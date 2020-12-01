Seeking Alpha
Jeremy Raper On Bragg Gaming, Update On StoneX

|
About: StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX), BRGGF
by: Andrew Walker, CFA
Andrew Walker, CFA
BRAG is a Canadian microcap that's growing rapidly.

A pending uplisting to NASDAQ could drive a large rerating.

At a peer multiple, the stock would offer huge upside.

Jeremy Raper, founder of the excellent rapercapital.com and my show's inaugural guest, makes a repeat appearance on the podcast. We discuss his recent views on the market, a quick update on his StoneX (SNEX) thesis, and his recent thesis on Canadian microcap Bragg Gaming (OTCQX:BRGGF).

  • 0:00 - intro
  • 1:30 - Catch up and the current environment
  • 5:55 - How Jeremy is shorting in this environment
  • 15:15 - Sectors Jeremy is seeing opportunity on the long side
  • 23:30 - Update on StoneX (NASDAQ:SNEX) thesis
  • 29:50 - Brag Overview
  • 33:10 - Similarities between Brag and GAN
  • 38:55 - Red flag #1: Management turnover
  • 45:40 - How a recent deal suggests equity upside
  • 49:40 - Why Brag could be a better business than Gan
  • 56:20 - Brag's 2021 outlook and German regulatory risk
  • 1:11:00 - Management's recent commentary on relisting

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRGGF, SNEX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.