An argument can be made that the entire industry is overvalued but if you must invest, Tesla now looks interesting.

An investment in Tesla would also avoid periodic shocks from possible short-seller attacks which Chinese stocks are prone to.

Their valuations are now making Tesla look cheap despite Tesla being an established EV manufacturer with very strong branding to boot.

Favorable policies have propelled the Chinese EV stocks like Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto to dizzying levels in a span of one month.

Manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) have been the rage in November. The industry appears to have all the stars aligned. In the U.S., market players have cheered Joe Biden's win in the presidential election, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) to hit the 30,000 mark for the first time in history.

In particular, investors of EV makers were excited that the President-elect, who made the adoption of EVs a key part of his climate policy, would soon be in the driver's seat. His campaign laid out several policies targeted at accelerating the shift to EVs including "funding for a network of half a million charging points, tax credits for people who buy them, and money to fund research and development."

Tesla (TSLA) as the industry leader by far has, of course, the most to gain from the policies. The decision by the S&P 500 Index Committee to include Tesla in the well-followed index from December further boosted investor interest. At the same time, fund managers are scrambling to buy its stock, leading to a literal stampede for the limited free float.

Tesla's showroom in Qingdao, Shandong, China Source: ALT Perspective (author's photograph)

Across the other side of the Pacific, China's cabinet announced in early November that the sales of electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen-powered vehicles in the country was projected to rise to 20 percent of overall new car sales by 2025 from just 5 percent presently. Even more bullish was a blueprint released by the Society of Automotive Engineers of China (SAE-China) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that hybrids and NEVs - electric, plug-in hybrid, or fuel cell-powered - will account for around half of the total new car sales by 2035.

Consequently, listed Chinese EV makers, which have often seen their share prices played up in tandem with Tesla, finally found investor love in abundance on their own merits. It might be hard to believe, but in the past month, Tesla, the media darling, significantly underperformed the new stars of the EV industry - Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI). The troika soared 98 percent to 221 percent, against a mere 36 percent for Tesla.

To add insult to injury, the badly lagging performance was only slightly alleviated by the profit-taking/panic-selling of the Chinese EV names along the way, including the past few days. For instance, shareholders had to fend off overvaluation "attacks" (such as the one from Citron Research), and news of a probe by the Chinese authorities into certain EV projects.

If it is any consolation to Tesla shareholders, another Chinese EV maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), which Warren Buffett famously invested many years ago under Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), saw its stock just barely surpassing Tesla in percentage gain.

Data by YCharts

I am surprised that Tesla, with all its positive developments and bright future, is a laggard in the industry it dominates. Hence, I'm going to make the case here that Tesla has become undervalued, relatively speaking, when compared to its Chinese peers.

Tesla is looking undervalued relative to Chinese EV makers such as Nio

First off, as a Seeking Alpha fan before I became a contributor, I am always an eager adopter of the features the platform provides. The quant factor grading is a very neat tool that I use for preliminary analysis. As the following table shows, Tesla is scoring badly in terms of value (no surprise here) while Nio is not much better.

However, Tesla has superior scores over Nio on growth and profitability. When we invest in the EV sector, aren't growth what we are looking for? Some may argue that Tesla's profits are currently generated by the sale of regulatory credits but that is cold hard cash we are talking about and something that the Chinese EVs do not enjoy. (Note that XPeng and Li Auto are excluded as they are too newly listed to have meaningful data.)

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Looking at the numbers, we see that the three Chinese EV makers are having a price-to-sales ratio on a trailing-twelve-month basis above 30 times. Tesla's P/S ratio is a modest 18 times. When it comes to enterprise value-to-sales ratio, Tesla's 19 times looks a steal compared to the 39-214 times of its Chinese peers.

Most importantly, Tesla is generating billions of cash from its operations, while the Chinese names are burning cash. Given such data, I'm not sure whether it's fair that Tesla is graded 'F' for Value when Nio scores a 'D'.

TSLA NIO XPEV LI Price/Sales [TTM] 18.11 31.56 30.93 34.94 EV/Sales [TTM] 18.76 39.13 87.34 214.10 Gross Profit Margin 21.14% 3.83% 0.37% 6.00% EBITDA Margin 14.26% -43.29% -111.13% -141.24% Cash from Operations 4.35B -368.77M -452.98M -206.62M

Analysts are projecting that Tesla's P/S ratio on a forward basis could shrink to 9.9 times based on 2022's consensus revenue estimate for $54.88 billion. That would be a more than doubling of its 2019's revenue of $24.58 billion. The actual P/S ratio could be even lower considering that Tesla has delivered more revenue beats than misses historically.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

On the other hand, analysts are projecting Nio to have a P/S ratio of 10.7 times after some breakneck revenue growth. Similar to Tesla, Nio has been able to deliver revenue surprises. It has done so since its listing, except for one quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Nevertheless, with such mind-boggling growth estimates, I'm wondering if the analysts have applied the same critical lens they used on Tesla in the past on Nio. We have long read about production hiccups faced by Tesla. Would Nio be able to meet the analysts' expectations? Even if it could, note that Nio's P/S ratio would still be higher than Tesla's two years later.

If you are wondering about profitability, we would have to go deeper into the future (fiscal period ending December 2023) to have a positive EPS on a consensus basis for Nio. By then, Tesla is projected to have earned $6.18 in EPS, giving it a forward P/E of 93 times - a double-digit ratio!

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Chinese EV makers are likely to see tough domestic competition

Don't get me wrong, I'm not a China-basher and also not promoting Sinophobia. A substantial part of my portfolio are Chinese stocks and I am a regular contributor to Seeking Alpha's Chinese Internet Weekly. However, the soaring share price climb of the Chinese EV manufacturers makes me wonder if investors are aware of the tough competition among themselves.

Unlike Tesla which doesn't have any credible pure EV competitor in the markets it serves, its Chinese peers are potentially fierce rivals for the same domestic buyers. While they are savvy enough to avoid direct competition currently, each choosing to target a niche market, eventually, they would have to expand their product range and clash with one another, including with the giant Tesla.

What is partly fueling the rivalry is their contrasting backers. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) has a 16.3 percent direct stake in Nio while Alibaba Group (BABA) owns 14 percent of XPeng. Food delivery and lifestyle services platform operator Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY)(MEIT) is Li Auto's second-largest shareholder. The three internet titans are poised to compete with one another in the EV space by proxy.

It is also important to know that in China, the provincial governments compete with one another to impress Beijing. They used to do so by posting high gross domestic product [GDP] growth rates. However, with the de-emphasis on the GDP numbers going forward and the renewed focus on the environment, the new scorecard could include EV developments.

Nio had in April secured a $1 billion fund injection from the municipal government of Hefei, the capital city of the southern province Anhui. As part of the deal terms, Nio had to relocate its headquarters from Shanghai and inject its core assets and businesses into an entity in Hefei.

Already an investor in XPeng, the Guangzhou government further invested 4 billion yuan (USD 608 million) in building a new car plant in the city by the EV maker in September. Li Auto has in turn received funding from the municipal governments of Changzhou and Xiamen.

When investors look at the big China car market, what they may have missed is the brewing fight with contrasting vested interests. Tesla, on the other hand, does not have similar worries.

Tesla's technological advantages put it way ahead of wannabes

Tesla has a current lawsuit against XPeng, as it accuses a former employee of copying its Autopilot source code and bringing it to the Chinese EV manufacturer. Ironically, XPeng recently announced that it will start equipping its electric vehicles with LiDAR sensors in its mass-market vehicles that are produced in 2021.

The adoption of LiDAR contradicts the claim that XPeng benefits from Tesla's Autopilot source code as Tesla does not rely on LiDAR. However, the crux of the issue here is that XPeng would be employing LiDAR sensors which Elon Musk said in 2019 were expensive and unnecessary.

As the announcement was just a few days old, the analyst projections have yet to factor in the additional costs. That could mean that the path to the profitability of XPeng could be stretched further.

Besides its advancements in Autopilot research, Tesla should be commended for the manufacturing kinks it has ironed out. On the contrary, the Chinese EV names have much shorter operating and manufacturing experiences. In fact, Nio still relies on a state-owned automaker to contract manufacture all of its cars. As Nio's profitability and valuation continue to soar, the contract manufacturer could become more demanding.

Risks/Challenges to thesis

A rosy projection for Tesla includes a healthy China growth story for its cars. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives had in August estimated that about 40 percent of its sales could be attributed to the Chinese market by 2022. There are two questions stemming from this: 1) is the forecast too optimistic? 2) can Tesla really "keep" the revenue?

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, John Engle, had in an October article raised doubt about Tesla finding sufficient domestic buyers for its China-made cars. Morgan Stanley's (MS) analyst Adam Jonas had also in the same month suggested Tesla "will have zero sales in China by 2030." The idea was that the Chinese government would not allow a network of Tesla-made autonomous vehicles to drive around the country where the authorities have no control over.

Another SA contributor, Montana Skeptic, was worried that Tesla might "have transformed itself into a Chinese company," and that Elon Musk could lose control of its entity in China. Even if the extreme scenario does not pan out, Montana Skeptic raised the concern that "the Chinese government reserves the right to revoke the 50-year land grant." That would be a nightmarish outcome as well and certainly would deal a great blow to Tesla's prospects and valuation.

Investor Takeaway

Favorable policies have propelled the Chinese EV stocks like Nio to dizzying levels in a span of one month. Their successful production ramp-up and robust sales gave investors confidence in their bright future. However, their valuations are now making Tesla look cheap.

This is despite Tesla being an established EV manufacturer with very strong branding to boot. Its economies of scale and technological advancements ensure a superior margin over competitors.

An investment in Tesla would also avoid periodic shocks from possible short-seller attacks (e.g. Muddy Waters and Citron Research) which Chinese stocks are prone to. An argument can be made that the entire industry is overvalued. However, for investors believing in the industry prospects and looking for a relevant stock to invest in, Tesla now looks interesting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.