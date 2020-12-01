MAA's cash flows and return on asset rates seem to have improved since two acquisitions since 2014, after which its debt/equity ratio has actually come down.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is a residential real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and rents out over 100,000 apartment units across over a dozen US states. Residential real estate is one of the simplest cash-generating assets modern investors tend to understand and prefer, and in this year when retail, office, and hospitality REITs have been decimated, the residential rent sector has fared somewhat better. Like other REIT tenants, residential REIT tenants have also faced economic hardships with varying levels of rent defaults and eviction protection, but MAA has so far maintained its $1/quarter dividend and managed to beat FFO estimates over the last two quarters.

Charts 1-3: Dividend History, Yield, and Relative Performance

Our first chart shows what we would expect from a long-term dividend growth stock: a 25-year history of dividend increases with no dividend cuts and a stock price that has more or less risen in line with the dividend.

Data by YCharts

Although the first chart might make it seems that MAA shares have become relatively cheap compared with the rising dividend, MAA's dividend yield is actually near its all-time lows and was only lower just before the March 2020 crash (= yield spike). This decline in MAA's yield largely followed the broader decline in stock and bond yields, and MAA's yield is now just a few basis points higher than that of the Vanguard Long-Term Investment Grade Bond Fund (VWESX) since March for the first time in a decade.

Data by YCharts

The greater decline in MAA's yield, accompanied by the steady increase in the underlying dividend, explains why, on a total return basis, MAA has significantly outperformed not only VWESX but also the Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (VFINX). With the hindsight of the above chart, the best time to buy MAA would have been between 1998 and 2003 when the yield was well above 8%, followed by a brief opportunity in the crash of 2008-2009. Even if MAA manages to sustain its historically strong rate of dividend growth, today's lower starting yield indicates future returns will be lower than past returns (one reason I wrote earlier on the importance of buying when yields are good).

Data by YCharts

Charts 4-5: Cash Flows and Balance Sheets

Although the long-term returns from real estate are mostly about cash flows, this year, I have spent a lot of time looking at REIT balance sheets to see which are most at risk of bankruptcy vs. which have relatively undervalued assets. Here it seems MAA doesn't really fit either category, as its debt level has been relatively modest next to its equity book value and free cash flows. In this fourth chart, I plot free cash flow as YCharts only had funds from operations (FFO) data on this name going back a few years. My two main takeaways from this chart are:

MAA made two main acquisitions that enlarged its balance sheet in 2014 and 2016-2017 and actually ended up with a lower debt/equity ratio after those acquisitions than before. While free cash flows seemed to fluctuate around zero through most of 1995-2010, those cash flows seem to have turned consistently positive over this past decade.

Data by YCharts

Fifth, we plot the three different sections of the cash flow statement for MAA, showing an acceleration in operating cash flows since the 2014 acquisition, and those two acquisitions also seeming to be the last two times MAA raised money from capital markets. Since that last acquisition, it seems MAA is now returning more cash to shareholders than it is investing in its property portfolio, unlike most of its history before 2014.

Data by YCharts

Charts 6-7: Return on Assets vs. Cost of Borrowing

Although REITs cannot really be judged by "earnings", I still like to see one whose accountants are able to report a consistently positive return on asset (ROA) ratio, preferably above 1% as a rule of thumb. MAA's ROA has remained above 1% since 1995 and has mostly remained above 2% since the 2014 acquisition. I would want to look into the financial statements in a bit more detail to understand why, but at first look, seeing these rates over such a long time is reassuring.

Data by YCharts

In a low interest rate environment, I ideally look for REITs with a rental yield significantly over their cost of borrowing, and with the capacity to borrow more to lever up their highest yielding assets. Here it seems that MAA passes the test, with yields on its 2027 bonds now below 1.5%, well below its recent ROA rate and less than half of its dividend yield. The Baa1/BBB+ credit rating also allows two notches of downgrades while still remaining investment grade, meaning this is a "relatively clean" shirt in the increasingly large pile of borderline investment-grade debt.

Source: FINRA TRACE

Chart 8: Valuation Multiples

The charts so far seem to indicate a relatively solid dividend achiever with borrowing costs significantly below its portfolio rental yield and little risk to its dividend, even with this pandemic. Although we might expect such a REIT to trade at a relative premium to its peers, MAA seems to be especially expensive:

relative to its current book value relative to its historic price/cash flow from operations ratio

Although I am used to REITs that trade at a discount to book value, I am familiar with some that have consistently traded at a premium to book value for good reason, and for most of 2005-2014, MAA traded at even higher multiple to book value than it does now. Given its improved cash flow and ROA numbers since 2014, on paper, MAA looks less expensive now than it did before 2014 but certainly not as cheap as it was in 2000. Similarly, MAA seemed very cheap relative to its cash flows from 2000-2005 (in hindsight, an excellent time to buy), but the historically high multiple to cash flows is what makes it seem even more expensive than trading at 2.4x book.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

MAA's historic outperformance over both long-term bonds and the S&P 500 seems to have been due to its high starting yield and ability to consistently raise its dividend much better than that high yield was priced to expect. Although MAA's cash flows seem to have improved after its two recent acquisitions, and its cash flow yields seem well above its cost of debt, high valuation multiples indicate much lower future returns than we have seen in the past. At these valuations and yield, MAA has become a "trade, don't hold" stock for me, where I'll take some profits on upticks, and wait for the yield to return to 4% before picking up more shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.