Jeremy Raper, founder of the excellent rapercapital.com and my show's inaugural guest, makes a repeat appearance on the podcast. We discuss his recent views on the market, a quick update on his StoneX (SNEX) thesis, and his recent thesis on Canadian microcap Bragg Gaming (OTCQX:BRGGF).

Chapters

0:00 - intro

1:30 - Catch up and the current environment

5:55 - How Jeremy is shorting in this environment

15:15 - Sectors Jeremy is seeing opportunity on the long side

23:30 - Update on StoneX (NASDAQ: SNEX

29:50 - Brag Overview

33:10 - Similarities between Brag and GAN

38:55 - Red flag #1: Management turnover

45:40 - How a recent deal suggests equity upside

49:40 - Why Brag could be a better business than Gan

56:20 - Brag's 2021 outlook and German regulatory risk

1:11:00 - Management's recent commentary on relisting

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRGGF, SNEX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.