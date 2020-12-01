As valuation continues to ascend, it could become more and more difficult to continually grow valuation rapidly.

Apple's multiples and expected growth rates do not fully support a quick path to $3T, rather a longer path to $3T could be more probable.

One of the major underperforming companies over the course of the past quarter, Apple (AAPL) has fallen slightly behind the pack in terms of outright return generation, even as valuation has expanded by nearly $1.3T since 2019. Apple could be facing a rocky road of growth ahead on its path to $3T as it continues to flirt with a $2T valuation - Apple's multiples and expected growth rates do not fully support a quick path to $3T, so further underperformance relative to the peers and the market could be a possibility.

Apple's road to $2T happened quite quickly after the March lows, hitting the milestone in August - however, it had been a full two years to see market cap double from the first touch at $1T in summer 2018.

The path to $3T has already begun, and while it could easily happen in a short amount of time, similar to the magnitude of the sub-$1T to $2.3T run during this year alone, justification of an expansion to $3T will require more multiple expansion, or revenue and earnings growth potentially above historical rates. $3T would require shares to hit ~$176 given the current shares outstanding (or higher assuming that buybacks continue at a similar pace).

So the path to $3T requires ~47% upside to current levels, just slightly below Apple's YTD returns at the moment - it's very possible that Apple can climb to $3T by year end next year, as it has produced returns upwards of 60% in a one-year period; however, valuation and multiples remain key figures to watch as tech names have found heavy demand and some valuations pushed past 'fair'.

So how could this pan out over the course of four, twelve, or twenty quarters? As valuation continues to ascend, it could become more and more difficult to continually grow valuation rapidly - it's easier for mid and large caps, but for Apple to grow to $3T and beyond will be harder to justify the quicker it happens, as substantial revenue growth is likely needed to support those higher levels.

Here's how that path could look:

The three lines (blue, red, and green) represent the minimum uptrend magnitude needed to hit the $3T mark in four, twelve and twenty quarters, assuming share count remains flat; however, the correlating rectangles point to further necessary upside if share buybacks continue at or similar to current rates (a likely case given Apple's substantial free cash flow generation).

That ~47% minimum upside to $3T would require an average annual return of at least 14.25% for the twelve quarter outlook and 8.25% for the twenty quarter outlook.

For the first scenario - 47% upside in four quarters, to ~$176 or slightly higher by year-end 2021 - Apple would likely be trading on a significant share of momentum rather than pure justifiable growth, even as revenues are likely to benefit from the new iPhone super-cycle and related upgrades with the release of the iPhone 12 in fiscal Q1.

Revenues for FY21 near $310 billion could provide leverage for shares to roam higher, as it would represent ~13% YoY growth, spurred by product demand as well as continual incremental gains in service revenues, likely around 14% to 15% YoY.

However, to hit that $3T milestone in just four quarters, valuation on PS and PE metrics would have to be pushed to extreme levels.

With revenues of $310 billion, PS would be pushed up to 9.6x, far above current levels, which have already expanded significantly above historical averages. Given a slight recovery in margins from product volume growth (benefiting from higher margins geographically in China) and strength in services, Apple could generate about $65.4 billion in net income, or ~$3.73 in EPS at current shares outstanding (could be pushed to ~$4 with buybacks). For Apple to trade at $3T, that would require PE at 46x - while plausible, given the momentum circulating around tech, it would likely set the stage for significant underperformance moving forward as revenue growth rates fall sequentially in FY22 and beyond.

For the second scenario, the twelve quarter picture, Apple needs to grow at least 14.25% annually from current levels to hit $3T; however, that could be pushed up to ~18.5% with buybacks.

By year-end 2023, Apple's revenues could be hovering around $360 billion, averaging a 9.4% CAGR to FY20's $274 billion. Revenue growth at that degree could justify this medium term picture to $3T, but more so if margins can find some expansion, which is more of a gray area. Again, multiple expansion would need to be a key factor, as PS would be near 8.3x or just below September's peak.

Competitive pressures and pricing as well as limited length of product lifecycles due to upgrades could continue to exert downward pressure on margins, as well as from significant revenue contribution from the lowest operating margin segment (Americas - 45% of rev. for FY20). Geopolitical risks stemming from China and related tariffs could also impact margins, even as Apple looks to push production outside of China to partially alleviate these risks.

If net margin fails to find meaningful upside above 22% in the upcoming three years, EPS growth could be dampened - by 2023, earnings could be nearing $4.70 on about $80 billion in net income, just a 12.7% CAGR from FY20. However, net margin expansion fueled by continual double digit growth rates in services and shift to a higher margin mix within that segment could send shares easily to new valuations, similar to FY12 when net margin rose to 27% and shares rose over 75%.

For the third scenario, the twenty quarter picture, Apple would be growing at a slow and steady rate, at a minimum of 8.25% annually over the period; for Apple's position and prominence in tech, a return of that degree is poor relative to peers and the markets. However, that duration gives Apple more time for valuation to 'catch up' as well as provide room for periods of consolidation and quick rallies.

Revenues by year-end 2025 could be near $510 billion, thereby putting PS at a much more reasonable 5.9x. This longer time frame also would allow revenue streams to resume growth in lagging regions like Japan and China, runways for product innovation and upgrades, investments in industry like e-fitness and other niche, growing segments, as well as expansion into new markets like India and potentially increased penetration in Canada and Latin America. Over this time frame, margins should be able to find some expansion, possibly to 22% to 23% for net margin, driven by outright volume growth - however, risks to margins previously mentioned still remain a factor.

Yet Apple's subpar necessary returns over the twenty quarter period aren't supported by great value in dividends - Apple pays out an $0.82 dividend, for a 0.7% yield. Apple has never been one for value, but as growth to $3T over a longer time frame would mean smaller annual returns, the lack of added value isn't much of a positive. Dividends only amount to ~$14 billion annually, and given Apple's $60 billion in levered FCF, there is available cash to pay a slightly higher dividend.

However, the twenty quarter runway gives more time for revenues and earnings to grow, as well as for more expansion in multiples and margins, all of which will likely be needed to support a $3T valuation.

Overall, Apple has been a generational wealth builder, and while that is not to be underestimated, organic growth continues to be supported by buybacks. Continuation of buybacks would mean that Apple would need to rise to higher share prices to hit that $3T, giving investors larger percentage gains. Apple's rapid expansion from sub-$1T to $2T during this calendar year could easily be replicated if momentum in tech remains, although valuation metrics would become even more stretched as well as setting up potential underperformance if a rally of that degree occurs. A twelve and twenty quarter time frame would require smaller average annual returns, of which would likely be subpar given the lack of added value from a small dividend; however, those longer time frames give revenue and earnings more time to grow into the current sphere of valuation as well as time for margins to expand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.