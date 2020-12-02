Since July 31, Incyte has significantly progressed their pipeline, and the share price is currently down around 16% from the price at time of publication of the July article.

Those who waited and watched would have been well rewarded, with significantly lower share prices through all of January, February and March.

Incyte: Investment Thesis

Incyte (INCY) is financially strong, with solid cash flows from approved products, a healthy cash balance, and negligible debt. Sales of existing products are still growing at double digit rates. There's a good pipeline of products, including products recently entering the market, and others expected to be approved for sale in the next 12 months. Considering existing and potential profitable revenue streams, Incyte is considered a buy at current share price of $83.25.

Figure 1

Figure 1 shows my two previous articles on Incyte calling to wait for a lower share buy price were followed by periods offering the opportunity to buy at a lower share price. I'm expecting a green dot followed by a rising share price when this graph is updated in the future.

Before going further, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

I will first take a look backward, before looking in detail at the prospects for an investment in shares of Incyte.

Incyte: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 1 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Incyte shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 1

Table 1 shows returns have been mostly poor for eight different investors buying shares in Incyte over the last six years. For one of the cases above, return has been in double digits at 14.4% due to buying at a low in share price at end of 2018. For all other investors, returns have been in the low-single digits or negative, ranging from negative (9.9)% to positive 2.2%. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Also note, Incyte does not currently pay a dividend. So, the only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in Incyte shares is through an increase in the share price above the buy price.

Checking Incyte's "Equity Bucket"

Table 2.1 Incyte Group Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2020 (3.75 years)

Table 2.1 shows Incyte has increased net assets used in operations by $405 million and cash net of debt by $1,566 million, over the last 3.75 years. The increases were funded by a $1,971 million increase in equity. The large amounts spent for research and development have been expensed against net income, so any potential value is not included in the increase in net assets. The $1,971 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 2.2 below.

Table 2.2 Incyte Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this is not of concern with Incyte, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to a profit of $219 million, equivalent to a diluted net income per share of $0.92.

The net loss is after substantial charges against income for research and development.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $421 million of expense regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Incyte. These adjustments increase reported non-GAAP EPS over the 3.75-year period by $1.94 per share.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Incyte, these items were negative $(6) million and reduce EPS by $(0.03) over the 3.75-year period.

The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $835 million ($3.90 EPS effect) over the 3.75-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be ~$70 million higher than the amount recorded for stock compensation expense purposes charged against net income over the 3.75-year period. This is not seen as a major negative, as very often the amounts charged by companies against net income is far below the actual cost, thus significantly overstating earnings. Compensating staff with shares conserves precious cash, and the $835 million value attributed to the shares issued is, in Incyte's case, a significant part of the $1,971 million increase in equity over the 3.75-year period.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 ($219 million) has decreased to EPS loss of $(1.40) ($279 million) net loss from operations, reducing funds available for distribution to shareholders.

There were no share repurchases by Incyte.

There were 14.45 million shares issued for conversion of notes and another 4.9 million shares issued for other purposes in 2017. These issues, together with issues to staff, resulted in outstanding shares increasing by 30.1 million to 219 million shares, over the 3.75-year period.

In the period under review, the company had minimal borrowings and was in a net cash position throughout.

Understanding Incyte's Growth Prospects

Table 3.1 - Incyte GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income FY-2017 to Q3-2020

Table 3 shows GAAP and Non-GAAP results in similar format to Incyte's presentation of this data. As I do with many companies, I seriously question the exclusion by Incyte of the cost of employee stock compensation from non-GAAP results. But my main criticism is these statements don't "talk" to me. For that reason I have re-cast the presentation of the data in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 - Incyte Results Presented In A More Helpful Format

What I have done in Table 3.2 is to separate the income and expenses into (1) those attributable to exploitation of approved products, and (2) research and development activities. To complete the analysis I have applied a notional 21% tax rate to the income before tax for approved products. On this basis, net income after tax for approved products for FY 2019 is $1,250 million, with EPS $5.75. At current share price of $83.25 and an EPS of $5.75, P/E ratio would be 14.48. But EPS for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 is up 19.6% on the comparable period for 2019. So forward P/E ratio calculated on above basis is likely around 12.0. Below the notional net income calculation, I have summarized the net investment in R&D by period. A couple of qualifications. Firstly, if R&D ceased tomorrow, some of the resources currently allocated to R&D would likely still be required to support approved product. Secondly, the notional income calculations take no account of the R&D costs incurred to create this revenue stream. By the same token, under GAAP accounting, R&D is expensed as incurred, and there is no requirement to allocate any of this cost against future income. Note in Table 3.2 the total net income (loss) at (3) agrees to the corresponding figures in Table 3.1.

Incyte: Existing and Newly Approved Products Expected To Maintain Strong Growth

Established growth driver -

Jakafi is the by far the largest single revenue source. While percentage rate of growth is slowing, growth in absolute terms is still increasing. Jakafi 2019 revenue increased by $298 million over 1998, compared to an increase of $253 million for 2018 over 2017. Incyte has guided for 2020 Jakafi sales in the range of $1.91 to $1.94 billion, an increase of $225 to $255 million over 2019, despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 on 2020 sales.

Additional growth drivers in 2020 -

Revenues from Pemazyre and Tabectra only commenced in 2020 as can be seen in Tables 3.1 and 3.2. Monjuvi sales also commenced with $5 million in sales, but these sales are recognized by Morphosys.

New growth drivers beyond 2020 -

Figure 2

Source: Incyte Q3-2020 earnings call presentation

Figure 2 shows products in the approval process.

Incyte obviously expect strong revenue growth from ruxolitinib cream once approved, based on paying $120 million for a priority review voucher (PRV). As per Figure 3 below the PRV is expected to accelerate approval by ~4 months.

Figure 3

Source: Incyte Q3-2020 earnings call presentation

From discussion on the Q3-2020 earnings call,

We are on track to submit the NDA in atopic dermatitis at the end of this year and intend to use our priority review voucher, which should accelerate the FDA decision. The priority review voucher is expected to shorten the FDA review period by four months. Therefore, we could expect an FDA decision in June next year if all goes according to plan as opposed to October of 2021. Our Phase 3 program for vitiligo is now fully recruited and we expect results in the first half of 2021. Given the accelerated timelines for the use of the priority review voucher, there is also the potential of an acceleration of the vitiligo program, because an earlier decision on the atopic dermatitis NDA may allow for consequently earlier submission of the sNDA for vitiligo.

And from the Q&A session -

So using the potential opportunity we see with the RUX cream in both AD and vitiligo, the unmet needs that we see in both indications. Getting RUX cream to market earlier than would otherwise could under the normal timelines - review timelines, it's something that we say very attractive and was easily supporting the investment we made in the PRV.

Clearly, Incyte expects significant revenues from the RUX cream if the possibility of advancing that revenue stream by four months, easily justifies the payment of $120 million, purely for the acceleration of the approval process.

Incyte: Summary and conclusions

Incyte has a solid and still growing existing revenue base. Newly introduced products and products in the pipeline promise to support and further grow that revenue base. The main reason for relatively low profitability at present is due to large and variable expenditures (investment) on R&D. Otherwise, underlying profit is good and reflects an implied P/E ratio in the 12.0 to 15.0 range at current share price. There has been a downturn in the share price over recent months as reflected in Figure 1 above. Over the same period there has been considerable progress in bringing new products to market, and advancing other products in the pipeline. Now appears to be an opportune time to buy for those interested in investing in Incyte shares.

