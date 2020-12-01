The dividend looks to be safe, but the stock's recent run higher leaves the yield to be rather lackluster for income focused investors.

While the credit profile has gotten better, in my mind, there is a long road ahead to get back to pre-COVID levels.

Investment Thesis

A couple of months ago when I wrote about First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) I had a rather draconian view on the stock. When looking back my original thesis can be boiled up to this:

Upon further examination of the bank's credit soundness, minimal reserve levels, and lackluster net interest margin (NIM) growth potential, I come away with a fairly negative bias compared to bank peers.

While I have no problem admitting I am wrong on the credit standpoint, and I now believe I was too harsh on the credit profile, I continue to believe that the bank will have limited upside from current levels. While I no longer think the dividend will get cut, I don't believe there is much room left in the tank in terms of outperformance against peer banks.

When digging deeper into my previous views, it can be boiled down to two things. First, I thought the credit profile was deteriorating rapidly. Second, I saw zero upside in the NIM, which would put a lid on the income statement providing support.

After third quarter results, I would like to tweak my views a little. I think the credit deterioration looks to be abating which is likely to cause limited provision expenses. While future provisioning expenses are likely to be less than the past couple of quarters, I do believe they are likely to be a little higher than pre-COVID era levels. With that being said, I still see limited upside in terms of the NIM, and thus the income statement is likely to produce weaker profitability return metrics than current levels.

The current valuation is 1.7x per share on price to tangible book value per share. The mainland peer bank average is closer to 1.35x per share. Over its history, FHB has traded with a 0.5x to 1.0x premium to peer banks. In my mind, the current valuation is a little excessive, but I think as more news about a COVID vaccine comes to light, FHB is likely to trade in line with peer banks - thus my improved rating to neutral.

Revenue Outlook

My last article was a little too pessimistic on the revenue outlook, specifically the net interest income. While the third quarter did provide some material upside relative to my estimates, I don't see much opportunity for this positive trend to continue. In the third quarter the spread revenue increased $6.2 million from second quarter levels. While the third quarter did produce $134 million in net interest income, nearly all of this was driven from NIM expansion rather than loan growth.

From the earnings call, management pointed out that the deposit mix shift from public deposits to consumer deposits accounted for 12 basis points of margin improvement. That 12 basis points accounts for nearly all of the upside in spread revenue. To me this trend looks rather unlikely to continue since the entire interest-bearing liabilities yield is now just 26 basis points and future assistance looks limited.

The other half of revenue, noninterest income, also provided solid support to the third quarter results. Nearly all of the linked quarter upside was driven from credit card fees, largely caused by the re-opening of the Hawaiian economy and businesses starting its long trend back to normal.

While the third quarter results were better than I expected, I continue to see the margin trending lower once PPP loans are forgiven in the early part of next year. Once PPP loans are rolled off the balance sheet, average earning assets are likely to continue to shrink while deposits remain elevated. Driven by the sizable imbalance of future loans to deposits, I believe the margin is likely to slip a little more before finally bottoming out near 2.65%. While fees could get a little better, I don't see much upside from current levels in the near-term.

Credit Analysis

In my mind, FHB came into its third quarter earnings report with rather limited expectations. Personally, I was under the assumption that credit quality would continue to deteriorate from limited economic activity.

In my mind, the loan loss provision would continue to be elevated, but like many other banks, the credit department (along with CECL loan loss requirements) took more of wait-and-see approach to the provision expense. The third quarter provision of $5.1 million was pretty limited relative to the second quarter level of $55.4 million.

The chart above does a great job of providing a proper representation of credit movement. As one can see, criticized loans have marched higher over the past couple of years. However, the third quarter showed marked improvement relative to this trend.

While I personally believe that the "criticized loans to reserves" needs to be closer to 2.0x before making an investment, the trend lower is a positive all else equal. If criticized loans continue to fall at a material level (thus getting back to that 2.0x bogey I laid out), the bank is likely to outperform peers. Personally, I don't think that will happen, but I would be remiss to not provide potential investors of positive catalysts from current trends.

Concluding Thoughts

The bank's recent outperformance has been based on two aspects. From a company-specific level, FHB had a solid credit clean-up quarter. While not only did things get better in the loan portfolio, but the deposit costs continued to fall more than expected providing for a material upside to third quarter earnings.

Secondly, the market has seen a pretty sizable rotation from growth stocks into value stocks. While I would be the first to admit I was wrong on this bank, specifically going into the last earnings report, only one of the two problems have been resolved.

While the credit profile has gotten better, the income statement is unlikely to get better from here. In fact, my modeling (below) shows that the EPS is likely to fall closer to $0.37 per quarter, down from the $0.50 seen in the past quarter. I think investors can find better opportunities in less risky stocks.

