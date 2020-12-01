Danaher Corporation (DHR) CEO Rainer Blair Presents at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference December 1, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Rainer Blair - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt McGrew - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt Gugino - Vice President, Investor Relations

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Vijay Kumar

Okay. Thanks, everyone for joining us this morning. I am Vijay Kumar, I cover Life Sciences and MedTech at Evercore. A real pleasure to have with us Danaher, representing the company we have the CEO, Rainer Blair. We have the CFO, Matt McGrew and plus from IR, we have Matt Gugino. Gentlemen, thanks for taking the time this morning. And Rainer excited to have you on your first public, I guess, conference call, with investors, perhaps in a more formalized setting, if you will.

You know, maybe, we'll start with some topical questions Rainer, if you don't mind. Second wave has been a topical question for people. How should we think about this rising second wave and perhaps impact on the business? It looks like, you know, the 3Q step up, sequential step up in 3Q versus 2Q was pretty remarkable, came in above expectations. But perhaps, should we be a little bit more cautious into Q4? How would you characterize second wave?

Rainer Blair

Thanks, Vijay. And thanks for the invitation. It's great to be here, and also to see you in person. So as we think about Q4, we - first of all, we are tracking to our expectations. And the reason for that is that we built our expectations prudently, I would say, really looking at the, how we ended up at the end of Q3, and using that data to think about Q4.

Now we've been watching, even at the end of Q3, we were watching hotspots around the US, as well as elsewhere, and have really not seen those materially impact some of those baseline assumptions, which we saw confirmed at the end of Q3. So as you think about lab re-openings, as well as patient volumes, we did not plan for a meaningful step up here in Q4. And we see that largely playing out.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful Rainer. Maybe, on the back of those comments, when you think about utilization, obviously diagnostics comes to mind, looking at GeneXpert, what a phenomenal year the GeneXpert’s had. You guys shipped 7 million cartridges in 3Q, expecting for ramp up capacity into Q4. Perhaps talk about, you know, where are we on the capacity front right now? And how should we be thinking about the 4-in-1, the panel [ph] test, if you will, because I - you know, maybe I'm being the you [ph] I feel like every one of us needs to be doing a 4-in-1 as against a standalone test. But I appreciate any comments there?

Rainer Blair

Fantastic. Well, Vijay, we're happy to help with that 4-in-1. But coming back to the capacity question, you know, you might recall in Q2, we shipped around 6 million tests and Q3 7 million. And we talked about 8 million tests here in Q4. And we're on track to do that. And in fact, we continue to expand our capacity going forward.

Now, in Q3 we talked about the expected mix of the 4-in-1 to be 40% 4-in-1, 60% you know, the COVID-19 test. And we see that largely playing out here in Q4. So we don't see any significant change at all to our perspective there.

Vijay Kumar

That's two-out-of-five too [ph] for Danaher, Rainer. You guys got the assumption for Q4 with the second wave and the mix up. Perfect. That's pretty impressive. Maybe, you know, on the topic on vaccine. It's amazing when we look at some of the stock actions here with the vaccine data coming out, some pretty wild swings. And I'm curious, when you look at the 90% to 95% efficacy that's coming out from some of these data we've seen from Pfizer, Moderna, how should we think about the demand for point-of-care tests like GeneXpert? And perhaps more from a medium term perspective when you think about ‘21?

And the reason I ask is, I feel like there has to be a differentiation between point-of-care tests and centralized testing. You know, perhaps you might have question marks on centralized, but point-of-care should be really robust in ‘21. I'm curious, would you agree, disagree on those statements?

Rainer Blair

Vijay, that’s largely how we're thinking about it. And I like to use a concentric circle analogy here, where you have the most durable tests, sort of in the center of the circle. And that's where I would place the GeneXpert COVID, and, of course, 4-in-1 test. And then on the outside, as you continue to put concentric circles around that bullseye in the middle, the durability of that COVID test would be lessened over time.

But we think that we're very well placed there at the point of care for a couple of reasons. One, that GeneXpert test is very easy to use. The turnaround time, you know, on the 4-in-1 35 minutes, you get an accurate result, and you are in a position as a clinician to make a therapeutic decision. So you know, whether somebody has COVID, or some other type of flu, and you can make the necessary call. We see that being really, really important.

The other thing, and we talked about this in the Q3 earnings call is that we've increased our installed base year-over-year by 35%. So we have 30,000 GeneXpert instruments now as the installed base, the largest installed base. And then as you take it a next step, you know, whenever the day might come where COVID becomes less of a factor, we have the largest menu today in the US 20 approved tests for the GeneXpert, and outside the US 30. And of course, we're working to expand on that all the time. So we see that as a very important factor.

Now coming back to that installed base, we have, let's call it 65% of that increase in installed base would be with existing customers who are using those GeneXpert’s more frequently throughout their network, and then 35% represent new customers that we're converting to molecular diagnostics. And we do this really thoughtfully because of course, we want to in a post-COVID world where that's less of a factor for the remainder of our testing menu, again, the largest in the marketplace for molecular diagnostics, to continue to pull for us.

So we're really excited about the fact that we've been able to create not only a durable test that's at the right place at the point of care. So in the center of those concentric circles, as well as you know, a market share increase here for the long term.

Vijay Kumar

And that's - thanks for those comments, Rainer. On, I guess, that last topic that you mentioned, installing GeneXpert’s into new customers, perhaps talk about sustainability? You know, that's been a big question, when you think about the medium term. Are these new customers - are they motivated to use the GeneXpert, just because there is an ongoing pandemic? And how should we think about those customers? You know, perhaps making use of the 20-plus approved tests on the Xpert. Would it be a fair assumption to make that these customers now that they've seen what the Xpert is capable off, that they would perhaps use the Xpert post-pandemic for this other test? And how should we think about, you know, pull-through, I guess, on that new customer base?

Rainer Blair

Vijay, that's exactly how we're thinking of it. We've been really thoughtful about the long term here, and really moved at the intersection between the greatest clinical need for COVID tests at the point of care, and at the same time care settings that will have good utilization of the testing menu. Again, in the US, it's 20 tests, outside 30. And again, more tests on the way.

So that's exactly how we're thinking about it. And we would expect as those customers then expand the usage of their menu, that we would have very good pull-through on that installed base.

Vijay Kumar

And maybe one last question on this topic, when you mentioned the installed base up 35%. Is that 35 acres [ph] you guys are capacity constraint on the manufacturing side, is that the rate limiting step here because I want see how the installed base can double up next year, if you had the opportunity to manufacture, I guess another 35,000 systems next year? Perhaps talk about where you are on the manufacturing side for systems. And I don't see any end in sight for you know, placing the systems next year, but I'm curious if you guys have a different view?

Rainer Blair

So manufacturing constraints on the instrument side have not really been meaningful for us. What we are careful to do is to ensure that we place those instruments where they're going to be utilized for the long term. And that's really, I wouldn't say the rate limiting, but I would say the rate determining decision that we have made is that we want to make sure that we get those instruments there where they are needed most from a clinical perspective, to make sure that we meet the clinical needs that physicians have today, as well, as you know, in the longer term.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And I guess, switching gears to perhaps my favorite topic, vaccine opportunity. The industry has been reticent. Now I’ve tried my best to ask, you know, the industry participants. And I guess the response have been, let's wait for the data. We don't know how many doses, what kind of vaccines, but now we do have an idea what kind of vaccines will be on the market. We have some numbers around the logistical challenges, what kind of doses will be manufactured. Perhaps talk about is there a way to size this opportunity for the industry or Danaher at this point in time or how should we be thinking about vaccines in general?

Rainer Blair

So I would start with that, we think it's really early days. So as excited as all of us are, both as industry players, but as private citizens, that are confronting this virus and trying to make a difference. It's very early days. We know and hope that, you know, a couple of vaccines here will be approved in the short term. But we also know that there are several other vaccine candidates out there.

In fact, we are on and working on over 400 vaccine and therapeutic candidates around the world. And we do that and are able to do that because we have this very, very broad portfolio between Cytiva and Pall Biotech. They're really able to serve the industry's needs.

We're also specht [ph] into every one of the operation works, the vaccine candidates, including the ones that you know, are in line here for shorter term approval, hopefully in weeks, not months. And so - but there are still a lot of open questions. For example, what is going to be the uptake of these vaccines, logistical issues aside, which I think you're very familiar with, how many people will actually want to take the vaccine? First question. Second, how many people are going to show up for the second vaccine? I think, you know, there are statistics out there for other two dose vaccination programs that are startlingly low in terms of the compliance to getting the second vaccination. So there are a lot of questions about that.

And then, of course, there's the durability of the vaccination itself, because we've had to rush to market with these, you know, pretty exciting programs, we actually don't know how long that vaccine is going to last. Is it going to be six months? Is it going to be 12 months? Is it going to be 5 years? And then you get a booster shot. We're all over the map there as an industry. And those are quite important in terms of determining and calculating what the future vaccine needs would be.

So we come back to the fact that we feel really good about the way we're positioned. We're working not only on the vaccines, inspecting on those and supplying even the current ones that are near approval. But two, we're also on the therapeutics which are so necessary here in any transition period as we get to herd immunity and beyond.

But as we go through the next months here, we expect to learn more and of course, we're going to be as transparent as we can and update you along the way as we learn more.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful, Rainer. I guess, the point you made and compliance, a second dose durability of efficacy. It's really interesting. When you think about durability of efficacy of these vaccines, could serology now make a comeback? Do we need quantitative antibody tests now to look at that - are we protected enough? I'm thinking broad - broader perspective, when we think about travelling, visiting near and dear ones, is this now what we know perhaps a serology which has been left for dead? Is that market going to come back now post vaccines?

Rainer Blair

It could be and of course, ISI put on a note on this topic as well. And we're going to have to see whether viral and or, you know, antibody load actually plays a role in the durability. These are open questions. Of course, they're being tested as we speak. And it could be that serology testing and quantitative serology testing become a factor here in the short term.

And then, of course, to your earlier point about the durability of diagnostic testing, you had mentioned this. Of course, there's this question around vaccine resistant strains, which will also require certainly in a clinical testing situation, you know, diagnostic answer.

Vijay Kumar

That's great. I guess on that topic, maybe at a high level, should the overall vaccine opportunity, should it be as large as diagnostic testing opportunity at the aggregate level? Would you agree or disagree with that statement?

Rainer Blair

You know, I think that's a tough call to make, I really do. And the variation, just in terms of the usage of various materials between the different vaccine modalities is significant. And so I think I would stay away from that, and just say that we feel good that about two things.

One, we think that both the diagnostic testing volumes, as well as the vaccine volumes will be material, and that we're very well positioned in them because we have diversified and are on all of these programs to one extent or another. And I think that's the best way to think about it. And as we go forward here in the next months, and we start seeing what will be the most sort of dominant design in terms of vaccine that is best implemented, not just in the US, but globally, that would be important.

Vijay Kumar

Understood. I mean, the one way that we had been thinking about it was in a diagnostics, you have hundreds of players. But when it comes to vaccines, it's a handful, it really is a handful. So perhaps the pie might be smaller, but the pie is going to be split [ph] by very few exclusive players of which Danaher happens to be, you know, one of the preeminent players in that market. Is that a fair way to sort of think about, you know, when you think about vaccines versus diagnostics market opportunities?

Rainer Blair

It can be. I would say that there are more vaccine opportunities out there than you think, right. So when I talk about over 400 opportunities, both in terms of therapeutics and vaccines, what we - what we're currently seeing are the ones at the head of the pack, but there are a number of those opportunities. And, I think that we're really well positioned, whether that's from a vaccine or a diagnostic perspective.

Vijay Kumar

Understood. And maybe one short term questions, perhaps for Matt. Maybe Matt, you know, when we think about orders accelerating, Cytiva and Pall orders accelerated from 40% to 60% sequentially from 2Q to 3Q. Maybe perhaps talk about your current trends in biopharma is when you see these orders accelerating is this perhaps all vaccine related? Or is this - you know, are you seeing based business also, you know, perhaps flowing through that 60% number we saw in 3Q?

Matt McGrew

No, Vijay, its - well, first, can you guys hear me?

Vijay Kumar

Loud and clear, perfect.

Matt McGrew

Victory. So yeah, I think the answer is we are seeing order momentum, in the core business we have seen no change, right, to sort of from an order perspective there. So that is obviously part of the 60%. But, but I think the outsized part of that 60% order growth that we're seeing does relate to the vaccines and the therapeutics you guys were just talking about.

And you know, probably to think about – or how to think about how that breaks down, I'd probably say half is vaccines half is therapeutics, and then maybe even a further cut of that is 70% of it is on the consumable side with the remaining 30 on the equipment.

So, I would say that core business is still very much kind of high single digit type core growth, but the bulk of that excess, if you will, up to the 60% is going to be the vaccines and therapeutics.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful Matt. And you know, perhaps and now with the vaccine data coming out, is there - should we be thinking about an acceleration order trends because now there is more certainty in perhaps an eventual approval, getting an EUA for these vaccines?

Matt McGrew

I think we sort of on the Q3 call, if any of you remember, we were kind of at 14% core and we thought we would see, excluding the day's impact probably 100 to 200 basis points of acceleration in Q4, despite the fact that we do like I said, have three less selling days, which probably costs us 400 basis points from a headwind perspective.

So I do think that we're seeing an acceleration off of Q3 into Q4, partly driven by that backlog of the orders that we talked about. As we head into next year, we'll have to as we, as you guys just talked about, we're going to have to kind of take into account, what gets approved, what doesn't and sort of all of the other variables before we can kind of really, you know, get a sense of any further kind of acceleration that we might see.

Vijay Kumar

Understood. No, I do want to get back to the Q4 in a bit. But perhaps, Rainer, when you think about biopharma? I mean, I look at the entire tools landscape, this market has inflected, and I think, the fear, if you will, what keeps me up awake in the night is, you know, are we at peak in biopharma in markets? You know, maybe, this is more of a bigger picture question. What's driving this biopharma core acceleration is that high single, so perhaps even in the double digit range, and how sustainable are these trends?

Rainer Blair

So I think, actually, we are again, thinking long term in the early days of biologic drug development and efficacy. And if you look at the pipeline, so the IND registrations to see what's the health of the pipeline, does it continue to grow, the fact of the matter is that it's growing as fast and as robustly as it ever has, it hasn't slowed down, both in you know, monoclonal antibody type biologics, but as well as some of the newer modalities, which you're familiar with Gene and cell therapy, but also oligonucleotide therapy, and so forth.

So we feel really comfortable that we are really on top of a strong secular growth driver here where it's early days, not just in the development of these drugs, but if you think about the penetration of these drugs globally, it's still quite low. And as we continue to drive forward in this industry, accessibility is going to continue to improve.

So we feel comfortable that beyond COVID, which has driven a great deal of activity and volume, that the industry is in great place. In fact, I think the industry is achieving more notoriety, and its importance is recognized more clearly today than ever, and it continues to attract a great deal of investment.

Vijay Kumar

That's a great segue to my next question. This optimism around cell and gene therapy, I don’t know, if it was the Nobel Prize for CRISPR. But, it certainly is - you know, people are feeling optimistic. When I look at your IDT business, you guys certainly touched that part of the market on the Oligo [ph] side, was up 35% in 3Q. Maybe can you explain, does IDT play a role in COVID vaccine production, what's driving these strong trends for IDT?

Rainer Blair

So in Q2, in particular, what we saw of course, is IDT playing a mission-critical role, supplying primers and probes to the CDC in order to ensure that kits actually worked. And then, of course, we continue to supply the industry more broadly and in Q2 the academic markets were down.

Now if you think about Q3, we saw a broad based recovery as labs started to open up confirming sort of that hypothesis that 60% to 70% of the labs are operating in that capacity. And we definitely saw that in our Oligo business. So as you think about going forward, now from a COVID perspective, we're even a broader base supplier, and that we're supplying our Oligo’s to those that manufacture diagnostic kits in its entirety.

So, the great majority of manufacturer of diagnostic kits actually use IDT in order to make their diagnostic kits. And as an aside, of course, our Oligo’s are also used in the mRNA vaccine processes. So that's important to keep in mind. So the base business is recovered and continues to show that sequential improvement. And then on top of that we have sort of mission-critical role in the COVID fight.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful. I guess, one more question on the IDT topic. It's been a lot of optimism around synthetic biology. Maybe talk about how IDT plays in that part of the market and perhaps on pricing in the industry, is there anything going on in pricing? There's been some noise about competition perhaps coming in at a lower price point. I'm curious and how IDT competes in that market, and are you seeing any pricing pressure in the market?

Rainer Blair

So IDT continues to grow well above market rates, we see that we are taking share. And that's based on the fact that we have the highest quality product. So if you look at our coupling efficiency, Oligo specific characteristic, as well as the fidelity, so the purity of our oligonucleotides, it's that - it's by far the highest in the industry, and allows scientists to get the correct answers in their scientific experiments, or to build the genes that they are looking to synthesize, if you think about syn-bio.

At the same time, we have the fastest turnaround times, which is incredibly important when you're conducting these experiments, you have to do the one experiment to know what type of oligos sequence you want to order in the next step. And so having that very fast turnaround time with that high fidelity, quality is critical. And at the same time, we customized product.

So to the specific sequence that a customer can order on the internet, or modifying existing products that we have, once again, to ensure that we meet the need of each specific experiment with the shortest turnaround time. And then not to forget, we've launched 11 new products since 2019, in the next-gen sequencing application, as well as in the syn-bio space. So we're really excited about those new products that we're launching there. In fact, we think we're creating some new space there with those new products as well.

Vijay Kumar

That's great to hear. You did mention that business, you know, was aided by the academic lab reopening since 3Q, has the pace of reopenings continued in Q4, or perhaps a second wave, you know, has put a put a pause on academic lab reopenings?

Rainer Blair

So we see the academic lab reopening just about at the level that we saw it at the end of Q3. And that's sort of how we built our guide. And that seems to be how it's playing out. Those are the indications that we have now. So we don't see any material changes to that here in Q4.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And I guess on that related topic diagnostics, I think for 3Q, the base diagnostics utilization was about 90%, 95% of pre-COVID, pre-pandemic levels. Have you seen any sequential improvements in the diagnostic, core diagnostics, ex the pandemic, if you will, maybe talk about that part of the business, when you think about Beckman, et cetera?

Rainer Blair

So, again, we looked at the where we were exiting Q3 and used that really as our baseline, which was that 90% to 95% that you've mentioned. And in fact, that's how we see it playing out. Now we've been watching these hotspots very closely. But to date, we really don't see any material change to that, it seems to be 90%, 95% of the patient volumes are occurring as we speak.

Vijay Kumar

And, you know, one of the themes, or I guess, how people are thinking about ‘21, from a procedure perspective, healthcare utilization perspective, ‘21 should get reset back to 2019 levels, which would imply, you know, the current 90%, 95% pre-pandemic levels stepping up to 100%. Does that seem fair to you Rainer, I'm just curious, because it feels like Q1 will still be challenged here. And so it does implicitly assume back half to step up, you know, reasonably make up for the Q1. I'm curious and how ‘21 now should compare versus 2019 levels?

Rainer Blair

Vijay, I mean, we've made - we've looked at all of these things and have to say that the further we get out with these assumptions, the less accurate they are. And so we really want to get through Q4 here with that 90%, 95% assumption. There's a lot going on. I'm sure, every time you turn on the news, you see it. And I think it's prudent here to get through Q4 before we start talking about 2021.

Vijay Kumar

That's fair enough. It's a little bit like my modeling exercises for - it's surprising me, the longer my DCF goes, the more accurate I become. Switching gears perhaps to China, up double digits in 3Q, and a number of your peers, just saw high teens growth in that market. Is China back to normalize growth levels?

We always talk China, the bounce back, it's going to be faster than other regions. But it's been surprising at how strong it's come back, maybe talk about China, did you benefit from any catch up in 3Q in China?

Rainer Blair

There's no question that the bounce back in China has been much faster than in any other region. Although I wouldn't say that they're back at a 100%, right. There's still travel restrictions and so forth. So I think that in terms of patient volumes, it's also good to think about 90%, 95%, they're probably closer to the higher end of the range than elsewhere.

And I do think, as you think about research labs and that sort of thing, that probably 90% of labs are open there, whereas we would generally say 60% to 70%, it's probably 90%. In China, they're ahead of that. And so, you know, as we think about and we mentioned this in Q3, as we think about Q4, we're looking forward to another solid quarter of double-digit growth in China. And again, we feel really well positioned there.

If you look at the 14th five year plan, a focus on Healthcare, and the environment and Life Science research, those are the applications that we play to and we feel really good about it.

Vijay Kumar

That's great. That's great. And then the other thing that we've been thinking about is, if you do have a cyclical rebound in ‘21, should that perhaps be a tailwind for the industry and Danaher? If that thesis sort of plays out, what percentage of Danaher revenues are perhaps exposed to PMI kind of businesses? And maybe talk over to product ID [ph] I feel like that's where PMI should have a role for you guys?

Rainer Blair

So it's interesting that you bring up PMI, we actually don't see a strong correlation of our businesses to PMI. But to backing up to the more general part of your question there, if you think about our businesses, about a third of it is consumer packaged good, packaging type of thing, a third in applied markets, you know, think pharma, food, that sort of thing, and then another third in the water of business. So the EAS segment is comprised of those sort of three sections.

And all of those were supplying mission-critical applications. So if you think about water, for instance, or sell by dates on food and beverages, these are in many cases regulatory required applications. And both of the businesses really aren't that exposed to the CapEx aspect of the current economic environment. In other words, even the instrument portions beyond the consumables tend to be purchased via operating expenditures, because there's tend to be smaller, as opposed to being dependent on the CapEx budgets, which have been more constrained here. And then, of course, there's - you know, they're very strong service businesses.

So we saw and you might recall this, EAS was essentially flat, maybe down 100 basis points in Q3. So that was already quite a significant improvement over Q2. And we would expect a similar performance here in Q4 only because we have three less selling days, right. So that's, Matt just mentioned that, that's probably worth 3, 400 basis points. So we would expect those businesses to continue to improve.

And as we go forward, and we'll see how the economy improves, there are a number of vectors to consider there beyond the vaccine. We expect those business to show sequential improvement as well.

Vijay Kumar

Just one on waters - water quickly, Rainer. I know that business consumables were up reasonably well this year, perhaps in the mid single digit range, CapEx was down strong double digit, should next year be a normalized CapEx environment for - when they think about water?

Rainer Blair

We would expect as the economy recovers those businesses to continue their sequential improvement, and that would be certainly on the instrument or equipment side as well. You already mentioned this, the consumables are already at the mid single digit range. There might be some incremental improvement there, but we would expect to see improvement on the instrument side as well.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And Matt, you know, coming back to the Q4 comments you made, on the days [ph] impact. I just want to make sure I heard this correctly. So days impact, you guys are assuming perhaps at the high range at 400 basis points, is that correct? And I guess my question is that with all the disruption going on in the midst of a pandemic, or days relevant for Danaher? Is that even irrelevant, I guess, question, should that impact the business here?

Matt McGrew

Yeah. No, I mean, I think no different than what we talked about in the Q3 call, though, the impact is kind of 3 to 400 basis points. And I think that, you know, that's been - that is real still, even in today's world. I mean, when you think about the businesses that are mostly impacted, it's going to be the consumables businesses, which is 70% of our revenue. And in particular, when you think about businesses like Cepheid, and the Cytiva and even Pall Biotech, you know, those businesses and those consume - you know, that are growing the fastest. Yeah, losing three days has a real impact. No doubt. So, yeah, I do think it has an impact. And I think we are at that, call it 3, 400 basis points. Yeah.

Vijay Kumar

That's fair. And I guess the operating margins, you made some comments about expenses stepping up, perhaps incremental should step down sequentially. But maybe, taking a step back, how should we think about incremental for ‘21? Should it be the normalized levels? You know, is there going to be a margin headwind, when you think about incrementals for next year?

Matt McGrew

Well, again, it's hard to kind of talk about ‘21, until we get a sense of, you know, what – a big piece of it will be the vaccines and therapeutics. But just in general, as we get through the next month, or so kind of finish the year before we talk about ‘21, in particular. But I think the way we've kept it from a framing perspective, the way I would think about it, is that we have sort of talked about in the long term, having 50 to 75 basis points of core margin expansion on an annual basis.

Now, we've been very much in that range last three years, probably a little bit towards the higher end of it. As we move forward with kind of, as we think about, you know, going like Rainer said the post-vaccine world, I think our bias is to still make sure that we're investing to balance both kind of the growth investments that we're getting, that we're seeing right now, as well as the fall through that we're getting and I want to make sure that we continue to feed that growth engine here by you know, making those inorganic investments that are showing up in the better core growth, in the core business, let alone what we're seeing in Cytiva and Cepheid.

And so I still think 50 to 75 basis points is a good placeholder for us, as we go forward, given our bias, you know, to kind of reinvest back in to make sure that we're accelerating the growth to another level again.

Vijay Kumar

Absolutely. And you do have one quarter of Cytiva coming in, so mix up, perhaps that should help as well. Maybe one last question now, for you, Rainer. I mean, Danaher, if I look back the last 15, 20 years. What a phenomenal job you guys have done on acquisitions. It's very rare to see companies execute on M&A so consistently, on a very long timeframe. You know, exiting ‘20, you guys will be sub 2.5 turns [ph] leverage. It's been an interesting question in a transition year, I had a lot of questions. Why is Danaher transitioning a C-suite in the midst of a pandemic? Is Danaher so confident of its business that they feel this is the right time to go ahead with the C-suite transition?

We're at - now that you've been in the C, and you've seen the business hum along, how should we think about cap deployment for Danaher? What kind of M&A opportunities do you foresee? How's the pipeline shaping up for you?

Rainer Blair

So Vijay, thanks for that question. Because actually, you know, I didn't think I was going to be in a position to talk about M&A for some time after we closed the Cytiva deal. So in fact, I still have, you know, our nice little trinket here to that. And, you know, thankfully Cytiva has outperformed our expectations. Matt and the team have done a great job and having lower than anticipated capital costs, and our free cash flow as you know, has been really strong. So we feel as though we have far more degrees of freedom than we originally thought at this stage, certainly of the year.

Having said that, we're going to continue our focus on small to medium size deals. We still have work to do here with Cytiva [indiscernible] do that, but we're undoubtedly in a better position from a capital allocation perspective. And we're going to maintain our bias to M&A as it relates to capital, capital allocation. So no change going forward.

Vijay Kumar

Fantastic. With that, we're at the end of the time. Rainer, Matt, and Matt, thank you all for spending some time with us this morning. I'm sure people appreciate your comments and have a wonderful rest of the day.

Rainer Blair

Same. Thanks, everybody. Thanks, Vijay. Stay safe and healthy.

