I've written about Vonage (VG) in the past. As seen in this article, I viewed the company as a cheaper way to get into the CPaaS ("Communication Platform as a Service") market. The coronavirus has changed the way companies interact with their customers. I forecasted that platforms, such as Vonage, are in a prime position to benefit from this trend. The company has done pretty well since my recommendation rising by about 54%. However, other communications platform stocks have had even more blockbuster performances. I wanted to reexamine this company in order to evaluate its future prospects relative to its peers.

Short-term analysis: Consumer Segment remains the sore spot

In terms of short-term results, Vonage had a decent quarter. Revenue in Q3 2020 was $316.6 million which is 4.8% higher than the $302 million in revenue in Q3 2019. Digging below the surface, the results are encouraging. The revenue gains this quarter are being driven primarily by Vonage's VCP business which grew by 13.2% year over year. The VCP business is the company's next-generation business consisting of Unified Communications, Contact Centers, and APIs. Particularly good news is that the company's API revenues grew by 35%. A subset of these APIs classified as high value grew at an even faster rate of 143%. The growth of the company's API business was driven by its strength in programmable video. This strength allowed the company to win major engagements such as the Domino's (DPZ) contract for unified communication solutions.

Service revenues from the company's Unified Communications and Contact Center business grew a respectable 7%. Growth in this segment was primarily driven by customers with Annual Recurring Revenue greater than $12,000 which is good news as it shows the company's ability to win Mid-market to Enterprise level customers. The company's other metrics for its VCP business in the quarter were also decent. VCP Service Revenue per Customer was $527 compared to $451 at the same time last year and $509 compared to the previous quarter (up 16.8% and 3.5% respectively). Customer revenue churn increased slightly from 1.0% to 1.2% driven by the loss of two accounts. The company believes that these are anomalies and that the adjusted revenue churn is at a reasonable level.

The two incidents of churn turn that I referenced are really unique client situations. One of them was a function of an acquisition that had been done and they were consolidating the activity under the acquisition. And then the second client was going through a consolidation of the various partners that they use. So, I'm not particularly disturbed by that. I think that they were true anomalies. I think we are in a very stable position.

As usual, the Consumer Segment was a sore spot with regard to the company's results and dragged down overall performance. The Consumer Segment is the company's legacy business which consists of technology to facilitate calls over the internet. As this portion of the business uses older technology, revenues are on a downtrend as consumers move on from these services.

In Q3 2020, the Consumer Segment's revenues were $83 million compared to $96 million the same time last year. The YTD 2020 results look equally dire as revenue fell from $293.5 million in 2019 to $254.3 million in 2020 showing that the decline isn't just this quarter. I only expect this decline to accelerate as more firms and consumers undergo their "digital transformation" and adopt newer technologies. This segment of the business has a monthly customer churn of 1.8% for the quarter. I suspect not a lot of new companies are signing up for this service, hence the steady decline. This is evidenced by tenured customers with greater than 5 years' service representing roughly 80% of the customer base.

Path moving forward

Vonage has undergone some changes in the past few months, starting with getting a new CEO. The company is now undertaking a review and re-alignment of its business with the specified goal of creating efficiency and targeting long-term growth and profitability. On the efficiency side, the company expects to reduce operating expenses by $8-10 million in Q4 2020 and by as much as $50 million in 2021. In terms of growth objectives, Vonage highlighted the following areas to focus on moving forward.

The Company plans to increase investments in artificial intelligence, high-value API leadership, advancements in mobility, omnichannel capabilities, and expanding its addressable market while tailoring its go-to-market initiatives to reach and win more customers. "We are taking decisive action to improve the operational effectiveness of our business while making strategic investments where we can win a disproportionate share of the market, and where our communications platform solutions best fit the needs of our customers," Read commented

Vonage Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

This makes sense from a business perspective as this is where all the growth is moving forward. While the VCP revenue growth has been good, it has been coming from a low base. The company has not been able to grab a large chunk of the growing TAM of the industry. For example, API revenue grew from $80 million in Q3 2019 to $108 million in Q3 2020, a dollar value growth of $28 million. Twilio (TWLO) which is predominantly focused on APIs grew at a higher rate of 52%. Twilio's revenue in Q3 2020 was $448 million compared to $295 million in Q3 2019, a dollar value growth of $153 million.

I think Vonage right now lacks focus in terms of its offerings as it seems to have a lot of services but is not at the top with regard to the new technologies. I am worried that this will cause the company to fall further behind its competitors as they gobble up market share. I agree with Management's assessment of the need to realign and focus. I believe the first step of which is to sell the company's Consumer Segment. Management is open to this idea and has been working on finding a buyer. Although in decline, the Consumer Segment is expected to generate $600 million in cash flow over the next 5 years ($120 million annually). Assuming the business could be sold at an EBITDA/EV multiple of 7-10x, this would imply a capital infusion of $840 million to $1.2 billion to the company to fund its growth initiatives.

Financial Analysis and Conclusion

Another risk Vonage faces is its relatively large debt position of about $527.6 million. The company mainly used debt to fund its acquisitions. Taking out the portion of goodwill, Vonage has total assets of $780 million giving it a long-term debt to asset ratio of 67%. The company's debt level puts it in a weaker position relative to its competitors as the company has to also focus on controlling costs at a time when it should focus on rapidly expanding revenues.

As mentioned in my previous article, the key risk to Vonage is if Twilio, RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), and other competitors end up dominating the market and crowding out other competitors. I think we may have seen this play out a bit in these last few quarters where competitors gained a disproportionate amount of market share. Vonage is trading at a market cap of $3.2 billion and a forward P/E of 64x earnings. This is a much cheaper valuation than Twilio's market cap of $48.1 billion and forward P/E of 2,600x earnings. However, when it comes to high growth technology, firm's revenue growth and competitive position are paramount due to the ability to rapidly scale and "winner-take-all" market dynamics. I have decided to exit my position and switch to a "Neutral" rating.

