to share more specific objectives for the organization over the coming months. However, my immediate goal is to ensure that we are leveraging our existing competencies to yield improvements in our operating performance. Our financial results have underwhelmed in recent years, and I am confident that together we can achieve more. - CEO Tony Sarsam Q3 Call

What improvements is he referring to? Mostly relates to the distribution business, and to some extent strategic decisions within the military segment, for which the new CEO described as "not acceptable". "It has to change," said Mr. Sarsam during the conference call when asked about the military business and the drag it has been on to SpartanNash over the past years.

From a top-down view, the company has acknowledged an aged IT system that could be upgraded towards a cloud-based solution. There are also infrastructure and process opportunities that could be improved. In the last annual report, we also find the following disclosure about improving operating efficiencies:

Gain efficiency and productivity by leveraging one supply chain network across segments to further realize benefits from continued investments in the optimization of the supply chain network. - 2019 Annual report

The use of A.I. is also going to be implemented to "significantly improve forecasting accuracy" and to develop an integrated replenishment solution to automate the creation of purchase orders. A centralized data analytics solution would also provide the company with better business insights.

The Amazon Deal

In October, the company and Amazon (AMZN) deepened its relationship with a commercial agreement in which Amazon secured the rights to acquire up to 5.4 million shares in SpartanNash via warrants that expire in October of 2027 with an exercise price of $17.73 per share. Of the 5.4 million shares, 1.1 million were vested at the start of the commercial agreement, with the remaining shares vesting once a certain amount of orders were made through the agreement. Management stated the total revenue opportunity at $8 billion over the course of 7 years:

But if you do the math, there's $8 billion in purchases over 7 years to fully invest the exercisability of all the warrants that would average out to north of $1.1 billion in sales over that 7-year period. - Q3 call

To offset the dilution of the exercised warrants, the company is going to employ the treasury stock method, in which the cash from the warrants is used to buy back stock on the open market:

And so in a very simple example, if the stock doubled, you would only get a dilution of 1.25% versus 2.5% simply because you could buy back half the shares in the open market because they would be double the price. - Q3 call

We believe the agreement could add up to $0.98 in future EPS discounted at a 10% rate assuming full dilution. If the market prices SpartanNash at 12x earnings, we could be looking at approximately $11.7 per share that could be added to the company's stock price. At the time of the announcement, the stock jumped almost 34%, adding approximately $5.5 to the stock price.

The Bottom Line

Not counting the potential upside from the Amazon agreement, we believe investors could get a compelling annual return of 13% from an investment in SpartanNash.

The company has a current dividend yield of 4%, which we believe can grow conservatively at an annual 3% rate. The rest would come from multiple expansion if/when the company's cost optimization strategy starts bearing fruit, thus increasing margins and the market becoming more optimistic about the company. Our assumptions also include a target return on equity of 10% and the ability to compound book value at a 5% rate. Using a hypothetical 5-year scenario and starting with the current book value per share of $ 20.17, the company would end up with a book value per share of $25.74 in year 5. Using a 10% ROE, year-5 EPS could be approximately $2.7. A P/E multiple of 12x would give us a 5-year price target of $30.8 per share, or a 9.5% annual return. Adding the current dividend yield of 4% gives us our expected 13% return.

The main risk comes from the inability of the company to straighten costs in its distribution business and especially in its military business. The latter accounts for a good percentage of total sales (25% as of the end of 2019) but profitability has been deteriorating significantly. For example, adjusted EBITDA has decreased from $31 million in 2016 to $5.9 million in 2019, and dropping to $2.1 million in the current 9-month period. With $9 billion in sales, SpartanNash is no small business either, so a turnaround might not be easily implemented.

With that said, we believe there is value in the company, and we view the shares as currently undervalued. The prospective returns also look compelling, which makes us bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.