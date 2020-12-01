Introduction and Investment Thesis

Globant (GLOB) is a professional services company focused on providing outsourced IT transformation offerings to a variety of organizations including large digital native companies and more traditional blue chip customers in a variety of end-markets. These customers include Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). Although the company's headcount is principally located in Latin America and Asia in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, and India, most of the company's revenues (75%) is generated from North America.

The company's differentiation is based on helping companies on their digital and cognitive transformation journeys. The company utilizes a strong professional service organization alongside artificial intelligence to effect these transformations and help organizations become more efficient and successful.

A key part of my thesis on the company is that there is a massive drive for companies to engage in digital transformation in order to stay relevant in today's world. This thesis has increasingly been proved out through this current pandemic where companies across a wide range of industries had to engage in certain digital transformation activities in order to interact with customers as offline modalities were severely curtailed. Globant being a thought leader and major market player in the space has seen significant COVID tailwinds, which I believe will continue even post the pandemic, has been a beneficiary. This has also been reflected in the company's strong growth trajectory that started from $200 million in 2014 and ended 2019 at nearly $660 million. This high growth rate represents a nearly 27% CAGR, which is very impressive.

Similarly, from a financial perspective, the company has performed well even through COVID as seen in the below Q3 results. Revenues of $207MM is a material increase compared to the $171MM the year prior. Furthermore, although net income was hit due to increased expenses, the fact that it remained positive is encouraging given the significant COVID-related disruptions facing the broader market. Furthermore, with the company seeing an improvement in bookings, I expect margins to improve in the near-term just given that much of the expenses right now is related to underutilized labor. Additionally, this bookings improvement speaks more generally to an improving business environment that I believe will help drive growth over the coming quarters.

Due to this, the company has traded up in recent weeks as seen below. It is still debatable whether or not this trend upwards will continue as we enter the second COVID wave. It is possible that business-related disruptions will weigh on the company's revenue line and lead to a negative re-rate to the stock.

Risks

One of the key risks is still COVID. Although the company is still a net beneficiary of COVID-related digital transformation tailwinds, it is possible that with a continued pandemic that enterprise budgets will be compressed. With fewer dollars to go around, it is likely that new bookings for Globant will be similarly negatively impacted.

The other key risk here is competition. There are other professional services organizations such as Infosys and Accenture that offer similar services as Globant. And given that there is little in terms of proprietary IP, the offerings from the competition are all fairly similar. However, given how large the market is as well as the company's strong footprint and track record, I believe that the company has a significant runway to grow.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, the company's EV/revenue multiple is almost at 10x. Much of this run-up was in recent weeks. And although I do like the business, I believe that a re-rate to a more normalized 5-7x EV/revenue multiple will be a better entry point for this stock. For this reason, I am a neutral on this name at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.