Macy's (M) CEO, Jeff Gennette Presents at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer and Retail Conference - Company Call Transcript

Kimberly Greenberger

Good morning everyone. My name is Kimberly Greenberger and I’m the Specialty, Soft Line, Department Store and Branded Apparel analyst here at Morgan Stanley. We’re very pleased that you were able to join us today to kick off Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer and Retail Conference, and we’re equally delighted to welcome Macy’s management with us today. Macy’s is the largest U.S. department store, generating nearly $25 billion in revenue in 2019 across over 770 store locations. The company operates the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s banners as well as the luxury beauty retailer, Bluemercury.

Today we are joined by CEO Jeff Gennette and newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Adrian Mitchell. Jeff was elected CEO in March of 2017, having been with the company for nearly 40 years. Most recently, he held the role of President for Macy’s Inc. and previously served as Chief Merchandising Officer. Adrian joined Macy’s in November, bringing a vast and varied retail experience, strategic perspective and operational track record to Macy’s senior leadership team. He previously served as a Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Chief Executive Officer at Our House, and CFO and interim CEO of Crate & Barrel. Welcome to both, and thank you both for being here today.

Jeff Gennette

Good morning Kimberly, and thank you for hosting us. I have a couple of opening remarks and then Adrian and I will be happy to take your questions.

Kimberly Greenberger

Fantastic.

Jeff Gennette

Sitting here in December, so 2020 has been a year full of challenges that we never imagined, and when I look back on the year, I couldn’t be more proud of the team at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury and what they’ve done to first save and then recover our business.

Looking back, three main themes. First, when the crisis hit in March, all of our efforts were around cash preservation, so we moved quickly, we pulled every lever, many of which were very painful decisions, but this did allow us to keep the business stable while we completed all of our refinancing, and we head into the fourth quarter in a strong liquidity position.

Second, we had to respond to a rapid and extreme channel shift, so our stores had large amounts of trapped inventory, so we pivoted and our stores became fulfillment centers to support our dot-com customers. We ran these on skeleton crews, our store teams were handling fulfillment for more than half of the digital business during the peak of our store closures.

In our July restructuring, we rewired the cost structure of the organization to support a more digitally-focused business, and you saw the continued benefit of that in our third quarter SG&A results. Fortunately we’re in the early stages of a supply chain redesign that we shared with everybody in February as part of our Polaris strategy. We were able to re-work that plan to better support a channel shift.

The third thing we did was the need to innovate and launch solutions to unanticipated challenges. We learned to be fast and scrappy. A good example of this was our curbside pick-up. In March, we didn’t have curbside in any form; in April, we had curbside up and running, and in May it was rolled out in every store. The first version of this was really a hack - it worked, but it was missing some of the conveniences that customers expect, so we ran the initial curbside program while the team developed a more robust solution, and we rolled that out right prior to holiday. We’re also moving quickly to bring new partners into our brand to improve the customer experience - those include Klarna and DoorDash, to name two.

While 2020 was an unprecedented year with major disruption, the team has risen to the challenge and we’ve pivoted and proved through resiliency and flexibility of our business model. As a true omni-channel retailer, we will give our customers a great experience however and whenever they want to shop - our sites, our apps, or our stores. When demand in one category shrinks, we can offset by expanding into categories that our customer wanted, and you’ve seen that in the mix shift towards home. When value becomes more important, we can and will dial up off price, and while the best malls will survive and thrive with our participation, we know that we can find new avenues of growth off-mall.

While we know that our continued challenges are ahead, we’re confident in our ability and the future to invest to become a healthier business based on how customers are shopping now and into the future.

Kimberly?

Kimberly Greenberger

Fantastic. That was a great introduction. We’re going to spend the rest of the session today in a fireside chat question and answer style format where we’ll explore some of the investor questions that we’ve heard most recently. We also have reserved time to answer your questions, so for those of you joining us via the webcast, please quick the Ask a Question button on the webcast to submit your questions throughout the session today. Lastly, before we begin, I need to remind you that for important disclosures, you can please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures .

Jeff, with all that out of the way, back to you.

As you mentioned in your intro, this has been a really unprecedented year for both the world and for the retail sector. Can you just talk to the audience today about your key learnings or insights that you’ve gleaned from all of the events this year?

Jeff Gennette

Yes, I think number one is that the Plan A becomes Plan B which becomes Plan C - it’s constantly changing as the customer pivots and our opportunity to make sure that we are doing really two things. The first one is how we’re re-mapping the customer journey and how we think about that. Clearly there’s been a big channel shift and really going much more to digital and making sure that we are ready for that, and then making sure that when they did feel comfortable coming back to stores, that we were ready through all health and safety requirements.

The first thing we did was really listen to the customer, we followed the data, we pivoted quickly, so in response to the customer journey, the first one was really on contact and what were they responding to, what were the categories that were missing, what were failed searches, and making sure that the home categories got built out. We already had a strong soft home business in textiles and housewares and tabletop. We had a strong business in big ticket, but there were home office categories, there was game categories that customers wanted, so we really were able to expand that even in owned inventory or in vendor direct.

The next thing was really making sure that we met the customers’ high expectations with health and safety, so we were initially designated as one of those non-essential retailers and we have fought hard to prove the case that we’re a safe retailer, and that no matter where the pandemic goes, that we can stay open by adhering to all CDC standards. The team have worked very hard at that, they’ve become expert at all the city-wide ordinances or state-wide ordinances, and making sure that we’re fully compliant.

The third thing I’d say is just the notion about what goes on with fulfillment in your supply chain, knowing that 50% of your digital demand is being satisfied by your store inventory, and that certainly has lessened as the stores have reopened, but just the opportunity to make sure that curbside, same-day delivery was all really well wired, and I mentioned that in my opening comments that the fulfillment options, making sure that customers get things fast, convenient, safely, we needed to respond to that.

We did that will all re-mapping the customer journey. The next thing we did was re-mapping the colleague journey with our employees, we call them colleagues. For us, in the stores and distribution centers, that was again adhering to all safety standards, making sure that our colleagues were safe and that they felt safe, and that they can convey that to customers when they hit the buildings.

The second one was call centers, and this was a tough one because we have a lot of call centers that are international, and so ensuring that wherever the pandemic was, if it was in the Philippines or if it was in parts of South America, that we had options to be able to serve customers, and so we went to a work-from-home perspective and basically had the technology where our colleagues could work from home, either in the States or internationally, that dramatically changed our ability to serve customers as those calls went up, as the digital business increased, so what we needed to do in our call centers.

Thirdly, as I think every corporation is dealing with right now, is what do you do with your corporate employees as they go from a fully virtual world to one that is more hybrid and really mapping that out. I mean, we want this to be part of our employment brand, that we offer options for our colleagues, but where work needs to be virtual, where it’s mostly execution mode versus where you’re strategizing, you’re brainstorming, you want to bring people back together, thinking through all that for the future as the vaccine takes hold.

That’s kind of how we’re looking at it. I think when you look at where we are long term, I’m looking at we’re ready, we are very agile and flexible to deal with whatever the pandemic throws our way.

Kimberly Greenberger

Fantastic. You held a great investor day in February this year, and I wanted to just talk for a second about the Polaris strategy which you first introduced. Obviously you had an opportunity to refine the Polaris strategy post-COVID or as we went through this pandemic. You’ve accelerated digital strategies and you talked a lot about right-sizing your store fleet while pausing on your store investments.

Could you start with an overview of what you hope to accomplish under the Polaris strategy long term?

Jeff Gennette

As mentioned, Kimberly, we rewired the cost base of the company in February, and then we did it again in July based on being a smaller, more leverage-rich company, and so there were things in the Polaris strategy that we amplified - as you mentioned, the digital strategy, and there were things that we stepped back, that we paused, which was like our off-mall strategy, which we’re going back to in 2021.

I’d just say that our overall vision remains the same that we communicated with the Polaris strategy, which is to be the leading multi-branded fashion retailer, and then the opportunity to serve customers off-price to luxury. When you think about the banner brands of Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, that definitely serves a better customer, then you’ve got the off-price formats for both Bloomingdale’s outlet as well as Backstage on the Macy’s brand, so we have the opportunity to go from those values, depending on where the customer is going.

Certainly online to offline, we’re clearly seen the advantages of being--you know, we’re certainly going to have a higher penetration of our business in digital, but we definitely are advantaged by having the amplification of what stores can do the overall customer omni journey as store business helps digital, digital helps stores, and really is this reinforcing loop.

Then the third thing would be just this opportunity to go off-mall from on-mall, so right now we have most of our brick and mortar is on-mall. We definitely have a vision that there’s a lot of customers that would consider our brand more robustly for their spend if we had locations that were off-mall, so we are experimenting with that, as we mentioned in February, in three test markets and all of that work will commence starting in January of ’21, which we paused as a result of the pandemic but we’re getting right back onto it.

When you think about the five components of Polaris, they really stand--they will stand the test of time. Just to re-emphasize them, it’s really strengthening the customer relationships through our loyalty programs, our customer lifetime value initiatives, personalization, curating quality fashion and that’s in the best brands of the world as well as our own stable of private brands. As mentioned, accelerating digital growth - it was 25% of the business, it’s going to be in the high 30s to 40s in the near term and growing from there. Optimizing--what we had in Polaris was optimizing the store experience. It’s now optimizing the omni experience, which is really taking the friction out of the function of digital assets as well as the experience. Then the last is really resetting the cost base and making sure that we are draconian in how we go after cost and SG&A, recognizing that you’ve got the margin pressures of an increasing digital business on gross margin and making sure we’ve got to get our SG&A stack down on anything that is not customer wanted so the profitability of the company can grow at the same rate that we expect to grow top line.

All these details and the adjustments we’re going to make, we will announce in February, so this is a pretty flexible strategy. It has different initiatives and tactics that we take into each year, and so we will be announcing that on our February 23 earnings call.

Kimberly Greenberger

Jeff, one more for you and then I want to turn to Adrian. As you talked about actually throughout the session, your ecommerce business has been absolutely on fire this year. It grew 53% and 27% in the second and third quarters respectively. Long term, you talked about that you expect the company’s ecommerce penetration as a percentage of sales to remain at 40% or higher. How has the pandemic impacted your view of Macy’s ecommerce opportunity, and do you think about managing the balance between ecommerce growth and how should investors think about managing the balance between ecommerce growth and overall company profitability?

Jeff Gennette

Great. What I’ll do is I’ll talk about the functions and what we’re doing with digital, and then I’ll throw it to Adrian to talk about our profitability initiatives, having a higher penetrated digital business.

So as mentioned, we were at about 25% of our business in digital in 2019 - that’s growing, it’s going to be in the mid-40s in 2020. It will modulate in ’21 just based on having our stores closed, that three-month window, that as that comes back online in ’21, the penetration will drop from the mid-40s. But as you mentioned, it’s probably going to be in the 40% range, so we expect that growth.

Clearly the customer has gotten very comfortable. When you look at our core customer, they’re very comfortable now, whereas before you started to map all of their behavior when they were a stores-only customer, those people have definitely shifted to omni-channel and many of them actually have not returned to stores. They’re just very comfortable transacting digitally, so recognizing that, we needed to make all of the improvements on site.

We have really three big initiatives in terms of if we’re going to have a more developed digital business, let’s continue to amplify it. We really looked at three big initiatives. Accelerating digital growth and what we needed to do with that, so we enhanced our product pages, it was all about better browse and filter features, it was the opportunity to re-platform to Google Search, which really improved our search relevancy - that was very important, as well as we had consistent call-outs, particularly from younger customers, about installment pay, and that’s why we launched Klarna.

The second big thing was really how we want to strengthen our customer relationships doing that digitally, and so the first thing was really looking at making sure that we were scaling product recommendations to really be specific to a customer. We are in the early innings of personalization but we’re really getting very strong bites from that, and the conversion rates of that messaging is really improving. We went through and we increased monetization, which can be a profit stream for us; but most importantly with customer relationships was really the site experience, and so it is much more experiential. There is more storytelling, and so when you look at that, if you look at our gift guide, the holiday gift guide as an example versus what it was last year, it’s much more easy to navigate. It really shows the range of prices and categories, it’s daily optimized.

Then the third element of what we’ve been after in digital is really what we talked about in terms of how do you maximize the overall convenience of it and what do you want to do with the experience, so launching curbside, I’ve mentioned that a couple of times, the DoorDash same-day delivery. We were at--with a previous provider of same-day delivery, it really limited the amount of customers that we could reach. Now through DoorDash, every Bloomingdale’s market, every major Macy’s market, virtually all of our stores, and we’re putting that as more prominent view on our site, that’s going to be important as you--as customers have got those hard deadlines for the holidays, very important on that.

Then really, improving our holiday delivery messaging. We used to be much more opaque about when a package would be delivered. We’re much more specific now and we will continue to improve that. But those are all the things that we did to kind of improve the focus on digital, our tactics to deliver a better experience.

But as you mentioned, doing all that, that’s great - you’re going to go to mid-40s, you’re going to be at 40 and above on digital. You’ve got all these shipping charges because one of the table sticks for all of our loyal customers is free shipping, and so how do we counteract that free shipping and its impingement on gross margin.

I’ll just throw it to Adrian to kind of take you through how we’re thinking about that.

Adrian Mitchell

Thank you Jeff. You know, as it relates to improving digital profitability, it’s absolutely, Kimberly, a clear focus for us, but let me start by saying that increased digital penetration is actually good for our customers and good for our business.

At the same time, we’re pursuing a number of actions that are just necessary to address these gross margin headwinds. The offset of those headwinds will come from things like optimizing our POS promotions, our coupons, our markdown cadence, some of which we’ve benefited from over the last quarter, just to name a few. All of these are actually contemplated in the Polaris strategy that Jeff referenced a bit earlier.

One of the initiatives of the Polaris strategy relates to location-level pricing which would actually allow us to be much more flexible and strategic in our markdown decisions. What’s nice is that we’d successfully launched a new pricing tool earlier in the year, in October, where we’re actually able to see this play out in five departments, which is enabling us to take markdowns by location and will enable us to actually do some additional planning for 2021.

Another initiative that we’re focused on is optimizing POS promotions, which we’re currently testing and iterating. There’s a lot of learnings that we’ll gain from those tests that will inform not only our promotional pricing today but how we actually think about finalizing our plans in the spring.

The final thing I’d point to is our continued focus on improving our stock to sales ratio. As I mentioned earlier, we’re really benefiting from leaner inventories and higher sell-throughs this year with stronger margins that we anticipated, so those are some of the kinds of initiatives that we’ll be focused on as we increase digital penetration in our business.

Kimberly Greenberger

Fantastic, Adrian. I do want to say we’re very excited to get to spend some time with you today. I think this is your premier event with Macy’s, if I’m not mistaken. We wanted to just ask a question to get a sense for your approach to the business over the coming quarters.

Maybe you can just start with what it was that really excited you about the CFO role at Macy’s, both in terms of the company’s position in an evolving retail landscape and what you can bring to the table.

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, absolutely. I would say the first reason I joined the company is because Macy’s is just an incredibly iconic brand. Our brand has a long history of providing delightful and innovative experiences for our customers, and I believe that Macy’s will continue to do this for many years to come.

Now what really excites me about this opportunity that we now have is that I have the opportunity to be a part of the reinvention of this iconic brand. The reality is many retailers have been impacted by digital sales, they’ve been impacted by shifting customer expectations, and particularly among our younger customers, this is just the reality of how our customers are shopping today.

When I think about joining Macy’s, I joined at the time when the company is really reinvigorating its focus on innovation, and in order to address the evolving marketplace and really strengthen our business, it’s just a really unique opportunity for us at this point to transform the business and to really emerge as a future-facing omni-channel retailer.

Kimberly Greenberger

Jeff, you’ve got a great extent of retail and consulting experience, and I’m wondering if you can talk about what you see as the key short and long-term opportunities at Macy’s and how you size potential long-term risks as well.

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, it’s a great question, Kimberly. You know, there’s just a number of factors from my experience and my perspective that’s really working in our favor. As an industry, we’re just facing a velocity of change in retail that’s never been seen before in retail, and as a result we now have new ways of working - for example, the conference that we’re on right now, which is virtual. But we also have new ways of serving our customers, which for us just opens up great potential.

Now in striving for that potential, we’re focused on just really strengthening our building blocks. Those building blocks include excellence in merchandising, how do we think about managing our inventory levels, managing our POS promotions, providing product that customers love. But we also recognize in today’s reality we need a fast and efficient supply chain. Historically, an efficient supply chain was more than sufficient, but now we also have to be fast with the demands of same-day and next-day. We have to invest in a robust technology infrastructure because every dimension of our business will be digitized and will be dependent on technology.

Then the last thing that is a real passion of mine is the use of advanced analytics to make better decision making. We have proven the resiliency of our core business if you look at the strength of the digital business, as Jeff described earlier. Our stores are recovering well, especially given our tilt much more towards the stronger quality malls, and even our credit business continues to perform very well through this pandemic. But while in my early days at Macy’s, I have to say that I sincerely believe that the company has the right strategy and I see that we have an opportunity to accelerate progress in certain areas but also expand on our ambitions as well.

The last thing I’ll add, Kimberly, is the reason I joined Macy’s was also because of the strength of our team. Our team is incredibly talented and focused, but as you think about the transformation that’s ahead of us, they’re also incredibly excited about that journey and that transformation, so we’re all very, very committed to this iconic brand and my experience tells me that we have a tremendous amount of opportunity to tap into the historical equities of Macy’s and become that thriving retailer, omni-channel retailer in the 2020s.

Kimberly Greenberger

Excellent. Can you talk about the areas of the--sorry, what strategy or area of focus do you plan to tackle first after ramping in your new role, and where do your priorities sit? Are there a few things that you can share with us that are kind of top of mind to tackle first?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, it’s such a great question, especially for Macy’s. I would say that our ability to pivot and remain relevant to our customers is one of the main focus areas for me. Through the pandemic, this focus on customer relevance has really enabled us to progress by acquiring new customers, particularly on m-com, and also retaining our existing customers. What’s really interesting is that there’s a lot of evidence here that we’re making progress.

For example, we’ve observed solid retention rates among customers that we acquired in recent quarters. We’ve had very good conversion of those customers into our loyalty program both in the second and third quarters, and we continue to target those customers through personalized messages through the holiday season.

The other thing I would mention, Kimberly, is our total loyalty penetration to more than 56%. If you take the bronze program as an example, we have 9 million members today but we acquired over a million new bronze members as part of this program in recent quarters.

The last point I’d make here is that there’s nearly 7 million new m-com customers who shop with Macy’s in Q2 and Q3, so there’s just really clear evidence here that we’re on the right track and that we’re making progress.

Now as it relates to just this really important thesis of customer relevance, what it necessitates for us is that we will continue to improve our shopping experiences both online as well as in stores, to really continue to build momentum there. At the same time, we have to continue to expand our omni-channel fulfillment offerings. Same day with DoorDash has been very positive for us, our customers are responding well. We’ve upgraded our curbside experience, as Jeff described earlier, so the investments in the omni experience is very critical.

But we also need to make sure that we’re continuing to offer good value at all price tiers. We have the benefit and the flexibility to have off-price to luxury, and both businesses are actually doing well. Our luxury business continues to perform well as we believe a lot of our customers are shifting their experience spending into products, but even our Backstage store-in-store is performing well and we continue to innovate and turn the assortment in a way that really keeps that energy with regards to Backstage.

So even though we’re on the right track in meeting our customers’ expectations, you know this very well, Kimberly - the work is just never done. There’s a lot of work to be done, a lot of work ahead of us, and as we continue to evolve and pivot in the marketplace, so do our competitors, so we’ll continue to focus on the customer, gain insights from the data, and really respond in ways that just make us more and more competitive in the marketplace in the years to come.

Kimberly Greenberger

Excellent, that is great.

Jeff, I wanted to step back and just talk about the department store landscape for a second. Can you talk about how you think the U.S. department store landscape is evolving? Does Macy’s see market share opportunities just given the broad number of competitor closures that you’ve seen?

Jeff Gennette

Yes, so we definitely see market share opportunities based on--and this has been in play for--you know, just kind of the consolidation of department store retail over the years, and clearly we had a number of Chapter 11s or Chapter 7s, or just store closures in brands that were otherwise healthy.

We look at it at a broad level in terms of they’re categories we could be going after, that is being--and that could be specialty as well, that could be pure play, exits as well, other opportunities for us, and then we look at a local level. I just was in Manhasset on Friday and looking at the opportunity in that particular store with the Lord & Taylor closing right up the road - huge. When you look at some of the swaths of business, that was a $35 million building, so how much of that can we capture? So you look at the beauty business, you look at some of the dress-up businesses which will come back eventually - those are core strengths of ours, those are customers that, frankly, from Lord & Taylor that we want to get into our building.

We look at their management team, opportunities for us to pick up key colleagues, looking at working with our vendors about what business they did. We do that on every single store in the company across where a JC Penney might be closing or a Nordstrom might be closing, or a Century21 may be closing. Opportunities for us to look at, again from off-price to luxury, depending on what the banner brand is, huge opportunities at Bloomingdale’s and on the Macy’s brand.

So as the department store industry continues to consolidate, we will take advantage of that.

Kimberly Greenberger

Excellent, and that sort of dovetails or, let’s say, a good follow-on to that is a question we’re getting from the audience here. Jeff, we hear from some brands that they are trying to minimize their exposure to wholesale. Can you talk about your relationships with brands, particularly brands that have brand heat in your view?

Jeff Gennette

Yes, so on that one, I’m very confident in our relationships with our brands. We do share the same customer, and I think when you look at--you take a brand like--you know, there are brands that have wider distribution that are with us, they’re in the mass channel, they’re in the luxury channel. There is a lot in their assortment breadth that we can tailor that is right for our customers, and I’m not concerned about their distribution decisions or their direct-to-consumer strategies. It is our option, our mandate really to make sure that we’ve got the best curated content from all of these great brands, and so we work very hard on exclusivity, on content that our customers want that is unique to our stores or the collection of it is unique to our stores, and then we also want to supplement that by a growing private brand business.

As you heard from us in the Polaris strategy, that was 20% of our business, we’re growing that to be 25% of our business, and that can be the gamut. We’ve got opening price private brands all the way to luxury price points, so if you look at our hotel-branded textiles in the Macy’s brand, it’s our highest price points but it is a thriving brand. We look at where the landscape is going, and with national brands where the customer is going, what do we need to fill in with our private brands, where do we want to lead with private brands.

I think the mixture, that cocktail between national and private and working with our best brands, knowing what their distribution looks like, what is the unique role we could play for our shared customers. We work very hard at that with them and we’re closer than--I mean, you think about being the brand that we are, we had daily conversations with all these great brands and that continues.

Kimberly Greenberger

Great, fantastic. Addressing one of the things you talked about in that answer, Jeff, a lot of these national brands are--they have their own digital strategies for example, and what makes a customer think about coming to macys.com for a national brand as opposed to going to the brand dot-com website? How do you see the role of Macy’s - is it complementary or is there some degree of competition from some of the digital efforts of the national brands that you also sell?

Jeff Gennette

I think the first thing is that we need to be able to offer a curated assortment for our customers, because every one of our customers, even our most confident alpha shoppers, need help with style, so our opportunity to curate their brands and make sure that we’ve got the key basics, but then we also had curated fashion content in these brands, is important. But it’s the multi-brand aspect of Macy’s, it’s the loyalty programs, it’s the one-stop shop opportunities that they get in fashion that they can’t necessarily get from a direct-to-consumer website, so if they’re going on and our opportunity to now kind of personalize our offerings, if they’re buying a casual outfit, what’s the footwear that goes with that, what’s the cosmetics that they might wear with it, those are the opportunities that we have through personalization that expands our value.

It’s our opportunity to look at that full customer holistically, what are they doing in their life right now, is there--have they already left us digital clues about things that we pick up on when we personalize our content for them, or are there lookalikes in our portfolio that they might respond like. That’s our competitive model.

Kimberly Greenberger

Excellent. We’re getting a question from an investor on the 40% of your business in digital. The question is, if digital is going to be 40% of your business, can you talk about the tech and digital marketing teams and how you plan to stay ahead of ecommerce and technology-first type retailers, so digital-native retailers who may have a head start or a deep talent bench?

Jeff Gennette

This is a--first off, I would say that Macy’s was one of the first of the omni-channel retailers to jump on digital, so when you look at that, it’s 10 years that we have double digit growth in every single quarter. We invested early, and to be at 25%, to have one of the top websites in our categories in the country, we’re operating from a position of strength.

As you heard from us in February, we made changes to our digital team, so we basically--you know, in the middle of COVID basically moved on a team that was based on San Francisco and moved it to New York City, and we couldn’t be happier with the amount of talent that we’ve been able to get, that we’ve been able to launch with all the strategies I’ve talked about. I don’t think we’ve missed a beat with that.

The digital team is alive and well, the center of excellence for advanced analytics that Adrian mentioned earlier is what this team now runs, and then in Atlanta is where we basically have the balance of our tech team, and that is a very robust campus there. As you know, Atlanta is one of the hotbeds for digital talent with all the universities there that are feeding great engineers. We’ve been able to pick up on that, so very happy with the one-two of the team in New York and the team that is in Atlanta.

Then as we found through COVID, our opportunity to fill openings from talent from around the nation has been--I mean, we can do that. We all work on the eastern time zone, but I’d tell you how many players that are just great talent that are now bolting into this apparatus because we’re not constrained by geography in terms of where talent lives and where they work. As Adrian mentioned, the building blocks, we have a fundamental--as you think about a digital business, it’s growing to 40% or higher of our overall strategy and is getting--you know, as you can imagine, the compounding CAGR that that might look like over the years, having a very strong team in both the tech underpinnings of that and the digital team, very important, and we’ve really focused on it.

I like where we are right now. We’ve certainly got work to do, but we’ve got the talent to do it.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay, fantastic. Adrian, a couple of finance questions for you. We’re getting one through the webcast as well, so let me try to put both of these together if I can.

In response to COVID-related disruption, Macy’s announced $630 million annualized cost savings on top of the $1.5 billion gross savings that you announced at the February analyst day. You’ve also been managing your costs extremely well this year with SG&A down over 22% or down about 22% in the third quarter. How should we think about the permanence of these savings beyond 2020, and how does this fit into Macy’s long-term cost savings opportunity?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, it’s a great question. We’re very pleased with the level of savings we generated in Q3, Kimberly, particularly compared to the quarter of last year, and much of that was driven by a combination of initiatives that we believe are more permanent in nature.

Just to reflect back, through both February and July restructurings, we reduced not only store-level and DC-level payroll, but we also reduced corporate payroll, so this included our campus consolidations as well as some of the progress we made on our productivity efforts. In stores in particular, we used digital tools in our stores to reduce headcount, so we feel that we took the right actions across our business to really drive productivity improvements.

We’ve also been able to flex down on marketing spend and a number of other spends due to the pandemic. Things like travel is certainly something we’ve benefited from, but even on marketing, just being much more efficient in how we’re thinking about the use of our marketing spend in a much more digitally oriented world has been a benefit for us.

Of the $475 million in year-over-year SG&A savings reduction in Q3, I would think about $225 million of that as more permanent as a result of the restructurings. While the rest is really a mix of permanent savings resulting from a number of initiatives related to Polaris as well as cost flex-back as sales recover, we do believe that as sales recover that there will be better productivity and better efficiencies in the investments we make in SG&A, so we do expect to continue to see those efficiencies there.

The pandemic has really allowed us to operate much leaner and much more efficient, and we believe that that will absolutely continue because it’s a priority for us. The reality is as we head into the fourth quarter, we do expect to see sales increase. We’re very pleased with the expectations and the results that we’re seeing, but from a payroll and marketing standpoint, we’ll make investments as appropriate for the holiday season because it’s certainly a very competitive holiday season, and we have seen a little bit of inflation in seasonal employees as well as there’s tremendous demand for those workers.



More to come in 2021 in February when we speak again.

Kimberly Greenberger

Excellent. That all makes a ton of sense. Just to wrap up on that, the investor question we’re getting through particularly is can you keep the $1.5 billion of SG&A cuts out of the P&L or are those--do you expect to be reinvesting all or part of that $1.5 billion into other items, so they’re asking would you expect total SG&A will head back towards that $9 billion number?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, so you know, our big focus is to bank as much of those savings as possible, but at the same time we’re very opportunistic because we do recognize that what’s important for us is to get back to growth, and growth that is actually profitable. If we find opportunities that have high return to invest in the business that just gives us better cash generation, better profitability, better growth, we just feel that’s going to be good for our investors, so we’re just going to be very thoughtful about--focus on banking as much of those savings as possible. But if there are opportunities that have a better return by making investments with a portion of those savings, we’ll definitely take advantage of those opportunities.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay, great. Adrian, I’m going to stick with you for one more, and then I’m going to go back to Jeff.

Many retailers, including Macy’s, suspended its dividend at the onset of the pandemic. We’re starting obviously to see cash flow return to the business, which is great to see. Can you remind us of Macy’s capital allocation priorities and where you plan to invest?

Adrian Mitchell

Yes, of course. Our goal is really to return to an optimal capital structure that enables us to return to investment-grade. If I think about our capital priorities, let me kind of break it down into near, medium and long-term priorities, which I think will be a helpful framing on this question.

For the near term, we’re very focused on liquidity and financial flexibility in response to just the uncertainty in the marketplace - you know, we continue to see surges in COVID, jurisdictions are responding. But as we think about liquidity and financial flexibility, we ended the third quarter with $1.6 billion in cash, we have not used our asset-based credit facility and, quite frankly, we don’t anticipate to use that facility in the immediate term. As we think about the near to medium term, we’re just simply going to focus on investing in growth initiatives that generate high returns while in parallel working to de-lever our balance sheet.

One of the things we shared earlier is that we’ll continue to invest in our omni-channel business in ways that will generate more cash, generate improved margins, and generate growth because that’s just going to be very good for our business, for our customers, and for investors.

As we think about the near to medium term as well, our goal here on de-leveraging the balance sheet is really focused on paying off debt as it matures. We’ve already communicated that next month, we’ll be paying the $530 million of maturing debt and 13 months from now, in January of 2022, we’ll be paying down the $450 million.

When I think about the long term, we’re super committed to getting back to reissuing the dividend and repurchasing shares when it’s appropriate, but to do that, we have to be laser focused on achieving consistently positive performance, and so that’s really the orientation. We’ll continue to monitor our cash position as we enter that journey, and we’ll address our dividend and share repurchase decisions with board approval at the appropriate time.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay, excellent. We have another question coming through the webcast, Jeff, for you. Can you please ask Jeff about his view on holiday so far?

Jeff Gennette

You know, we don’t comment on how the quarter is performing within the quarter, but what I would say is that the month of November was at our expectations. As you know, we elongated the calendar, basically trying to take some of the Black Friday demand and pulling it earlier into November and the month of October - we talked about that on our third quarter call. What I’d tell you is that having been in stores, very happy with the way that we’re showing up, and when you look at the inventory position on our websites, you look at how we’re fulfilling, all of that is going at expectation.

We exited November as we expected and we’re looking forward to serving customers as we get to the critical gift time in December.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay, fantastic. I am getting the two-minute warning, so let’s see - maybe I will just pause there and ask each of you if you’d like to wrap up today with a minute of your key message as we look to close out the year and head into 2021.

Jeff Gennette

What I’d say is that we’re laser focused on where the customer is going, and where they’re going in content, where they want to go in value, where they want to go in experience and convenience. Our brand is more flexible than ever to be able to respond to those needs, and we’re very clear-eyed about where we’re making progress and very clear-eyed about where we need to make a lot more. We have the advantage of having an omni-channel ecosystem, a great app, a great digital site, great store locations, the opportunity to smooth out all the friction that’s in that journey because the customer is transacting in so many different ways for so many different categories, that we are very committed to improving on that over time.

Adrian Mitchell

Jeff really summed it up incredibly well. Just to amplify a few points, number one, it’s all about the customer and being responsive and flexible to the types of products the customers want, and how the customer wants to shop our stores and our digital channels, depending on their occasion, is really critical.

The second thing that Jeff speaks a lot about, which is very paramount for us, is great execution. We have to be flawless in our execution as our customers engage with our brand, especially in this holiday season.

I think the last piece I would just add is there are a lot great learnings in 2020, how do we take those forward into 2021 and years beyond. It’s a very competitive space but there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity that we see ahead, and so how do we take those learnings from 2020 and translate it into our business going forward.

Kimberly Greenberger

Wonderful. Great note to end on, and I’m so sorry - there were a ton of questions coming into the webcast and we just did not have time to get to everything. But Jeff, Adrian, this has been a fantastic session. Thank you for kicking off our conference this morning, and I hope everyone has a very safe and happy holiday season. Thank you.

Jeff Gennette

Pleasure to be with you, Kimberly. Thank you.

