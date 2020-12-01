Confessions of a Value Investor: Warren Buffet or Isaac Asimov

Back in 2017, I recognized that my portfolio was woefully deficient in technology stocks and started looking around for a few that I felt comfortable with and could add. Being an unrepentant value investor, I latched onto Intel (INTC) based on a classic financial evaluation. I mean what was not to like. It held a huge market share, low valuation, great cash flows, low debt to equity and payout ratios, good margins, and brand recognition. Besides, it was buying back shares. Because I bought it near its yearly low price of $33.20, it has not done too badly for me, a total return of about 43%. This is probably the type of decision Warren Buffett would have liked. However, in retrospect, and to paraphrase the Grail Knight in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, "I chose poorly" as the numbers in the table below show.

I could have picked the semiconductor subsector or its facsimile in the iShares Semiconductor (SOXX) ETF, the total US stock market, or Intel's chief competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and beat INTC. Or, I could have just picked where technology meets the consumer or major computing trends, such as cloud computing, with stocks such as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Or in a more diversified way, I could have selected in an ETF such as Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (VGT). In other words, I would have done better betting on the future consumer and technology trends, rather than historical financial statistics. Isaac Asimov would have approved of this strategy or Spock would just say "fascinating".

Table 1: Total Return %

Stock/ETF/Index 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 15 Year Intel 3.44 8.48 10.22 5.75 SOXX 26.98 32.80 22.39 13.52 US Market 13.81 13.81 13.84 9.74 AMD 95.89 109.10 27.61 8.06 AAPL 41.66 32.68 27.43 30.41 MSFT 38.33 32.01 24.30 15.00 VGT 27.27 25.64 20.04 14.56

Data from Morningstar

Is the past prologue or just irrelevant?

Clearly, we are fascinated by the world of semiconductors and computing - and why not? Semiconductors are the building blocks of the information age. Big portions of the science fiction and terrorist plot movies we watch have something to do with computing. Semiconductor science deals with mimicking the human brain and names many of its conventions accordingly: memory, logic gates, neural networks, artificial intelligence and the like. It is the stuff of intense international competition, has an acronym laden jargon all its own, and competes in the realm of thicknesses of a few silicon atoms now and possibly at the sub-atomic level in the future. And all of this while semiconductors are being incorporated into every computer, smartphone, automobile, watch, washing machine, light switch, TV camera etc. we own or are likely to own. Further, COVID-19 has accelerated the digitization of the world. Best of all, semiconductor stocks have been in general a dynamite investment.

And yet from an investor's standpoint, you can easily get over your skis as semiconductor stocks have significant volatility and economic sensitivity. One of the most important factors to recognize, coming into 2020 and the pandemic, is that much of the semiconductor industry had corrected in the latter part of 2018 and all of 2019. So, the big question we are talking about is how to weight growth, financial strength, and volatility appropriately?

Analysts seem to fall into two camps with regard to answering this question. Most analysts see momentum continuing even from today's very high valuations and astounding recent past gains in stock price. Some, however, see many of the major players in an overvalued condition. These analysts tend to focus on some form of fair value analysis or emphasize a target price as opposed to growth forecast. The tables below take data from Thomson Reuters' Institutional Broker's Estimate System (IBES) forecasts, Argus fundamental research, Value Line, and Morningstar to illustrate this divergence. Analysts providing IBES forecasts clearly value EPS growth, while the other three clearly are more leery of today's valuations. The tables below provide data on Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as well as INTC and AMD.

Table 2: Analysts, In General, Favor Momentum and Growth

Stock Price 2020-11-27 1-Yr Return Trailing PE LTG Forecast Rec Mean # of Analysts INTC 47.45 -18.9% 9.3 7.9% Hold 40 AMD 87.19 121.2% 117.8 38.2% Buy 39 QCOM 143.83 69.6% 31.7 24.2% Buy 29 AVGO 394.95 24.0% 74.1 7.9% Buy 30 NVDA 530.45 143.1% 86.8 21.5% Buy 38

Data from Thomson Reuters

Table 3: Analyst Services More Skeptical about Future Stock Price

Stock Price 2020-11-27 Argus Target Price Value Line Projections 2023-35 High Low Morningstar Fair Value INTC 47.45 62.00 23% 18% 70.00 AMD 87.19 96.00 -8% -21% 67.00 QCOM 143.83 175.00 30% 3% 124.00 AVGO 394.95 400.00 6% -3% 320.00 NVDA 530.45 600.00 -14% -22% 340.00

If one looks at Table 2, the only stock you would not buy would be INTC. If you look at Table 3, the only stock you would definitely buy would be INTC. The Value Line projections and Morningstar fair values for the other four have numbers generally reserved for Russian car manufacturers. The key difference here is based on the present high valuations of everything but INTC. And indeed, when one looks at the high and low prices of these stocks on an annual basis, it is not unusual to see them swing 80-100% or thereabouts. And, with the exception of INTC, they are nearer annual highs than lows. For instance, in 2019, AMD had a low of $16.90 and a high of $47.30. Today, it sits north of $80. Still these companies also, in general, have higher highs and higher lows each year.

The Table 3 number implications would change significantly after a large pull back of price in the industry. In other words, you could catch the performance of Table 1 with a different entry point in the semiconductor stock price cycle. Or you would most likely have over the long term a much bumpier but still somewhat profitable ride if you bought at the present price points and the long-term growth forecasts held up. Personally, I would wait for the highflyers to do their annual dance. But the main question that needs to be addressed is why INTC is so different?

The question seems to boil down into three separate areas. How much confidence do you have in INTC's strategy and strategic decision making? Is Moore's law really a law or more like a guideline? Can INTC catch-up with its production capabilities?

How much confidence do you have in INTC's strategy and strategic decision making?

INTC missed a big opportunity that has had serious consequences

AAPL originally benefited greatly from its partnership with INTC. INTC helped turn the performance of its Mac line around. So much so that AAPL turned its entire Mac lineup over to Intel chips. Shortly after winning the Mac business, INTC rejected a chance to build chips for the AAPL 2007 iPhone, worried that it would not be a profitable enough endeavor. Instead, the first iPhones were built around Samsung's processor. In 2010, Apple began designing its own chips for the iPhone, manufactured first by Samsung and then Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). Now, AAPL is jettisoning INTC processors for its new Macs in favor of in-house designed chips and outsourced manufacturing. And the first Macs out of the gate are getting good press.

The decision to forego mobile phone chip development has to be viewed as a strategic blunder on INTC's part. It mostly froze INTC out of the smartphone business. And the consequences go beyond just the immediate making of the chips. Much of the advancement in semiconductor design and production technology has been associated with the smartphone, where power consumption, performance, and form/fit considerations are at a premium. The latest chips, such as AAPL's M1 replacement for INTC chips in its Mac line is a direct descendant of the A processor series of chips in its iPhone. The M1 is based on an ARM Holdings (OTC:ARMHF) architecture that will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor. It has transistors that are only five nanometers (nm) wide, which gives it significant advantages in processing speed and power efficiency (battery life). INTC's best right now is 10 nm and it is struggling to get to 7 nm.

In short, INTC opened itself up both to more design and production competition. How far this competition can cut into its core business is a "to be determined." The ARM Holdings architecture, which has a commanding lead in mobile devices, could become the basis of challenging INTC's x86 architecture dominance in PCs and laptops. At least, NVDA thinks so, which is one reason they are acquiring ARM in a $40B all-stock deal. Further, not pursuing mobile computing devices, in general, contributed to INTC ceding production scale and its lead in manufacturing to TSM. In fact, some industry analysts and insiders say its manufacturing process is at least two years behind TSM, the world's largest maker of semiconductors. The company makes chips for many of INTC's rivals, including AMD and NVDA, which design but don't fabricate chips. Jeffries analyst Mark Lipacis estimates that TSM has processed 60 million wafers over the last five years, compared with 20 million for INTC. (A wafer is the circular silicon material that semiconductors are printed on.) And now INTC is in the process of making a decision of whether to outsource production of its own designs. Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl says something that covers this situation pretty well, "If you are waiting for the opportune moment, that was it."

INTC does have a number of bright spots also

If one were just to focus on the above strategic description, one would sell all their INTC shares. I would not do that as there are a number of bright spots to the INTC story also. INTC still by far sells the lion's share of the PC, laptop, and server processing chips and it is doing things to keep its position. Despite its strategic stumbles, Intel still makes 80% of the computer processing units, CPUs, according to Mercury Research. More importantly, it has 94% share of CPUs in servers, the computers that power data centers and the cloud. And servers in the cloud are clearly what is at the other end of mobile phones. Mobile devices have become the preferred device to perform computing tasks and access data via cloud infrastructures that require considerable server build-outs into the foreseeable future.

INTC has made a number of smart and timely acquisitions in key technology areas, which give it a foothold in some auxiliary businesses with strong growth potential and reinforce its position in core businesses. In 2015, INTC acquired programmable logic device maker Altera for $16.7B, mainly to serve large data center customers looking for customized server processors using field programmable gate array (FGPA) chips. Obviously, FGPA technology is important as AMD is agreeing to pay $35B for Xilinx (XLNX), a leader in FPGA chips. In 2016 and 2017, INTC acquired Nervana and Movidius for help with artificial intelligence-related chips. And in 2017, INTC acquired Mobileye, which sells a computer vision capability, dubbed EyeQ, into production vehicles for basic functions such as driver assistance. Autonomous vehicles may well be the future and INTC will be a part of it. This business has been growing like gangbusters and is also advancing its technology at a smart pace. INTC has also been gaining more focus in that it has shifted resources away from some non-core and lower margin areas.

INTC is spending the R&D funds to advance its technology - about $13B annually from 2016 to 2019. However, one would really have to see how this is allocated across a number of chip types and both design and production activities to make a decent assessment of its contribution to future competitiveness. It is a necessary but not sufficient part of remaining competitive.

INTC is expanding its Next Unit Computing (NUC) systems strategy with its latest laptop reference design (NUC M15). A reference design is given to smaller computer manufacturers, saving them development time and cost, as basically a kit to take on the larger manufacturers. And it, of course, heavily features INTC products. This is not the first time INTC has used reference designs to spur the use of its products. A computer made using the M15 will be a highly capable laptop. This strategy seems solid.

Is Moore's law really a law or more like a guideline?

One of the more memorable scenes in The Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is where Miss Turner confronts the pirate Barbossa with his violation of the Pirate's Code and he replies "the Code is more what you would call guidelines, than actual rules. Welcome aboard the Black Pearl, Miss Turner." That is the way I have come to feel about Moore's Law.

In 1975, INTC co-founder Gordon Moore correctly predicted that the number of transistors that could fit on a chip would double every two years, hence the term Moore's Law. At that time, the best chips were 6000 nm thick. The latest chips, such as Apple's M1, manufactured by TSM, have transistors that are only 5 nm wide. Gaps between transistors on cutting-edge chip designs are now barely more than 1 nm thick or just five silicon atoms. The massive improvement in transistor density has made chips far more powerful even as they use less electricity (think battery life) and produce less heat. Computing power has gotten unbelievably cheap. For example, the price index for computers has collapsed by 99.7% since 1978. And along the way, Moore's Law has become embedded as the Holy Grail of chip design.

Transistor density issues have plagued INTC, including its latest fall from grace when it acknowledged problems and delays with its 7 nm chip. This is especially true since its chief competitor in the PC and server chip space, AMD with TSM production, has already achieved it. It is looking like INTC will get to this density in late 2022 at best. Clearly, transistor density is very important - considered the most important technology advance. But it is not the only thing that is important.

Other techniques are being adopted to get around the challenges of Moore's Law, such as advances in packaging. Design also plays an important role. NVDA, the leader in graphics processing units, is utilizing GPUs for artificial intelligence machine learning. And NVDA isn't at the leading edge - they're typically a node or two behind but have a really good product. So, it's not just transistors and transistor size that matter. And if one follows INTC's architecture updates, one would see that last August INTC introduced a redefined FinFET transistor that enables the largest intranode enhancement INTC has ever achieved (off the initial 10-nm process). The initial products made on this process include its upcoming Tiger Lake laptop processors and low power Xe GPU. In addition to transistor enhancements for the 10 nm SuperFin, the firm also advanced the metal stack that sits on top of the transistors, leveraging new materials and structures to help Intel's chip designers realize their ambitious performance goals (10% to 20% performance boost in 2020 Tiger Lake chips versus 2019 Ice Lake laptop chips). There are other technologies such as extreme ultraviolet lithography that appear to be an important part of INTC's production toolkit.

While the company has fallen far behind on its product roadmap, industry experts note that Intel's 10 nm products are not as far behind as the naming convention may suggest. In technical terms, Intel's 10 nm chips have roughly the same number of transistors found on TSM's 7 nm products. I am accepting these statements as having validity since given INTC's market share, there has not been anything like wholesale defections. If the transistor densities of the INTC 10 nm chip and the TSM 7 nm are roughly equivalent, the major problem seems to be that INTC's generation lag is lengthening.

I don't want to minimize INTC's production issues as I can see that people, who most likely understand them much better than I do, take them very seriously. However, I would not make a decision on a company as complex as INTC solely based on the transistor density issue. And I would not be surprised to see that some radically new technology, such as Quantum Computing, make the whole discussion somewhat moot in the next decade-"fascinating squared."

Can INTC catch-up with its production capabilities?

INTC has provided its investors a real roller coaster ride the last six months. After initially finding a defect mode in its 7 nm chip in Q2, just one quarter later, its CEO reported that its defect mode had been fixed. While the fix was good news, the 6-12 month delay in achieving 7 nm chips was not. And it is facing an outsourcing decision on some of its production. While many analysts see an outsourcing decision as inevitable and a positive move, as it would reduce capital spending and speed up its current designs to market, I am not so sure. If scale is a big issue in semiconductor manufacture and human capital would leave the company, it could be a long-term mistake. Imagine being the CEO who chased the next Lisa Su out of your company. Also, I find it highly questionable whether outsourcing production to your chief fabrication competitor is the smartest strategic move ever made. This would be especially true if the above statements about the rough equivalence of current capabilities of INTC 10 nm and TSM 7 nm chips have validity.

I do, however, suspect that the soup-to-nuts model of INTC has seen its best days. Its design to product time is limited by its production capability and its production capability is limited to manufacturing chips designed within INTC. These functions are clearly severable and, once severed, both of them would have more agility. The real strategic discussion is do you keep them together and, if you do, how you get more competitive advantage from them.

So, given all of the above, what am I doing?

While every person has to make up their own minds and do their own research, I have concluded that I will hang onto INTC. And lately, I have even added a small number of shares. Though this is primarily because I have a Buffett view of INTC's financial chops, I also think INTC has a number of product line initiatives that make sense. I will certainly watch how it handles its production issues like a hawk.

However, one thing doing the research for this article has taught me is that for most of my technology investment I would be better off just investing broadly in information technology through a vehicle such as VGT. I neither have the time or brainpower to really evaluate what is happening with single stocks and should diversify my risk across the sector as well as move my investment closer to the consumer edge. For those that can pick the winners, this would be a poor strategy. For me, I think it would work well. Best of luck in your investing.

