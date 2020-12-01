Best And Worst Q4 2020: Large-Cap Growth ETFs And Mutual Funds

SPYG is our top-rated Large Cap Growth style ETF and FUQIX is our top-rated Large Cap Growth style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 24 ETFs and 742 mutual funds in the Large Cap Growth style.

The Large Cap Growth style ranks sixth out of the 12 fund styles as detailed in our Q4'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Large Cap Growth style ranked fifth. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 24 ETFs and 742 mutual funds in the Large Cap Growth style. See a recap of our Q3'20 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all Large Cap Growth style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 19 to 567). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Large Cap Growth style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated mutual funds from Figure 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Five ETFs (FCPI, GOAT, SPMO, STLG, SYG) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) is the top-rated Large Cap Growth ETF and Fidelity SAI U.S. Quality Index Fund (FUQIX) is the top-rated Large Cap Growth mutual fund. SPYG earns a Neutral rating and FUQIX earns a Very Attractive rating.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ) is the worst rated Large Cap Growth ETF and MassMutual Select Fundamental Growth Fund (MOTAX) is the worst rated Large Cap Growth mutual fund. DWEQ earns a Neutral rating and MOTAX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Large Cap Growth ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on Oct. 22, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.