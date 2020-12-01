The company's relationship with various Big Pharma companies will be key to future revenues and to the stock price.

Infinity Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:INFI) has seen its stock price double recently on some positive sentiment.

There have been several promising developments. These include better than expected financial results, promising testing updates, and further investment from the fund which is its main investor.

Sentiment in general is positive towards cancer plays. Medical advances in oncology have been apparent recently. The field is seen as a strong potential revenue growth area for Big Pharma. Infinity has a single pathway drug but has testing under way for a range of cancers in combination deals with large companies.

It should be noted that Infinity is a small scale development company with one main product. This risk though is partly lessened by the testing for different applications. Only a small minority of such companies at Phase 1 or II actually get drugs through Phase III and onto the market. In addition, such small companies can have their stock prices manipulated by speculators who may not have the long-term good of the company in their sights.

Stock Price & Earnings

I last wrote about Infinity in 2017. The stock price now is just about where it was then, as the chart below illustrates:

For a company of its type, the price has been less volatile long-term than one might have expected, but it is still volatile short-term. The one month chart as provided by Charles Schwab illustrates this:

As can often be the case with such smaller traded companies, Infinity can fall prey to short trading manipulators. The current short interest is however only 0.3%.

Small investors who want to invest in a progressive company can fall victims to such speculators if they are trading options. Long-term Buy & Hold investors would not of course be handicapped in the same way. According to detail from Charles Schwab (subscription required), 49% of the share capital is held by institutions. Average daily volume is 1.8 million shares.

Quarterly earnings are not the most vital element in assessing companies like this. A key factor though is the amount of cash in hand compared to costs and expected revenue short-falls. The short-term debt situation is healthy. The current ratio (year ahead ratio of assets to liabilities) is at 4.42. That is below the 3 year average of 5.80.

In Q3 2020 the company announced a loss per share of US$0.16. It predicted a full year 2020 loss of US$35 million to US$45 million. It also predicted a cash balance and cash equivalent balance of US$25 million of US$35 million. The company says it has a cash runway through 2021 without further stock dilution. The results beat analyst expectations.

A further recent purchase of company stock by the Biotechnology Value Fund (BVF) was seen as positive by the market. Infinity has been getting meaningful royalty funding from this source for positive data on PellePharm's Phase III trial in patients with Gorlin Syndrome. That has reduced what would otherwise have been further share dilution. There may be further milestone payments accruing to Infinity from BVF in 2021. These have not been taken into consideration by Infinity in their 2021 guidance cash runway.

Of the 5 analysts that cover the stock, there is a general Overweight call and a price target of US$2.63. However this encompasses quite a wide price target spread between US$1.00 and US$3.00. Analysts are forecasting a loss of US$0.64 per share in 2021. Before the Q3 results announcement they had been forecasting a loss of US$0.74.

The Product

Infinity is running various programs with its "eganelisib" product for triple negative breast cancer and other serious cancers. The pipeline from the company web-site is illustrated below:

The core program is that eganelisisb (IPI-549) can inhibit P13K-gamma in tumors and re-program key immune suppressive cells. The product has potential as a unique macrophage targeted treatment. This could expand the benefit of immunotherapy for a range of conditions. A detailed explanation of this can be read here. It is the only gamma specific inhibitor in clinical study at present. Its inhibitor re-programs pro-tumor macrophages to relieve immune suppression and to activate anti-tumor T-cells. The resultant T-cell activation can be maintained with checkpoint inhibitors providing anti-tumor effects. Infinity has an interesting small molecule drug pathway for targeting disease pathways in various cancers using immunotherapy.

Latest results for Mario 1, Mario 3 and the Arcus Biosciences Collaboration will be headlined at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium from December 8th to 11th. At this gathering, it is expected that Infinity will provide further details on patient numbers in the various trials, their responses, and the dosage variations currently being considered. Positive indications from the trials would no doubt lead to further stock price appreciation. This is something investors should watch.

The Mario 3 phase II study is for locally advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (which effectively is non-operable) and an ARC-2 efficacy and safety study for metastatic ovarian and triple negative breast cancer. This is in conjunction with Roche (OTC:OTCQX:RHHBY) and its U.S. subsidiary Genentech (NYSE:DNA). This received Fast Track notification in this combination from the FDA in September. There is a further Mario 3 study for renal cell cancer.

The Mario-1 phase 1/1b in conjunction with the "opdivo" ("nivolumab") product from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYDSE:BMY). This is testing for melanoma and squamous cell cancers. The latest details of how this is actioned are illustrated below:

The Mario 275 study is looking at urothelial cancer and is moving into Phase 2. Urothelial cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. This had earlier received Fast Track notification for this application from the FDA. The drug it is being trialed with in Mario 1 and Mario 275, is opdivo from Bristol Myers Squibb. This is estimated to be the world's second largest revenue-generating cancer drug. Opdivo is forecast to produce revenues of US$12.6 billion by 2022.

The Arcus Biosciences Collaboration is in conjunction with Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS). This is for treatment of triple negative breast cancer and for renal cell carcinoma. There is a Phase 1/1b study under way for this.

These studies range across some of the most deadly and most common cancer conditions.

Cancer Drugs

Big Pharma is being challenged over the price of drugs. This was a target of the Trump administration although that ended in all talk and little action. Cancer drugs seem to be escaping the price crackdown. Almost half of people living today will get cancer.

Much research is targeting cancer through working on the human genome. There is a lot of concentration on breast cancer research. Increasingly science is looking at "checkpoint inhibitors" with key molecular targeting. This is the field in which Infinity is working. Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche are both leaders in this field. Hence their interest in Infinity. The general trend is towards Big Pharma developing drugs in conjunction with smaller companies like Infinity. This will though lead to even more price escalation.

Concerns have in fact been raised about other health conditions being set aside in the scramble for the huge potential revenue benefits of cancer drugs. There has been a very significant switch from companies getting revenues from cardiovascular drugs to cancer drugs.

Conclusion

At the time of the earnings, long-serving CEO Ms. Adeline Perkins had stated:

We are approaching an important inflection point at Infinity, with extended data readouts across our clinical programs in the next few months that demonstrate the benefit of eganeslibid across multiple indications, patient populations and treatment settings.

The company was founded back in 1995 and has had its ups and downs. This could be the dawn of a new era.

The fact that the company is really a single pipeline product can be seen as a negative. The fact that the company's pipeline product is in a series of different trials with different companies for different serious conditions can be seen as a positive. At some stage Infinity could easily be bought out by Big Pharma if the promise holds good. The fact that there are a very large number of immune oncology treatments under testing can be seen as a negative. Infinity has a lot of competitors out there.

It is obviously a high risk company in which to invest with a stock price that can be manipulated by the "smart money" to the detriment of the private investor. The company is however at the center of a concerted development move by Big Pharma.

As Brian Schwartz, the Consulting chief Physician, said at the Q3 analyst call:

The data for Mario 1suggests that eganelisib can potentially be safe and well tolerated immunotherapy capable of improving meaningful clinical benefits in multiple cancer types and treatment regimes.

The various studies are in conjunction with various Big Pharma companies. Any one of these could be seen as a potential buyer of Infinity. This is in a market where the world's top fifteen cancer drugs produce revenues of US$90 billion per annum. Only time will tell whether Infinity will become one of the big winners in this field.

