The plummeting price of Nikola stock on the news of GM's withdrawal prior to a definitive deal was a blow to NKLA shareholders and could spur lawsuits against the startup.

GM (GM) chief executive Mary Barra is no doubt feeling relieved to have avoided the embarrassment and potential financial debacle that loomed shortly after the automaker agreed in early September to a potential $2 billion strategic alliance with Nikola Corp. (NKLA) that was scheduled to have closed next week.

At first glance, the agreement looked smart: It gave GM the chance to increase and speed up distribution of its zero-emission technology with no cash outlay, bearing only the cost of engineering Nikola's proposed Badger EV pickup. For Nikola, the startup appeared to have snagged a deep-pocketed partner that could make up for its lack of expertise.

Subsequent to signing the agreement, Hindenburg Research - a five-person group headed by short-seller Nathan Anderson - published a 67-page report alleging improprieties, exaggerations and misrepresentations by Nikola and its chief executive Trevor Milton. The Wall Street Journal, in a richly-documented story, showed how Milton parlayed his salesmanship skills into a series of companies that "often ended up with disputes, litigation and disappointed investors, according to former employees, customers, investors and documents."

Instead of the contemplated strategic alliance, GM and Nikola on Monday announced a pact under which GM agreed to sell its hydrogen fuel-cell technology to Nikola at some future date when (and if) the latter manufactures such a vehicle. At the moment, Nikola has never manufactured anything and would face stiff global competition from a variety of companies that already make or are planning to build such vehicles.

The new agreement allows Nikola to save a shred - but only a shred - of face with investors, though the stock got clobbered on the news that the original alliance had been reconfigured. On exceptionally heavy volume, Nikola shares were off 25% in early trading.

Nikola partisans insist the company, with an $8 billion market capitalization, remains valuable and has developed a clever idea to manufacture and sell fuel-cell powered trucking services using a subscription model - allowing companies that ship products to claim they are "carbon neutral." In 2018 the company announced it had an order for hundreds of FCV semi-trailers from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (BUD) and expected to deliver them this year.

It must be pointed out that GM's original agreement with Nikola reflected either a lack of due diligence or a faulty process for vetting potential strategic partners - which GM investors can only hope is undergoing thorough review at the board level. After all, the research carried out by Hindenburg - albeit for the purpose of selling GM shares short - could have been obtained in GM's behalf by anyone with the legal, research and journalistic skills to do so.

(The Nikola negotiations bring to mind GM's 2005 settlement under which it paid $2 billion to Fiat to cancel an odd and previously little-noticed obligation to buy the Italian automaker's money-losing automotive operations as part of a broad strategic alliance - which ultimately failed -- whose purpose was to save costs on parts. GM's loss was just one pothole on the road to 2009's bankruptcy filing and reorganization by the U.S. Treasury).

Barra has shown her toughness and gutsiness in a variety of ways, for example agreeing to shut down marginal GM overseas operations in order to fund broad strategies such as electrifying GM's fleet and developing autonomous vehicle technology. She therefore deserves a pass this time on the near debacle with Nikola. The episode removes a distraction should serve to make her and the board more cautious and sharpen their oversight the next time a bright, shiny object crosses GM's radar promising a chance for a quick, easy win or a chance to gain ground on glitzy startup with infuriatingly fatter market capitalizations than GM's.

Since late September GM shares have risen 50%, returning to a price they haven't seen for more than two years. Not exactly Tesla territory, but still. Barra has signaled the dividend will be restored within a few months, which should bring succor to GM bulls. The biggest unresolved questions for longer-term investors is whether and how soon consumers will respond to battery electric vehicle EV technology and whether GM proves to be a top player in the segment, as it intends.

