Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is jumping on Dec. 1 after the company raised its fiscal first quarter revenue and earnings guidance. That's causing the stock to break out and rise to levels not seen since the year 2000. It may even result in the stock rising as much as 10% from its current price of $67.33

The stock also is seeing a good amount of options betting, which also suggests the stock continues to rise. The better financial outlook should help investors' confidence that margins and the business outlook are improving, giving the stock a boost.

Improving Outlook

The company now sees fiscal first quarter revenue in a range of $5.7 billion to $5.75 billion. This was vs. consensus estimates of $5.2 billion. Meanwhile, the company now sees earnings of $0.71 per share at the mid-point of the range. That's well above the consensus of $0.49 per share.

Additionally, the better than expected revenue and earnings outlook will help to boost gross margins. The company now sees those margins at 29.5% vs. estimates of 27.6%.

The DRAM Exchange DXI Index tracks the spot prices of mainstream DRAM chips with their respective spot prices. While prices haven't seen a full recovery, it would appear that prices may have bottomed and have seen a steady improvement.

The chart below shows the relationship between Micron's gross margins and changes in the DXI Index and, therefore, the chips' spot prices. Should prices continue to improve or at the very least stabilized, it should help Micron to continue to boost gross margins, which should help at the very least give the company a better view on the outlook of the business.

The gross margins are important because they directly affect Micron stock's price, with expanding margins leading to higher stock prices and narrowing margins leading to lower prices. Micron's revenue and earnings boost a step in the right direction for Micron's overall business and margin outlook.

Bulls In The Options

Traders have made bets on a boost in the stock price. The open interest level for the January 15 $65 calls rose by around 12,600 contracts on December 1. The data shows these calls were mostly bought for around $4.20 per contract. It means the stock would need to rise to around $69.20 by the middle of January for the trader to earn a profit.

Technical Break Higher

The stock broke out a few days back after it surpassed its prior highs around $62. The stock could be heading even higher over the next several weeks to prices not seen since September of 2000 at almost $73.70.

However, it isn't likely to be a straight line higher. The relative strength index is very high, already at 80. That means we could see the stock pullback first and head toward and then retest the break out around $62. At that point, it seems likely that the stock could again turn higher and head toward $73.70.

However, should the stock fail and drop below $62, it could result in the shares pulling back toward $55.60.

Overall, the macro backdrop for Micron appears to be improving. If that continues, then the stock should soon see levels not seen in more than 20 years.

