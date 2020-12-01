China Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY) Management on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCPK:ZXAIY) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call December 1, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Thank you joining us today, and welcome to China Zenix 2020 third quarter and first nine months financial results conference call. My name is Kevin Theiss, and I am Zenix Auto's US Investor Relations Advisor. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao, and Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO.

Martin Cheung

Thank you, Kevin. So, let me start with a brief discussion on the overall market and our performance of the 2020 third quarter. China's economy rebounded in the third quarter of 2020 as GDP growth increased by 4.9%, a substantial rise over the 3.2% in the second quarter of 2020, but significantly below the 6% growth in the third quarter of 2019. Chinese GDP growth for the first nine months of 2020 was 0.7% compared with the third quarter last year. The Chinese economy began to reopen in the second quarter of 2020 as infections declined sharply and lockdown and travel restrictions were rescinded.

Government incentives promoted economic growth through higher fiscal spending, more approved infrastructure projects and lower lending rates to help stimulate renewed economic activities.

However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect business decisions, and has created new distorted FX effects in the Chinese economy and uneven impacts to different segments within the automotive market.

Pent-up demand and economic growth generated strong growth for trucks in China during the third quarter of 2020. According to data reported by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, CAAM, on a year-over-year basis, truck unit sales were 71.1% higher in July, up 49% in August and rose 43.8% in September. Truck unit sales continue to grow in the fourth quarter, with a 31.1% increase in October.

The much smaller market for buses in China declined by 16.1% year-over-year in July of 2020, followed by a 9.5% unit decrease in August, but with a 12.8% unit gain in September 2020 and a 20.6% rise in October as the economy recovery gained momentum.

For the nine months end September 30, 2020, data reported by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, CAAM, showed that commercial vehicle unit sales increased by 19.8% year-over-year, with unit truck sales up by 23.2% and unit bus sales 9.5% lower. Exports of commercial vehicles declined by 31.2% in the nine months end September 30, 2020.

Revenue for the third quarter was RMB 488.3 million or $71.9 million compared to RMB 531.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and 8.2% year-over-year decline. The revenue decrease was mainly due to a combination of the negative impact of weaker demand in some markets and price reductions in the domestic aftermarket segment and international markets. However, our sales to the Chinese market rose 19.7% to RMB 348.7 million or $51.3 million compared to RMB 291.4 million a year ago. Unit sales increased by 32.1% year-over-year, mainly due to the strong growth in the Chinese truck market.

With the travel restrictions within China being removed, some further customers have again started ordering our wheels instead of from local producers. Our sales to the Chinese domestic aftermarket and to international markets suffered in the third quarter.

Our aftermarket sales in China declined to RMB 99 million or $14.6 million compared to RMB 185 million in the third quarter of 2019. Aftermarket unit sales decreased by 36% year-over-year as the lockdown earlier in 2020 and the slow recovery had a dramatic impact on the domestic auto repair shop industry and many shops closed down permanently.

Competition intensified in the Chinese aftermarket as demand declined and available inventory increased as weak demand from the international markets caused many local export oriented reproducers to offload their inventories into an already struggling domestic aftermarket.

The COVID-19 pandemic still created chaos in international markets as infection rates spiked in the second wave, creating market disruptions in many auto markets around the world.

International sales of RMB 40.6 million or $6 million declines compared to sales of RMB 55.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. However, international sales were up from RMB 35.6 million in the 2020 second quarter. Unit sales decreased by 17.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2020.

Our third quarter gross loss was RMB 25.6 million or US$3.8 million compared to a gross profit of RMB 32.9 million in the same quarter last year. The negative gross margin was attributable due to a significant declined in sales volume in both the aftermarket in China and international markets and wider-than-normal price cuts due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the production utilization rate has been maintained at a high level mainly due to increased OEM sales.

Tubeless steel wheel sales accounted for 55% of our total third quarter revenue compared to 41.2% in the same quarter of 2019. And aluminum wheel sales represented 11.7% of the third quarter revenue as compared to 9.4% in the same quarter a year ago. These advanced products have been created by our capable R&D program.

During the 2020 third quarter, our investment in R&D expenses increased by 25.7% year-over-year to RMB 17.6 million or $2.6 million. The company increased its R&D initiatives for new product development, associated new materials development, new light-weight product design, and new production equipment development. We have maintained our industry leadership as R&D has introduced innovative wheel design with unique materials to enhance the quality and performance.

We continue to emphasize being strong financially. As of September 30, 2020, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB 678 million or $99.9 million and six bank deposits with a maturity period of three months of RMB 290 million or $42.7 million. On a per ADS basis, cash and fixed bank deposits per ADS were $2.76 and net asset per ADS of $6.26.

Total bank borrowings were RMB 558 million or $82.2 million. Total equity attributable to owners of company was RMB 2,193 million or $323 million.

In the third quarter of 2019, we achieved net cash inflows from operating activities of RMB 47.2 million or $7 million and had capital expenditures of RMB 28.8 million, $4.2 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

For our future strategy, we have made and continue to make adjustments to match the current and near-term market environment, including improving manufacturing efficiency through greater production automation and focusing on high demand wheels to partially offset the impact of price reductions across industry.

Now we will review our financial highlights of the first nine months of 2020. Revenue for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020 was RMB 1,311.1 million or $193.1 million compared with RMB 2,000.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 20.4% year-over-year to RMB 864.5 million or $127.3 million and represented 65.9% of revenue generated in the first nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Aftermarket sales decreased by 53.5% year-over-year to RMB 322.9 million or $47.6 million and represented 24.6% of total first nine-month revenue.

International sales decreased by 43.6% year-over-year to RMB 123.7 million or $18.2 million compared with the same period last year and represented 9.5% of revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by 53.5% compared with the same period in 2019 and accounted for 31.9% of revenue.

Tubeless steel wheel sales decreased by 17.9% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 52.7% of revenue.

Aluminum wheel sales decreased 13.9% from the same period a year ago and accounted for 11.5% of revenue.

Construction equipment wheel sales decreased by 32.4% and accounted for 2.2% of revenue.

Gross loss for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020 was RMB 31.9 million or $4.7 million compared with a gross profit of RMB 211.8 million during the same period in 2019.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020 was RMB 240.8 million or $35.5 million compared with a net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB 34.5 million during the same period in 2019.

Basic and diluted losses per ADS for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB 4.66 or $0.69 compared with basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB 0.67 during the same period in 2019.

Now, let me go over some key balance sheet items. As of September 30, 2020, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB 678 million or $99.9 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB 290 million or $42.7 million.

Accounts receivable were RMB 408.5 million or $60.2 compared to RMB 369.7 million at the end of 2019.

Total bank borrowings were RMB 558 million or $82.2 million. Total equity attributable to owners of the company was RMB 2,193 million or $323 million.

Now, Kevin, that wraps up my presentation and we are ready for questions.

Matthew Larson

I've got a question for you. Your company is valued at a significant discount to its book value and certainly to its cash value. It's very significant. And you are a leader in your industry. Even though the industry is cyclical, you're in a very good position to maybe consolidate some weaker competition, buy back shares, present a dividend, something to get the stock higher which is trading at a level that, in my judgment, and I think you've put it out in the past through public statements that it's really not indicative of the value of your company and that you are going to explore ways to increase the value because there's a disconnect between your cash balances and the value of the company. What plants do you have presently?

Martin Cheung

[Foreign Language]

This is Martin and thank you for the question. And thank you for your appreciation of our company's performance, position and valuation. I think we've been consistently mentioning about – management is still interested in the US capital markets and it's serious in helping the market to realize the true value of the company. I think for the moment, it is a difficult time for us as you may see in our performance that we've been hitting very badly with the price competition in the market.

I think our focus for the time being is number one to get that to a reasonable level in our performance, particularly I think later on we may discuss about – we are going to maintain our market shares in China.

And secondly, we'll be talking to some of the professionals, particularly in the US, and see what sort of alternatives that we have in the capital markets to help our shareholders to realize the valuation.

And number three, we will talk to lawyers as well to see what sort of methods we can use to help to realize our value.

Matthew Larson

There's a follow-up. It wouldn't be that difficult, frankly, in my judgment, somebody who's been in the business for 40 years just simply announcing – or even buying back a few million dollars of the shares would show a tremendous confidence. And since it's pretty thinly traded already, it would have a significant impact. And as a long-term investor, obviously, I have an interest in that.

Second question. I assume you sell a lot of your product to electric vehicle EV manufacturers in China, OEMs, whether they're trucks or buses or other end users. Is that true?

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Yes, we do supply to the electric vehicles in China as we are specialized in commercial vehicle. So, we can give you some color on that. We supply to the largest bus – coach bus producer in China, Yutong – their electric bus. We also supply to the second largest bus coach producer, King Long, for their electric bus.

On the truck side, we supply to Sinotruk. They are a light duty truck. It runs on – some of the light duty they newly launched are electric powered vehicles. And also JAC, they have electric truck – electric powered truck. And we also supply to JAC.

We supply both as – our main product are steel and aluminum product. We supply both product to these electric vehicle producers, but because of this vehicle, the special requirement, they tend to procure more lightweight wheels. So, that being said, our aluminum wheels are mostly being sold to these electric vehicle producers.

[Foreign Language]

In terms of technology for the electric vehicle, they're mostly in the bus and passenger vehicle space. In the truck space, the emerging electric vehicle players are mostly centered around light duty. And also, because of the limitation of the charging facility as well as the power required for those vehicles, the heavy duty vehicle, heavy duty trucks are still dependent on internal combustion engines. That space has not been penetrated by electrification yet. So, mostly in the light duty truck space and we're supplying to those players.

[Foreign Language]

Okay. So, in the bus space, the last couple of years, Chinese government has put in a lot of subsidy into the electrification of the bus sector. And so, that helped tremendous growth in the bus area. And now, the penetration of electric bus has been very high and the base is also very high. So, that being said, we've seen a more moderate growth in the coming year and especially this year because the large significant increase has done a few years ago. So, that's the bus side of business.

Matthew Larson

That's very good to know. As an area that I guess would be a growth area, the EV area, to know that you're a significant supplier is something that certainly would probably interest most investors. So, thanks for your time.

John Sheehy

You expect that the aftermarket will be able to recover. You mentioned that repair shops closed, but trucks are still on the streets. So, there must be some continuing need for repair services.

[Foreign Language]

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

Okay. So, the last couple of years, Chinese government has been cracking down on the engine overloading for two reasons. One is for the safety, our own safety, the other is for the pollution. When you overload a vehicle and you burn the emission system and the engine – overload the vehicle, you burn the engine and thus cause higher emission. So, they have been very rigorously cracking down on the overloading situation in China. And that campaign, coupled with the pandemic this year, has caused a major pressure on the service network throughout China.

And what happened is some of these steel wheel producers, the service shops are forced to close down. And the steel wheel, because of pricing, they are more prevalent in the market. So, now the truck drivers, when they run into problem, they go to the tire shops. And the tire business, compared with the wheel, are relatively stable. So, the tire shops will carry some wheel product and will continue to serve them.

[Foreign Language]

To repeat what we have just said, the service network had two type of – in terms of these type of product, there are two focuses. One type of service shop are mostly focusing on the wheels. So, they are the ones getting hit the most. Even they sell some tires, but that's not their predominant product. They're mostly in the wheel side. And the other type of service shops, they special in tires. Wheel is a smaller part of their offerings. And so now, these type of shops are still doing okay. And they are carrying the loads of aftermarket services.

John Sheehy

Can you comment on the outlook for gross margins in coming quarters? Do you expect any improvement in pricing?

[Foreign Language]

Junqiu Gao

[Foreign Language]

The heavy duty truck market has experienced a pretty good rebound this year. On a year-over-year basis, they are expanding and they're growing significantly. However, this is at the casualty of the aftermarket space in international. So, domestic aftermarket, because of the increase of new truck sales and also the anti-overloading policies have caused a dramatic decrease in the aftermarket in China.

Now, on the international side, due to the ongoing pandemic in many markets we're operating, the demand for wheel product is still very weak. So, that being said, a lot of wheel producers specialize in aftermarket in international market. They're struggling to deal with their production – I mean, the capacity. So, they turn around to move towards the domestic OEM market where we also have a large market share. And so, what happened was this kind of shift from domestic aftermarket and international market sales to domestic OEM. And now, we're seeing a very intense competition in OEM space.

In response to this type of dynamics, we have adjusted our price to continue to maintain our market share in OEM and we see this action will continue for the next quarter. However, our goal is to maintain the market share and to fend off these temporary competition because these players, those producers are making their last push before closing their business because their main expertise, their product strength is not in OEM. So, if we can just withhold this round of – last round of push from these players, then we can maintain our market share, then the incoming quarters we can slowly move up, increase the product price with those OEMs. So, that's been our strategy. That being said, we'll see similar situation or slightly improvement in the fourth quarter of gross margin.

[Foreign Language]

On a positive note, in the third quarter, we saw a significant increase for our sales into the OEM market. In particular, some of the large customer of ours, such as FAW and Sinotruk, they have been procuring more lightweight product from us.

Looking into 2021, on the broader market, we see this overall surge, significant increase of commercial vehicle or truck sales will continue and that's a very, very positive sign for the overall truck market. And so, that being said, we are putting more development, whether product design or sales and marketing, with the key OEM players for the truck space for 2021.

And our pricing adjustment, it's a strategy we are using to withhold and maintain our market share at the moment. And we think 2021, the overall pie is growing and our sales with these large OEM players will continue to – at least maintain the market share, possibly expand. We will benefit from the upswing of 2021 on the truck sales.

So, that's a very positive sign. And also, hopefully, these desperate smaller producers are currently posing price pressure on us will start to die out in 2021. So, when we get to that stage, we will start to move up our ASP. So, that's been our planning for 2021 on the margin.

[Foreign Language]

On to the aftermarket, we see increased infrastructure project – and a lot of them are sponsored by government – are increasing for the fourth quarter and coming year, 2021. For instance, we see a major high speed rail construction project is expanding and also some of the power plants. And so, these areas, they tend to use more heavy duty trucks and semi-trailers. And these vehicle, because of their payload requirements, they tend to pay a lot attention to the light duty wheels, and these will have to be light in nature, lightweight in nature, and also very strong strength to carry all these heavy-duty payloads. So, our tubeless product and some of the aluminum product will shine in this kind of environment for the aftermarket players. So, we will continue to campaign with these large infrastructure projects and, hopefully, we can have some market share increase in the aftermarket for 2021.

We want to thank everyone for joining us today. Martin, do you have any final comments?

Martin Cheung

All right. Thank you all for participating in 2020 third quarter financial results conference call. We wish all of you to remain safe and healthy and we look forward to speaking with you soon again. Thank you.

