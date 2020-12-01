The Competition Between Natural Gas And Renewables Is Intensifying

However, we estimate that total natural gas supply-demand balance in December will be tighter than last year by around -8.7 bcf/day.

This December wind, hydro, and solar generation will displace no less than 5.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

In one of our previous articles, we explained why natural gas traders should care about the latest trends in the Electric Power sector and what indicators they should be monitoring. In this article, we would simply like to update you on some of the latest trends.

As you know, the Electric Power sector is the primary consumer of natural gas in the United States. Its share in the annual demand structure is almost 33%, while its share in the injection season demand is close to 50% (see the charts below).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

The latest data indicates that the weight of the Electric Power sector in the natural gas market continues to grow. The EIA's latest Electric Power Monthly Report shows that, despite the fact that total electric output actually declined (-7.3% y-o-y) in September, the share of total electricity supplied by natural gas-fired power plants actually increased by almost one percentage point y-o-y (to 42.32%). At the same time, the share of coal-fired generation has dropped by more than three percentage points over the past year to just 20.47%. Indeed, the share of coal-fired generation has essentially halved over the past six years.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

Natural gas remains the fastest-growing source of power among all other sources (not just compared to coal). However, the share of renewables (hydro, wind, and solar) is also rising at a reasonably fast pace.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

Still, on a 12-month average basis, coal remains the third most important source of electricity generation in the United States, followed by "other renewables" (wind and solar) and hydro (nuclear is now the second most important source of power). Therefore, coal-to-gas switching continues to be an important element in our natural gas consumption models.

According to our calculations, average NG/Coal spread currently stands at around $1.57 per MMBtu, up as much as 90.0% y-o-y but only 0.3% higher vs. the 5-year average. On a cent per KWh basis (which takes into account energy content and power plants' heat rates), the spread is around 0.85 per KWh - up as much as 33.0% y-o-y and up some 0.4% vs. the five-year average (see the charts below).

Source: CME Group, Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

Given that the natural gas prompt month futures contract price has decreased by around 14.0% m-o-m, while the average price of coal remained essentially unchanged (over the same period), NG/Coal spread has narrowed, meaning that natural gas became more competitive (vs. coal) as a "feedstock" for electricity generation.

When estimating the spreads between natural gas and coal, it is important to remember that natural gas-fired power plants tend to be more efficient than coal-fired power plants. In other words, the heat rate (measured in BTU per kilowatt-hour) is lower for natural gas-fired power plants than it is for coal-fired power plants. Therefore, even relatively high NG/Coal spreads are still making natural gas rather competitive as a source of electricity generation (compared to coal) - especially, when adjusting for additional environmental benefits.

As of today, the coal-to-gas switching remains reasonably high (by historical standards), with lower forward NG/Coal spreads having an additional positive impact. We estimate that coal-to-gas switching currently stands at around 6.2 bcf/d, some 0.5 bcf/d above the five-year average but 1.2 bcf/d below last year's level (see the charts below).

Source: CME Group, Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

Lower natural gas prices (relative to coal) lead to higher levels of coal-to-gas switching (and vice versa).

The lower the price > the higher is the level of coal-to-gas switching > the greater is total consumption (specifically in the Electric Power sector) > the greater is the total demand > the stronger is the "bullish pressure" on the EOS storage.

The economics of fuel-switching is an important element in natural gas trading but mostly during the injection season (roughly, April-September).

Power Plants

The total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to increase by 1.73% y-o-y in December 2020 to 472.4 GW of net summer capacity, which will amount to 43.10% of total operating generation capacity in the United States. Conversely, due to the ongoing retirements of old and ineffective generators, the total stock of coal-fired power plants will decrease to 216.4 GW (-4.4% y-o-y), just 19.7% of total capacity - see the chart below.

However, the positive effect on natural gas usage in the Electric Power sector will be partly offset by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind capacity and solar capacity are expected to grow by 14% and 25% y-o-y, respectively. Therefore, the total annualized net effect* from the changes in generation capacity additions in December 2020 is estimated to be negative at around -9,600 MW of net gas-fired capacity.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

*The total annualized net effect on gas usage from changes in generation capacity = natural gas net additions + coal retirements - natural gas retirements - coal additions - nuclear additions - wind, hydro, and solar additions + retirements of renewables and nuclear = -9,600 MW of natural gas-fired generation in December 2020.

Renewables

The share of "other renewables" (wind and solar) is growing very fast. Together, they have already overtaken hydro and nuclear power. Previously, in an attempt to estimate the impact of non-degree-day factors on the potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, analysts would look at the schedule of nuclear outages to try to figure out how many nuclear megawatts will be replaced by natural gas. They would also study the level of snowpack to estimate hydro inflows and eliminate it from total calculations.

Today, however, analysts must also study wind speeds and the levels of solar radiation, since the influence of "other renewables" can no longer be ignored. In this regard, please note that, out of 12 calendar months, December has historically been one of the strongest months for renewable power (see full ranking in the chart below). At this point in time, we estimate that, in December this year, wind, hydro, and solar generation will displace no less than 5.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

It is important to understand the key features of electricity generation from renewable sources. One of the most important features is natural seasonality. Renewable energy (in our case, wind, solar, and hydro) is derived from natural processes, which cannot be controlled by humans (for example, sunlight and wind). Perhaps, only hydro generation can be partially controlled, but it is also heavily influenced by precipitation and melting snowpack in the Pacific Northwest. In the chart above, we have ranked 12 calendar months in terms of their ability to provide "natural fuels" for renewable electricity generation. The ranking is based on an annual percentile basis and ranges from 1 to 12 for every type of renewable energy. 1 - weakest; 12 - strongest.

For example:

In January, there are more cloudy days than clear days, and sunny days are shorter, so solar generation is at its weakest. Therefore, we give only 1 point to solar energy in January.

In April, melting snowpack is increasing water flows, and hydroelectric output is increasing. Therefore, we give 11 points to hydro energy in March.

In most regions, average wind speeds slow down during the summer, and wind generation is at its weakest in August. Therefore, we give only 1 point to wind energy in August. At the same time, August tends to have fewer cloudy days and longer sunny days, so solar generation is very strong (11 points).

Total Supply-Demand Balance

The fuel substitution element in our consumption models is now bearish for natural gas prices (ceteris paribus). The monthly net impact of non-degree day factors on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector is bearish (vs a year ago) - currently estimated at -2.6 bcf/d - primarily due to stronger wind generation and lower coal-to-gas-switching (see the chart below).

Electric Power natural gas consumption model = NG-Coal spread + coal-to-gas switching curve + nuclear outages + coal outages - gas outages - hydro/wind/solar generation.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

On balance, however, when we factor in other market variables such as production, imports, exports, and weather-induced consumption by other users, we estimate that total natural gas supply-demand balance in December will be tighter than last year by around -8.7 bcf/day (see the chart below).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates, and calculations

