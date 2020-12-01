Accenture plc (ACN) is the surviving incarnation of the company where I worked my first four years after graduating from university, and before going back to business school. There are only a small handful of other public companies where I have the same level of experience as an employee, with two others I recently wrote about being JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and CIBC (NYSE:CM), which I compared to TD Bank (NYSE:TD). My experience with ACN is no doubt decades out of date, since I left shortly after the 2001 IPO in part because the future of that company at that point seemed more oriented to shareholders than to smart young employees seeking a track to partner. That said, my ongoing conversations with its current employees (and with some of their competitors) convince me it is still as well positioned to profit from technological transformation as it was when I left.

Image #1: The Ad From 25 Years Ago I Still Remember

I've said that one sign of a strong brand is an ad that manages to stick in your head years after you see it. Below is an ad published by ACN's pre-IPO predecessor, Andersen Consulting, which I remember very well from their campus recruiting days. The message then, which still seems to be one of ACN's messages now, is that they are the partner you need to help make sure new technologies effectively improve your whole business, rather than acting as a superficial veneer. As we have seen technology continue to transform the world of business, it seems they've been able to stay on top of charging fees to help with those transformations.

Source: UMinn Alumni Magazine

Chart 1: Total Return of ACN vs. S&P 500

The first chart shows the total return of $10,000 invested in ACN at its 2001 IPO, compared with the same amount invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). ACN's steadily positive performance, both in absolute terms and relative to the index, has been nothing short of an investor's dream. Back of the envelope, turning $10,000 into $219,000 in just under 10 years is an annual rate of return just over 16%/year. To assess how likely it is these returns will continue into the future, the next charts show where these returns came from and ask how likely those fundamental patterns are to continue.

Data by YCharts

Chart 2: Accenture's Revenues, Earnings, and Headcount

The next chart shows that much of ACN's share price growth has been backed up by growth, but more by earnings and headcount growth than by revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

Given ACN's biggest cost is employee compensation, it may seem surprising that its profit margin seems to have risen along with its headcount. Although Accenture had a presence in India and the Philippines when I left almost 20 years ago, this seems to have been a far more significant part of their strategy since, with there now being about 200,000 of their 500,000 employees in India and another 50,000 across the Philippines. On page 18 of their most recent annual report, ACN notes as a risk factor:

Our global delivery capability is concentrated in India and the Philippines, which may expose us to operational risks. Our business model is dependent on our global delivery capability. While our delivery centers are located throughout the world, we have based large portions of our delivery capability in India, and the Philippines, where we have the largest and second largest number of our people located, respectively. Concentrating our global delivery capability in these locations presents a number of operational risks, including those discussed in this risk factor, many of which are beyond our control and which may be exacerbated by COVID-19.

Chart 3: Profitable and Asset Light

As a contract services company, it is probably no surprise that Accenture is relatively asset light and has almost no debt. On its balance sheet, its main liabilities are accrued expenses, unearned revenue, and leases, and when we divide its earnings by its whole balance sheet, we get an impressively high return on asset rate that has been over 15% for the past decade. The $158 billion question (ACN's current market cap) is whether the downward trend on this ROA rate is likely to continue, or whether it can sustain a still-impressive ROA rate above 10% for another 10-20 years. Given the smooth earnings growth trajectory, I expect this falling ROA has more to do with a rise in investments, leases, and long-term contracts, rather than with any decline in profitability.

Data by YCharts

Chart 4: Accenture's Cash Flows

When valuing a professional services business like ACN, the main trends we would hope to project are not in ACN's balance sheet, but on its cash flow statement. Here again, we see the cash flow patterns of a "wonderful business" consistent over the past 15 years, with operating cash flows steadily rising, and cash flows from investing and financing just as steadily trending in the other direction. This chart basically means that ACN has managed to steadily increase cash profits over time, while reinvesting about half as much cash as it returns to shareholders in a given year.

Data by YCharts

Chart 5-6: Accenture's Dividend and Buybacks

When we look at where those cash flows from financing have been going, we see a steady history of dividend increases, and a more "flexible" but steadily positive flow to buybacks.

Data by YCharts

In yield terms, we see the dividend yield of ACN having remained relatively steady between 1-2% over the past decade, indicating ACN's share price rise has "hugged" the rise in the dividend fairly closely. Since the amount of ACN's buybacks has remained relatively constant as the company has grown, that means the buyback yield has declined from over 8% in the late 2000s to right around the 1.3% dividend yield we see today. I explained in my earlier article on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), buybacks are one way a company can keep shareholder returns high even as growth rates plateau, something I tend to be overly pessimistic about even for this company. The main headwind to future returns seems to be that the combined dividend + buyback yield has declined to less than half of what it was a decade ago. Back of the envelope again, this would have me reduce my "base case" forward looking rate of total return from over 16%/year to no more than 8%/year.

Data by YCharts

Chart 7: Accenture's Valuation Multiples

Even though ACN's ratio of reinvestment vs. returning cash to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends has been remarkably consistent, I would still want to check at least two other valuation multiples other than just looking at the yield. In general, I would measure a "contract services" company on a Price/FCF multiple, while if I look at ACN as a "technology growth" company, the Price/Sales multiple would make more sense. Charting these two multiples, we see the Price/Sales ratio has more than doubled in the past two years, showing the share price has risen faster than ACN's revenues, while the Price/FCF ratio seems more in line with the high end of its 2001-2006 range. All these two charts tell us is that ACN seems to be "historically expensive", which is consistent with the back of envelope reduced expected return calculation we made based off of the yield numbers.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

So far, I see no signs that Accenture will have much difficulty profiting from companies' continued needs to adapt to technological transformation over the next decade. The bigger risk I see to investors in this name at these levels is not any near-term decline in the business, but rather the risk of paying too much at today's valuations. While the combined dividend and buyback yield is higher than most bond yields, and ACN still has a good share of its cash flows left to reinvest in high-ROA operations, I still see these high valuations pulling expected returns down to the single digits. This is not enough to drive me to sell my ACN shares today, but this more limited upside makes me feel more comfortable writing covered calls on at least some of my position, to take some profits if this name gets even more expensive.

Are you looking to improve the income generating ability of your portfolio, not just this year, but for decades to come? Members of Long Run Income get my regular short form analysis, "dividend check" reviews on dozens of quality stocks, screens, model portfolio updates, and ideas like these that can significantly increase your investment income over time, as well as access to our members-only chat room for discussing your questions. See more of my latest ideas with your free trial to Long Run Income.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ACN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.