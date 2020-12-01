Source: UnitedHealth Group 2011-2018 10Ks

UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), revenue has doubled since 2011. As the blue-shaded areas in the chart depict, government-sponsored plans account for most of the growth. UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement and Community & State have increased 138% and 193%. In contrast, Employer and Individual stayed relatively stagnant. Government sponsored plans accounted for roughly half of revenue in 2011. By 2019, they had grown to about two thirds.

Source: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services National Health Expenditure Data

National health expenditures (NHE) on private health insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid increased 40%, 38%, and 47% from 2011-2018 (latest available data). Over this same period, the comparable divisions of UnitedHealthcare grew by 21%, 116%, and 190%. The relative allocation of national funds between the major public and private insurance categories remained stable and cannot explain the disproportionate shift in UnitedHealthcare to public plans. However, this changes when the national expenditures are decomposed further.

Source: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services National Health Expenditure Data

National health expenditures increased unevenly across spending categories. Private insurance hospital spending outpaced the public sector. Neither UNH nor its competitors derive significant revenue from hospitals. Perhaps not coincidentally, UNH lost market share in private insurance. However, UNH receives revenue from each of the other categories, all of which saw public spending grow comparatively faster than private. In summary, UNH has participated in the most rapidly expanding categories of public sector spending growth.

Source: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services National Health Expenditure Data

Although aggregate US government healthcare expenditures grew moderately and consistently since 2011, many components expanded rapidly and unevenly. Hospital expenditures resemble aggregate spending. In contrast, Physician and Clinical, Prescription Drug, and Insurance Administration growth accelerated in 2014 when the ACA expanded access. UnitedHealthcare revenue mirrors the steady growth of aggregate national spending. However, OptumHealth, OptumRx, and OptumInsight each derive revenue from a single spending category: Physician and Clinical, Prescription Drug, and Insurance Administration. Therefore, it is not surprising that Optum has experienced much faster growth than UnitedHealthcare.

Source: UnitedHealth Group 2011-2018 10Ks

UnitedHealthcare enrollment in public plans increased 80% over the same period. Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicaid expanded by 143%, 53%, and 64%. Much of the growth occurred in 2014 and 2015 when the ACA expanded eligibility. In 2014 alone, the aforementioned three categories grew by 48%, 29%, and 66%.

Source: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services National Health Expenditure Data

US enrollment in public sector plans has also increased since 2011. Medicare and Medicaid enrollment grew by 23% and 29% between 2011 and 2018. Over the same period, UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Medicaid enrollment grew by 86% and 79%. In 2014 alone, US Medicaid enrollment increased 11% while UnitedHealthcare Medicaid enrollment expanded by 66%. Therefore, increased US public sector enrollment only partially explains that of UnitedHealthcare.

Source: Cigna and CVS 2019 10Ks

Both the Cigna and CVS 2019 10Ks explicitly list competitors, and the above graphic compiles their intersection in a matrix. All of the major insurers, with the exception of Anthem, operate large pharmacy benefit managers and compete with OptumRx. However, UNH derives significant revenues from its physicians (OptumHealth) and technology (OptumInsight) as well.

If these alternative sources are profitable, UNH can sell insurance as a loss-leader and recoup the profits from its physician network and technology sales. As discussed in my previous article, OptumInsight and OptumHealth are the most profitable parts of UNH, UnitedHealthcare margins are slowly declining, and UNH appears to be shifting profits from UnitedHealthcare to OptumInsight. Thus, a few indicators seem to corroborate this hypothesis.

Source: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services National Health Expenditure Data

The combined federal share of Medicare and Medicaid spending has stayed nearly constant at 83% since 2011, even though Medicaid grew faster than Medicare over the same period (47% vs 38%). The stability occurred because federal spending on Medicaid increased 50% over the same period versus 42% for state and local spending.

Possible cuts to Medicare and Medicaid insurance spending represent the largest risk to UnitedHealth Group. In the extreme, these could take at least two different forms:

Republicans reducing funding, including a possible rollback of the ACA Democrats creating a government-sponsored alternative to private insurance

As the past four years have demonstrated, republicans would need to control both congress and the presidency for 1) to occur. Democrats would need complete control for 2) to be possible. In addition, state and local Medicaid spending may also depend on federal aid, particularly in states with large deficits. Therefore, an investment in UnitedHealth Group is primarily a unique bet on federal homeostasis. This independence, lack of correlation, and low long-term Beta signify that UNH may be a particularly attractive investment, even if its long-term expected return is similar or slightly above the overall market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.