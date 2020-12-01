I am neutral on NEE today, but optimistic about its future given its leading position in the renewable energy industry.

Ambitious wind and solar cost reductions need to be tracked closely, and investors should consider potential storm restoration costs in Florida as NEE has inadequate insurance.

The company's operating margin growth is evidence of a management team delivering on its promises, but investors need to hold their feet to the fire to justify the high price.

NextEra Energy is trading at much higher price multiples than its peers in the regulated electric utility industry and even the S&P 500.

Investment Thesis

NextEra Energy (NEE) stands out as a growth company operating in an industry value investors tend to turn to for good dividends and stable margins. Its high PE ratio is to be balanced against the company's aggressive plans for investing in clean energy and changing the way we think about electric utilities. Considering the risk-reducing role utility companies play in the majority of investors' portfolios, there should be a very compelling reason to substitute a traditional electric utility stock for NEE. Unfortunately today, despite my optimistic viewpoint, I do not believe this is the right time to take out a position in the company.

Key Facts

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an American energy holding company that has four distinct segments including Florida Power & Light, Gulf Power, NextEra Energy Resources, and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) - the latter of which includes a 39.3% non-controlling interest. Investors are reminded that this article is referring to NEE the holding company and not the limited partnership set up to manage its renewable energy portfolio. For those seeking exclusive exposure to this segment, I suggest researching NEP. Below is NEE's organizational chart as outlined in its annual report.

NEE has electricity-generating capabilities spread across fossil fuel sources such as coal, natural gas, and oil, as well as more environmentally-friendly sources such as wind and solar. While fossil fuels make up the majority of its generation capabilities, the company is the global leader in electricity generated from the wind and sun and has a strategic focus on decarbonization, which is the transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. According to the company website, NEE plans to invest between $50 and $55 billion through 2022, with the majority in clean energy projects. Its five-year capital expenditure plan is shown below.

Source: NextEra Energy Annual Report

Current energy generation capabilities by fuel type are shown below.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From NextEra Generation Portfolio Supplemental Resources

For those interested in further details, here is the breakdown of the same table among its subsidiaries. The stake in NEP is included in NextEra Energy Resources.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From NextEra Generation Portfolio Supplemental Resources

Understanding Its Valuation

One of the first things investors may notice is NEE's high valuation by virtually every available metric. NextEra Energy is undoubtedly being valued as a growth company with a TTM PE ratio of 38.37 compared to an average of 25.46 for four of its peers. The difference is even starker when using the forward PE ratio, with NextEra's being 41.04 compared to an average of 22.16 for the peer group.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is difficult for many investors to get their heads around, as the utility sector is traditionally a defensive one and is often a favorite for conservative income investors. You aren't going to get that with NEE. Its dividend yield is under 2% and is part of the reason why it can maintain a relatively low payout ratio of 61.20%. It has also significantly outperformed its peers recently, with a CAGR of 27.68% vs. 12.76% from January 1, 2016, until November 25, 2020.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

While a risk and return analysis using stock price history and the PE ratio is helpful, investors should understand the limitations of these methods. The accuracy of a company's stock price is subject to an efficient market, which is not the case especially in today's environment. The PE ratio is based on diluted earnings which can include extraordinary events not likely to repeat and is more useful for value investors as opposed to growth investors.

I prefer using operating margins, especially in the regulated electric utility industry where positive earnings are all but a given and are not as sensitive to economic downturns.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From MacroTrends

From the table above, none of NEE's peers have been able to match its long-term operating margin growth with the possible exception of Xcel Energy (XEL), though its margins remain much lower than NEE's. They deserve a higher multiple, so it is more appropriate to start viewing them as the growth company they are hoping to be.

Assessing Its Valuation

Bearish investors are likely to point out that NEE is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels and isn't the renewable energy darling some in the market believe it to be. This is correct, as over half of NEE's energy generation capacity comes from non-eco-friendly sources including coal, natural gas, and oil. Bullish investors, on the other hand, argue that NEE's critics are unable to see the future for what the company will become several years down the line, and they may also be proven correct.

Therefore, a hybrid approach using both value and growth evaluation tools is appropriate for assessing NEE's valuation. If you choose to invest in the company, set limits on how high you are comfortable with the company's PE ratio. For me, I am uncomfortable with it being higher than the S&P 500's current PE ratio of around 37 and since it is above that today, I would not be a buyer. There are simply too many other risk-reducing securities out there that would suit my needs. On the other hand, current investors need to hold management's feet to the fire for the next few years to ensure they can deliver on their promises.

Keep in mind that NEE relies on wind for the majority of its renewable electricity generation, and it is forecasting that wind will be the cheapest source of electric generation even after production subsidies are phased out. Both wind and solar annual productivity gains of 10% annually are ambitious as well, and investors should keep a close eye on these projections going forward. Arguably, they matter more than the company's EPS numbers right now as these projections are what helps justify NEE's high price multiples.

Source: NextEra September 2020 Investor Presentation

As for Florida Power & Light, servicing its hundreds of thousands of customers primarily with natural gas electricity generation means that system reliability and low rates is key, as shown below.

Source: NextEra September 2020 Investor Presentation

Keep in mind that Florida is susceptible to hurricanes, and NEE does not have adequate insurance in place to protect shareholders. This is the added location risk investors should consider and is unfortunately unavoidable. From Page 106 of its 2019 annual report:

Due to the high cost and limited coverage available from third-party insurers, NEE does not have property insurance coverage for a substantial portion of either its transmission and distribution property or natural gas pipeline assets. If either FPL's or Gulf Power's future storm restoration costs exceed their respective storm reserve, FPL and Gulf Power may recover their storm restoration costs, subject to prudence review by the FPSC, through surcharges approved by the FPSC.

In other words, either the ratepayers or the shareholders will have to pay for damages, which will disrupt NEE's goals of delivering value to its customers.

Investment Recommendation and Conclusion

I am optimistic about NextEra Energy's future, however, there are too many risks and uncertainties at the moment to justify an investment today. The high PE multiple is at least partially justified, but the market has priced in ambitious forecasts which have yet to be borne out. I am content to wait a few extra quarters to see further evidence of continuing high operating margins as well as wind and solar cost updates. A declining PE would be welcome at that time, but I will be more focused on management's ability to deliver on its promises rather than any short-term market noise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.