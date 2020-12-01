In this article I make the case that you should buy Royal Bank of Canada stock if you're looking for high yield, despite these risk factors.

In today's market, yield is hard to come by.

As of this writing, the S&P 500--as measured by the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (VOO)--yielded 1.2%. Meanwhile, the 10 year U.S. treasury was at just 0.87%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) was hovering around 0.53%

For income-hungry investors, these kinds of yields don't inspire confidence.

Which brings us to Royal Bank of Canada (RY). With a yield of about 4% at today's prices, it's the kind of dividend play that's sorely lacking these days. Certainly, it offers more yield than the average stock. In fact, it even beats most bank stocks. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) yields 2.75%, while the index it tracks yields 3.15%. So Royal Bank has a much juicier yield than its peers.

And, Royal Bank has an excellent dividend growth rate. Over the last five years, RY's dividend has grown from C$3.08 to C$4.29. That gives us a five year CAGR dividend growth rate of 6.85%.

So, Royal Bank of Canada is strong on both yield and dividend growth. On the other hand, there are several risk factors facing the bank that need to be discussed before you can make an informed decision to invest in it. In this article, I'll explore these risk factors, while making the case that the Royal Bank is a solid long term dividend play, despite the current risks.

Risks Facing Royal Bank of Canada Today

Royal Bank, like most banks, faces ongoing risk factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These risk factors include:

Loan defaults.

Margin compression from lower interest rates.

Pressure on mortgages.

All of these factors are interrelated.

Loan losses have been a major concern for Royal Bank in 2020. In the first quarter, the bank's Provisions for Credit Losses (or PCL) sat at just $419 million. In the second quarter, they shot up to a whopping $2.8 billion. PCL is the money a bank sets aside to cover loans it doesn't believe it will be able to collect. When a bank raises its PCL by $2.4 billion--as Royal Bank did in Q2--it thinks its loans are at increased risk of default.

In its Q2 release, Royal Bank stated in its PCL increase was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, many businesses and individuals lost income, making them more likely to default on loans. That looks bad on the surface, but it also implies that RY's loan loss risks are temporary. After the pandemic is over, its customers will return to business as usual, and regain their ability to repay loans.

Margin compression is another risk facing banks in the COVID-19 era. In response to the pandemic, both Canada and the U.S. slashed interest rates to historic lows. Lower rates tend to result in thinner profit margins for banks. The effect on Royal Bank specifically was mixed. In its second quarter report, the bank cited lower rates as a contributing factor to its decline in commercial banking net income. However, it also stated that lower interest rates positively impacted its income in investor & treasury services--which grew by 50%.

Last but not least, there's the pressure on homeowners. In the initial COVID-19 lockdown, Canadian banks began offering mortgage deferrals to people out of work due to COVID-19. Royal Bank had 138,830 mortgages under deferral--the most of any Canadian bank. That resulted in lower income on mortgages while they were deferred--although most of the deferrals have expired.

All three of the risk factors above are related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Which means that the pandemic itself is the biggest source of risk at the moment. It was because of the pandemic that the bank had to increase its PCL and grant mortgage deferrals. It was also because of the pandemic that central banks slashed interest rates. As long as the pandemic remains an active concern, then Royal Bank of Canada will be subject to the risk factors outlined above.

And the pandemic is definitely not over. In Canada, where most of Royal Bank's commercial banking takes place, we're seeing lockdowns sweep parts of Ontario, Alberta, BC and Manitoba. In the U.S., where Royal Bank earns much of its Wealth Management and Capital Markets revenue, similar measures have come to New York State and Minnesota. With lockdowns come unemployment and business closures, and when either of those rear their ugly heads, loan defaults follow. In March, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) told its landlords that it wouldn't be able to make rent. If a NASDAQ-listed company couldn't make rent because of the pandemic, then you can bet that COVID-impacted homeowners are in an even worse spot.

The good news is that we're beginning to see serious progress on vaccines. Already, Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have announced vaccines with extremely high effectiveness rates. Pfizer initially announced that its vaccine was 90% effective, then revised the figure up to 95%. Moderna said that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. These are extremely good numbers. To put them in perspective, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said that he'd have settled for a 75% effective vaccine. So there is real reason for optimism regarding vaccine development. Once an effective vaccine is widely available, all of the COVID-19 risk factors facing banks will begin to fade.

How Royal Bank is Doing This Year

So far, I've mainly discussed risk factors facing Royal Bank and how they impacted specific business segments. Now, it's time to take a big picture look at the bank's earnings.

As it turns out, Royal Bank of Canada is doing pretty well this year. Like most banks, Royal Bank did see some serious damage in Q2. Diluted EPS was down 55% year-over-year, Return on Equity declined to 7.3% from 17.5%, and PCL increased by a whopping $2.4 billion. If you'd been holding Royal Bank stock at that time, then you'd have had a good reason to be scared. Sure, the bank's CET1 ratio was well above regulatory requirements, but virtually all profit metrics were down while loan loss provisions were up. Not a pretty picture.

But in Q3, things started to turn around. In that quarter, net income shot up by $1.7 billion sequentially, driven by lower PCL and solid earnings in capital markets. The bank's ROE (15.7%) also improved in Q3, as did its CET1 ratio. Pretty much all metrics were improved compared to Q2. In fact, net income was down only 2% year-over-year.

It's pretty clear what happened here. In Q3, the Royal Bank lowered its PCL due to the perceived lessening of COVID-19 risk factors. In that period, States and Provinces were gradually starting to re-open, and the risk of loan defaults was reduced. So, Royal Bank's earnings began to rise. We can expect the same thing to happen after the vaccine is widely available, since that will lower the risks facing RY today.

Bottom Line: Royal Bank is a Great Dividend Play for the Long Term

Now, we're ready to deliver a final conclusion on buying Royal Bank stock for the dividend. As we've already seen, RY has a high dividend yield and a long dividend growth track record, both of which are attractive features in a dividend play. As we've also seen, the bank faces increasing risks because of COVID-19--some of which come and go with the "waves" of the pandemic, while others (low interest rates) seem more long term.

What this all means is that Royal Bank stock is a solid long term dividend play, but will face continued volatility as long as the pandemic is a going concern. Even with RY's Q2 earnings decline, its 12 month payout ratio is only 55%. That's not particularly high, which means the bank can take another earnings hit and keep paying--even raising--its dividend.

Not only that, but over a long enough time frame, the bank's earnings will improve. As we saw in Q3, RY's earnings will increase rapidly as COVID-19 risk factors begin to fade. To an extent, the Q2 earnings decline was misleading, because losses that come from PCL increases aren't true cash losses. If the risk factors genuinely abate, then PCL will gradually come down. In Q3, that was already starting to happen. Once the pandemic finally makes its exit, it will happen again. This makes Royal Bank of Canada a worthy dividend play for long term investors--despite the temporary risk factors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Royal Bank of Canada (RY) but do have a long position in the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (VOO). I have no intention of initiating a position in RY in the next 72 hours.