FRC was fortunate not to have needed reserve strengthening as so many other banks did, and its NIM drop was relatively modest. That's where the good news ends.

I cover the 53 largest US banks by market cap. As of Wednesday's close, the third most expensive is $22 BN market cap First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). It trades at 2.42x TBV-PS. The median bank I cover trades at 1.29x TBV-PS. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), the largest US bank by market cap ($370 BN) and assets ($3.2 TN), trades at 1.93x TBV-PS. JPM and other banks must be envious of the superior operating metrics that earn FRC such a premium valuation multiple.

Not so much. Bank ROAAs and ROTCEs have been depressed in Q1 and Q2 2020, mainly because the COVID-driven economic downturn drove banks to greatly increase loan loss reserves, trashing their earnings. Most banks didn't take big provisions for loan losses in Q3, but a few did. FRC never had to increase reserves materially. More on why below. I estimate that its steady-state ROTCE is 11.7%. JPM did increase reserves materially in Q1 and Q2, but not in Q3. I estimate its steady-state ROTCE is 14.8%.

How can FRC trade 25% richer than JPM given that FRC's projected ROTCE is 21% lower? Leverage plays a role. JPM's Q3 TCE/TA was 6.02%. FRC's was 7.12%. Both are aggressive, but JPM's is more aggressive. If the two banks had identical ROATAs, JPM's ROTCE would be 19% higher. I estimate that JPM's steady-state after-tax after preferred dividend ROATA is six basis points higher than FRC's, 0.89% versus 0.83%. While both are quite weak in absolute terms, JPM's six basis point advantage is worth a lot.

FRC, JPM, and banks, in general, have seen NIMs fall in recent quarters because of low macro interest rates. In Q3, FRC's NIM was 2.73%, JPM's an abysmally low 1.82%. FRC is a traditional bank, with 81% of its earning assets held in the form of loans. JPM's percentage is only 34%. JPM has a far more diversified loan book than FRC. 54% of FRC's loan portfolio in Q3 was 1-4 family senior mortgage loans versus 22% for JPM. FRC's relatively safe loans didn't require giant reserve increases. JPM's loan yield materially exceeds FRC's (4.33% for JPM in Q3 vs 3.20% for FRC). It's just that a large percentage of JPM's earning assets aren't loans and they aren't funded with deposits. The spread JPM earns on them is relatively small.

What about the other components of pre-tax ROATA? FRC's overhead expense relative to average tangible assets is slightly lower than JPM's, but FRC's fee income relative to tangible assets is far lower. FRC's fee income is consistently minuscule, and there's no reason to think it will improve. So, if you're an investor hoping for FRC's ROTCE to expand, you're hanging your hopes on NIM expansion to push ROATA higher, unlikely in the near term, or you're hoping for more aggressive leverage, also unlikely. FRC address its growth capital needs in another way.

FRC has been growing aggregate tangible common equity faster than JPM. FRC pays a more modest dividend than JPM. FRC was never an active share repurchaser, but JPM and most other large banks were, at least until COVID made regulators nervous about bank asset quality and they encouraged banks to stop repurchasing shares. JPM's buybacks may resume soon, but FRC is one of the few banks that regularly issue common equity. It completed its most recent offering on November 16th. Given where FRC trades, those issuances do wonders for aggregate and per share equity growth. Perhaps JPM should be more like FRC and retain capital for growth rather than spending it on buybacks?

I think JPM is a solid banking franchise, but it is priced accordingly. I don't love it at its current price. Many other banks look much more attractive to me, although the sector is looking a lot pricier than it did a month ago. I can't fathom why investors like FRC at its current price. Because FRC didn't need to shore up reserves as so many other banks did, it recovered from the big price decline that most other banks experienced last February. Also, FRC's NIM didn't decline as much as many other banks' NIMs did. FRC is up 13.2% this year. Even with a partial rebound from its YTD low, JPM is still down 12.5%.

I can understand investors fully paying or even overpaying for the quality of a JPM. I don't know what they think they're paying for when they buy FRC. Investors may be assigning a lot of value to growth that relies upon perpetual future equity issuances at attractive valuations. Is FRC a rare oasis of robust long-term organic growth in the otherwise sleepy US bank sector? I'm skeptical. In my opinion, FRC is at best an "AVOID". For those with a greater risk appetite, it is arguably a "SHORT".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.