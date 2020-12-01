Provided oil prices continue to firm up and Guyana development projects remain on target, the divided can be maintained for 2021/2022 and looks reasonable for 2023 and beyond.

A study of historical total cash returned to shareholders reveals that Exxon is not in unfamiliar waters. The company has the will and means to maintain the dividend.

Management is committed to maintaining the dividend and has ample basis to do so based on historical precedent and line-of-sight visibility with respect to key development projects.

Many commentators and analysts have voiced concern, even doubt, about Exxon's ability to maintain its current quarterly dividend at $0.87 per share.

Much digital "ink" has been spilled debating if Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) can maintain its dividend. The company is clearly committed to maintaining the dividend and has reiterated that commitment many times during the course of 2020.

Exxon is, no doubt, in a tighter financial spot than it would like to be and frankly, I think the payout ratio is too high. I would like to see it come down. But the way I believe the payout ratio will come down is by Exxon growing free cash flow, not cutting the dividend.

In a November 30, 2020, press release Chairman and CEO Darren Woods announced a number of cost saving initiatives and asset high grading measures intended to allow the company to maintain a reliable dividend.

These words suggest to me the company intends to grow free cash flow into supporting the dividend instead of cutting the dividend.

Among other initiatives announced, the company is reducing global workforce by 15% and selling U.S. dry gas assets. Considering the strength in gas prices in the U.S. this year, if the company has to sell something, now is probably not a bad time to look at selling these assets.

Exxon, having reiterated its commitment to the dividend, is not going to take the credibility hit that cutting the dividend will hand it with investors. At least not in the next 12 months according to Raymond James Analyst, Pavel Molchanov.

And according to the analysis in this article, Exxon can indeed manage the next 12 months and beyond. There is a clearly visible path to dividend sustainability.

The key is a recovery in oil prices and execution on its development programs, particularly in Guyana. Execution is something that investors do not hear or talk a lot about in discussing public companies, but they should. Exxon's execution in Guyana has been near perfect and this deserves consideration in evaluating the ability for Exxon to grow into the dividend.

A Dividend Aristocrat

Exxon has consistently grown its per share dividend for 37 years. The following chart shows quarterly dividends and the dividend yield for Exxon shares for the last 20 years.

Looking at the dividend alone, it does seem as if the payout ratio (or dividend coverage ratios, the inverse of the payout ratio) has increased (decreased) in recent years. In light of ongoing macroeconomic challenges and impact on XOM earnings and cash flow, it is understandable why investors have been concerned about dividend sustainability.

But dividends are not the only way Exxon has returned cash to shareholders.

A look at total cash returned to shareholders relative to both net income and free cash flow provides a different perspective:

For purposes of my thesis, that Exxon will sustain the dividend, three things are worth highlighting from the charts above:

While the composition of cash returned to shareholders has changed quite a bit in recent years, the overall levels of cash returned to shareholders relative to net income and free cash flow have not changed from historical patterns. Exxon returned more than 100% of free cash flow to shareholders for a few years from 2013 to 2015. Of course, its credit rating was reduced from "AAA" in 2016. But despite higher borrowing costs, I do not think it is a bad thing to be increasing leverage somewhat in an era of ultra-low interest rates. Exxon is currently using leverage in a counter-cyclical fashion. This is what strong companies are supposed to do. The average and median ratio of total cash returned to net income and free cash flow during the 20-year period:

EPS Levels Sufficient to Support Divided

For the calculations below, I am going to use a ratio of 90% total cash returned to free cash flow as a "sustainability threshold" to estimate the level of earnings required to support the dividend at current levels. In its recent quarterly earnings report, Exxon provided an estimated 2021 capex range of $16-19 billion, I use this to calculate an EPS range based on a low-capex and high-capex scenario.

Source: Data per company. Calculation per Author.

Exxon has announced higher capex of approximately $20 billion to $25 billion a year in 2022 through 2025. This will, of course, require an increase in EPS to cover the dividend. Assuming a recovery in oil prices by 2022, this should be manageable.

A Word About Free Cash Flow

For free cash flow I am using: net income + depreciation and depletion - cash flow used in investing from the cash flow statement as opposed to just the capital spending line item.

In 19 of the 20 years examined, cash flow from investing was lower than capex. Of course, the difference is proceeds from asset sales. For a company with as large a portfolio as Exxon, asset sales are - in a way - recurring. And I think this is likely to remain the case in the future. While the analysis below does not take into account any asset sale proceeds, it is likely that proceeds from asset sales will provide some cushion to my analysis.

Earnings Estimates

So, to sustain the dividend long-term, Exxon needs to earn at least $2.92 to $3.63 per share. Based on current analyst estimates, Exxon is in pretty good shape in 2022 and beyond.

Source: Seeking Alpha Exxon Mobil company page.

Credit Rating and Leverage Considerations

Based on the average EPS for 2021, $1.41 per share, Exxon will certainly not be able to fund the dividend from internal sources in 2021. It will have to increase leverage. Based on previous analysis, Exxon has funded cash return to shareholders for several years in one case (2013-2015) relying on external capital and asset sales. So precedent says they can do it. Let's see what the balance sheet has to say.

In March 2020, S&P downgraded Exxon to "AA" from "AA+". While warning of another potential downgrade in 12 to 24 months.

What impact would continuing the dividend have on Exxon's credit profile and would it be likely to trigger a further downgrade which could result in higher borrowing costs?

Source: Data per company. Estimates per Seeking Alpha Exxon company page and all calculations per Author.

Taking into account the expected write-down announced November 30, 2020, an increase in debt/cap to 36% from 28% would represent about a 29% increase in leverage. Significant. Yet, I think that several considerations suggest that this could be managed without triggering a further downgrade.

First, recall my comment about asset sales above. In 19 of last 20 completed fiscal years, asset sales have made a material contribution to company sources of funds. Based on the November 30, 2020, announcement, we know this trend is likely to continue.

Second, the significant cost and capex reductions that Exxon has announced should assuage rating concerns to a significant degree.

The following chart taken from Exxon's 2020 Investor Presentation suggests the company has some room to take on additional leverage without sacrificing the current credit rating.

Source: Exxon Mobil.

I think the key will be the oil price outlook and status of production additions as the company nears 2022.

Two Critical Variables

Oil prices have significantly improved over the last month. While continued volatility seems certain, Brent firming into the mid-$50 a barrel range in the first part of 2021 should, along with continued positive developments in Guyana, allow Exxon to navigate the current environment while maintaining both credit rating and dividend.

Source: Chart per Author.

Net income follows oil prices closely, a price recovery will immediately lift Exxon's near-term earnings potential.

Source: Company data per Exxon. Calculations per Author.

Guyana: A Cornerstone for Next Twenty Years

One of the reasons I believe management is being prudent in use of increased leverage in recent years and 2021 is the profound nature of discoveries and the development program in Guyana. Of course, in the current market environment, cash is king and a review of the cash flow build to Exxon from the Guyana development program is relevant.

Source: Development program per Exxon. Calculations per Author.

Exxon and its partner, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), are in the early innings of a substantial build in cash flow from Guyana. These investments are high rate of return, I estimate the internal rate of return is in excess of 20% in a $50 Brent oil price environment.

Exceptional Execution on Development Timeline

Exxon is executing. One of the top things sophisticated private equity investors want in a management team is the ability to execute. A company that can execute on-plan and on-budget can afford to take on countercyclical leverage during a down cycle positioning itself to harvest the rewards during the next expansion.

Source: Exxon 4Q2019 Earnings Presentation

In some ways, I think Hess does a better job highlighting how great a job Exxon is doing in Guyana than Exxon does. This is a great slide. Note the chart in the bottom-right, Exxon has since 2015 discovered over 9 billion barrels equivalent of recoverable reserves but it is also on track to smash time to market vs. other world class oil discoveries.

Source: Hess Corporation.

As production continues to grow through the current decade and into the 2030s, Guyana will transition from a large user of funds to a cash cow.

The developments in Guyana are material and positive for Exxon. Exxon has done an excellent job in managing the project at a disciplined and effective pace. Thus, I believe these developments and Exxon's execution capabilities are material to the ability to maintain the dividend.

From a pure share price appreciation standpoint, I will note that Exxon is not my favorite Stabroek oil development play. That title belongs to Hess that at $15.6 billion market cap is less than 1/10 the size of Exxon yet, Hess has 2/3 the exposure (30% Hess WI/45% Exxon WI) to the Stabroek development program.

Valuation Thoughts

At a market cap of $170 billion, Exxon is trading at a modest premium to adjusted 3Q equity book value (adjusted for expected $20 billion write-down announced November 30, 2020) of approximately $157.4 billion. Exxon has demonstrated capability in recent years of generating returns on capital employed of 9%. Given the high returns associated with the Guyana development, I believe Exxon will be able to maintain similar ROCE going forward. For this reason, I believe equity book value is 'money good' and supports the current share price.

Exxon is a mature company in a, long-term, gradually declining industry. For that reason, I believe a higher dividend yield is warranted. Looking again at the dividend yield chart, it seems that the market has in recent years been pricing in a higher yield for Exxon.

Source: Data per company. Chart per Author.

I believe Exxon could (but do not think they will) cut the dividend by up to $0.75 per share without harming the current share price. The resulting 6.8% yield would be sufficient, in my view, to support the share price while supporting upside as fundamentals improve. The additional $3 billion plus in cash flow retained would go a long way toward satisfying the rating agencies and providing some breathing room. But I do not think they will do this. I think they will maintain the dividend and grow into it as cash flow improves over the decade from ramping production in Guyana.

I believe a yield of 5-7% is warranted for Exxon going forward and thus believe that the share price should recover to between $50 (near/mid-term) and $70 (long term) as the macro environment improves and investors get more confident Exxon will be able to maintain the dividend.

There are plenty of catalysts to drive the share price to these levels over the next year. In addition to a vaccine and improving oil prices, as Liza phase-2 coming online gets closer and additional discoveries in Guyana should drive share price performance. Keep in mind, Exxon and Hess have only drilled about half of the identified prospects in the Stabroek block (see light green areas in map below) and, despite the recent disappointment in the Kaietuer block, Exxon has yet to drill on the Canje block which is contiguous with many of the Stabroek discoveries.

Source: Hess Corporation.

Risk Factors

The key risk factor is a resurgence of the pandemic that drives stronger and longer lockdowns further depressing demand for crude oil and refined fuels. If Brent prices are not stable in the mid-$50s by mid-year 2021, then I think Exxon could face another cut in credit ratings by Moody's and S&P. I think the company would then reevaluate its commitment to the current dividend level and likely cut the dividend at that time.

Recommendation

At the current yield, an investor is getting well paid to wait. And I like the strategy laid out by another Seeking Alpha author to capture additional yield with an option-based strategy. Buy Exxon. The downside is limited. The company has the means to manage through the next couple of years until production in Guyana starts to ramp up. There is a lot of room for upside to Exxon's discoveries in Guyana.

