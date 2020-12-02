This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

We wrote on GSIT in September of 2016 shortly after the company purchased Israeli software company MikaMonu (the stock was at $4.64 at publication). The investment thesis rested on a cash-rich company, possessing a market leading position in its legacy, albeit declining, SRAM chip business, with terrific investment optionality on its highly differentiated emerging Associative Processing Unit (APU) AI chip. While we underestimated the time to bring its APU chip to market, the highly patented first-generation Gemini-I chip is now ready for prime time. Investors appear to underestimate the value in GSIT’s AI capabilities; we believe the company has made extraordinary strides in developing a genuine unique platform.

The Israeli equivalent to DoD’s DARPA, MAFAT, appears to agree, with our assessment.

MAFAT regularly runs “contests” in order to basically crowdsource best in breed emerging technology developments. GSIT recently submitted its first entry. MAFAT Challenge

MAFAT Radar Challenge - Can you distinguish between humans and animals in radar tracks? (July 15th, 2020)

The participants’ goal is to accurately classify whether a radar signal segment represents a human or an animal.

The Competition’s Goal

The competition’s objective is to explore automated, novel solutions that will enable the classification of humans and animals that are tracked by radar systems with a high degree of confidence and accuracy. The participants’ goal is to classify segments of radar tracks of humans or animals using the I/Q signal matrix as an input. The task at hand is a binary classification task; the tracked objects are either humans or animals.

On November 19th at an online Sidoti conference, GSIT announced that it has been informed by MAFAT that it is at the top of the list of the Radar Challenge and the company believes it will in fact be the winner. The company indicated that there were 1,000 participants and over 4,000 entries. A formal announcement is expected soon. Evidently, the announcement seems to have gone unnoticed. We believe it confirms what we’ve long known – GSIT has real tech leadership under its roof and is poised to leverage years of AI development work focused in a highly differentiated, and superior, approach to search.

According to GSIT, the standard “Von Neumann architecture creates a massive bottleneck with large datasets,” while consuming significant power. In our 2016 write-up, we wrote:

“MikaMonu’s cutting-edge, patent-protected, associative computing technology is a new computing model moving from serial data processing (where data is moved back and forth from the processor to the memory) to parallel data processing (where computation and search occur directly in the main processing array).”

MikaMonu’s software, combined with GSIT’s hardware capabilities, has resulted in the company’s new Gemini line of chips.

In one of GSIT’s papers, they make the following claim, “BIOVIA Pipeline Pilot requires 10 minutes to perform a search on a 38 million molecule database, each record of 512 bits. The APU can perform the same search in fractions of a second.” We understand that the company is in discussions with BIOVIA, a leading pharmaceutical software company.

BIOVIA is a software company headquartered in the United States, with representation in Europe and Asia. It provides software for chemical, materials and bioscience research for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, energy and chemical industries.

In fact, GSIT’s collaboration with Israel’s Weizmann Institute, is growing. In August, the company announced the Institute’s use of its Gemini-1 APU in its efforts in Coronavirus research. Weizmann Institute Using GSI Technology's Gemini-I® APU to Accelerate Search for Coronavirus Treatments

The company’s Weizmann collaboration dates back to 2018. GSI Technology and Weizmann Institute of Science Announce Collaboration on Cheminformatics Research

In April 2020, the company published Gemini-I performance results of query-by-query similarity search on datasets up to one billion items. This was the first published record of 1 millisecond latency with over 92% accuracy on a billion-item dataset. Further, the company noted, “Gemini-I provides superior total cost of ownership results with the smallest system footprint and lowest power usage.” Among emerging end-markets the company is targeting are facial recognition, and cheminformatic (faster, lower-cost drug development) applications.

Gemini-2, first silicon by year-end ’21, or early ’22, will have 8x the storage and 2x the speed of Geminin-1, according to the company, and will target big data, i.e. Google, Amazon.

What’s GSIT’s Gemini chip platform worth? We don’t know; but we’re confident it's significantly greater than what is implied in today’s enterprise value. Two recent pre-revenue AI chip acquisitions underscore our belief: Intel purchased Nervana Systems for $400 million in 2016 and last year purchased Israeli Habana Labs for $2 billion. The company has previously indicated that it believes its technology is superior to Nervana Systems. What Intel's Habana Labs Deal Could Mean For Its Nervana AI Chips

Karl Ackerman, Cowen’s semiconductor analyst, recently wrote, “We view companies with compute-capable memory as well-positioned to capture market share for the Edge devices that require extremely power-efficient performance.” We do not believe Nvidia, NVDA, will own the AI space and that GSIT is ultimately a likely acquisition target as larger chip makers with marketing heft look to acquire chip technologies to enter the AI space.

Recent articles on GSIT's new Gemini platform: here and here

What makes GSIT an exceptional investment candidate is its price vs value proposition. With 23.6 million shares outstanding, the company’s market cap is about $160 million. However, GSIT has $65 million in cash (versus $59 million at the time of our 2018 write-up), resulting in an enterprise value of roughly $100 million. GSIT has financed its Gemini R&D spend solely out of operations and remained free cash positive for the past several years, a stunning accomplishment for a small tech company. Moreover, in 2010, the company purchased its Headquarters, which we believe has a market value of at least $10 million today, which would be realized by a potential buyer who would likely consolidate GSIT’s operations into existing infrastructure.

"Our executive offices, our principal administration, marketing and sales operations and a portion of our research and development operations are located in a 44,277 square foot facility in Sunnyvale, California, which we purchased in fiscal 2010."

As of September 30, 2020, the cost of the land and building were $3.9 million and $3.7 million, respectively for a total of $7.6 million. GSIT does not break out the depreciation for the building. However, they disclosed that it is depreciated over 25 years. As such, we estimate the net carrying value of the building to be $2.2 million. This is assuming 10 years' worth of depreciation. As such, the estimated net carrying value of the combined land/building at September 30, 2020 is $6.1 million.

Further, at GSIT’s current share price, outstanding options (something we always weigh, particularly in Silicon Valley tech companies) are not dilutive in any meaningful way.

As of September 30, 2020, there were 8.4 million options outstanding. These options were granted at various exercise prices ranging from $3.40 to $9.20. The weighted average exercise price for all outstanding options at September 30, 2020 was $6.16.

Given the current price of $6.81, the option dilution is modest. If all options were exercised today at current market of $6.81, the dilution would only approximate 801.6 thousand shares (3.4%). Dilution increases as share price increases. For example, if they were all exercised when market price was $10, the dilution would approximate 3.2 million shares (13.6%).

Lastly, GSIT does own and operate its legacy SRAM business (highly concentrated customer base), but has indicated this business unit’s decline is anticipated to be offset by its emerging Radiation Hardened and Radiation Tolerant chips and should ultimately be looked at as a flat to slightly growing business, but with better than historical margins. These chips’ end markets are aerospace, and defense and the company’s most recent presentation indicates an ASP of $30K with 85% gross margins. We value the company’s legacy business at roughly $50 to $75 million; FY ’20 revenue $43 million; FY ’19 revenue $51 million; FY ’18 revenue $43 million. FY 2021 revenue will be down primarily driven by DoD’s delay in certifying aspects of the company’s new RAD Hard and RAD Tolerant chips.

Market Capitalization $160 million

Net Cash $ 65 million

HQs $ 10 million

Legacy SRAM $ 62 million

Implied Gemini Value $ 23 million

RAM now owns roughly 4% of GSIT’s shares, we have steadily accumulated shares this year as Gemini-I is now in its launch phase. We’ve now known GSIT for several years and have gotten to know, and deeply trust, its management team, led by CEO and Chairman Lee-Lean Shu, CFO Doug Schirle and VP of Sales Didier Lasserre. This is a highly competent, trustworthy team; not surprisingly, GSIT experiences very low turnover. Insiders own 35% of the company’s shares.

We believe investors are paying next to nothing to access an exciting AI chip platform with Gemini-1 simply being the opening inning in an industry with real tailwinds. To wit, Allied Market Research estimates that the global AI chip market will grow at a 45% CAGR over the next several years reaching $91 billion in 2025 compared to $6.6 billion in 2018. The company’s balance sheet, and legacy, and retooled, SRAM business, provides real downside protection. Expense management has been excellent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.