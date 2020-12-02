Readers and investors may want to buy the stock while it's still available at discounted prices.

Investing forums are rife with debates surrounding Lumen Technologies (LUMN) of late. While bulls believe that it makes for an attractive investment opportunity, bears feel its lofty dividend yield is unsustainable and could prompt its board to slash payouts in the near future. But amidst these ongoing debates, institutional investors seem to have sided with the bulls already . Latest data reveals that this class of institutional investors actively bought about 1.9% of Lumen Technologies’ total shares outstanding in the last 13F reporting cycle. This active buying should come across as an encouraging sign for the company’s long-side investors. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Growing Optimism

Let me start by saying that institutional investors may not always be right when it comes to picking stocks, at least not individually. However, tracking the trading activity of thousands of such institutions can reveal what they’re buying or selling, and in what proportion. This information can then be used to test investment ideas, to understand whether our thesis lines up with these sophisticated investors and to also gauge the Street's sentiment pertaining to any given stock. So, tracking this metric can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a stock may be headed next.

As far as Lumen Technologies is concerned, 362 institutions collectively bought about 60.7 million of its shares whereas 284 institutions sold a little over 40 million shares in the last 13F cycle. This resulted in a net buying of about 20.5 million shares, or approximately 1.9% of the telecom firm’s overall shares outstanding. Also note that institutions that bought Lumen’s shares outnumbered those that sold the stock. All this indicates that these investors actively bought shares in Lumen Technologies during the last 13F cycle.

(Source: Nasdaq)

I, then, pulled the institutional ownership data for various other telecom firms as well to put things in perspective. As it turns out, this class of investors reduced exposure to most of the other telecom stocks but actively bought Lumen Technologies. This clearly suggests that Lumen was the hot favorite in the telecom services industry, at least amongst this class of investors during the latest 13F cycle which spanned from July through September.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

My findings were further corroborated by the ownership patterns of Lumen’s 50 largest institutional investors. Apparently 44% of these firms reduced exposure to the name while the remaining 56% either increased or maintained their positions during the aforementioned time-frame, indicating a widespread institutional buying.

This brings us to an important question – why are these big investors so bullish on Lumen Technologies in the first place?

Bullish for Good Reason

For starters, Lumen Technologies sports a lofty yield of 9.6% at the time of this writing. For some, it might come across as a “too good to be true” investment opportunity at the first glance. After all, the COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked financial havoc on countless firms across the globe and cast doubt on their dividend sustainability. One might even ask why would the company’s board want to pay over the top dividend and unnecessarily strain its books.

I believe there are broadly two things that set Lumen Technologies apart on this front.

First, it sports a low FCF payout ratio (its total dividend and cash distributions as a percentage of total free cash flow) when compared to some of its publicly listed telecom peers. This essentially suggests that Lumen has relatively more cash flow buffer to sustain its lofty dividends and that it also has ample room to further hike its payout in the near future.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Secondly, Lumen Technologies continues to make steady progress towards its overall balance sheet strengthening by way of deleveraging and debt restructuring. The company noted in its 10Q filing that their interest expense during Q3 FY20 declined by $89 million (or 18%) year on year due to “the decrease in average long-term debt from $35.0 billion to $33.5 billion and the decrease in the average interest rate of 5.79% to 4.93%”. This lifts its free cash flows, contributes towards lowering its overall FCF payout ratio and makes its dividend payouts less susceptible to unexpected cuts.

These two factors project Lumen Technologies as a sustainable income investment. Further sweetening the deal is the fact that the stock is trading at a steep discount compared to industry comparables. This implies that the underlying security has room for capital appreciation in the near future, thereby making it an even more compelling buying opportunity in the currently uncertain macroeconomic environment. So, it’s really no wonder why a broad swath of institutional investors sold other telecom stocks but grew bullish on Lumen Technologies during the last 13F cycle.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

I’d like to point to readers that institutional trading activity is a lagging indicator, with trades that have already taken place in the past, so it’s unlikely to influence Lumen’s stock price going forward. Hence, this data should at best, be used to test the underlying investment thesis and to strip it of any unintended biases.

Having said that, we also can’t overlook the fact that a broad swath of institutional investors sold their holdings in most of the other telecom stocks but actively bought into Lumen Technologies. This class of sophisticated investors is clearly betting big on Lumen to rake in healthy returns by way of capital appreciation, dividend income or a mix of both.

It’s not like these institutions bought a stagnating company; Lumen’s management is indeed making strides towards deleveraging and it might also be en-route to hiking their overall dividend payout next year. So, readers and investors may want to buy into Lumen stock, while its shares are still discounted, for a stellar yield and prospective capital appreciation. Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing another article on Lumen Technologies later this month, you can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.