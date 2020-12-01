Jeremy Raper On Bragg Gaming, Update On StoneX
BRAG is a Canadian microcap that's growing rapidly.
A pending uplisting to NASDAQ could drive a large rerating.
At a peer multiple, the stock would offer huge upside.
Jeremy Raper, founder of the excellent rapercapital.com and my show's inaugural guest, makes a repeat appearance on the podcast. We discuss his recent views on the market, a quick update on his StoneX (SNEX) thesis, and his recent thesis on Canadian microcap Bragg Gaming (OTCQX:BRGGF).
Chapters
- 0:00 - intro
- 1:30 - Catch up and the current environment
- 5:55 - How Jeremy is shorting in this environment
- 15:15 - Sectors Jeremy is seeing opportunity on the long side
- 23:30 - Update on StoneX (NASDAQ:SNEX) thesis
- 29:50 - Brag Overview
- 33:10 - Similarities between Brag and GAN
- 38:55 - Red flag #1: Management turnover
- 45:40 - How a recent deal suggests equity upside
- 49:40 - Why Brag could be a better business than Gan
- 56:20 - Brag's 2021 outlook and German regulatory risk
- 1:11:00 - Management's recent commentary on relisting
Disclosure: I am/we are long BRGGF, SNEX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.