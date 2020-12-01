Project $1M: Mercadolibre Delivers Several November Milestones

While down against the S&P500 for the month, Project $1M still stands clear of the index year to date, at 42% vs 14.5% for the index.

The Project $1M portfolio represents my journey with a long-term investment program to grow a sum of approximately $275,000, first invested in late 2015, into a sum of $1M by the end of 2025.

The overall focus of the portfolio is investing in predominantly large-cap, high-quality businesses exhibiting strong growth characteristics with a focus on financial discipline best represented by strong returns on invested capital, complemented by a few earlier stage businesses.

Where possible, companies have also been prioritized for founder involvement with the business. I have been managing the portfolio in a light touch way and have not been looking to sell any positions unless the investment thesis is broken. This philosophy has largely helped maintain tax efficiency and let the portfolio’s businesses keep growing undisturbed.

Project $1M had a good month in November, however the S&P 500 (SPY) had an even better month. The portfolio finished up 10.2% in November, compared to the performance of the S&P 500, which was up 11.5%. New developments from several promising vaccine candidates benefited cyclical value stocks which are more dependent upon the restoration of economic normalcy, resulting in strong returns for those businesses in November. The high quality, secularly advantaged businesses that make up the Project $1M portfolio suffered a little bit relatively.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this relative under performance continues a little longer over the next few months. November’s dip notwithstanding, the portfolio has still managed a reasonably good performance so far in 2020, returning 42% year to date compared to approximately 14.5% for the S&P 500.

November marked a series of milestones for the Project $1M portfolio. The most notable of these milestones was that the portfolio brought up its five-year anniversary last month. I wrote a piece to mark some of the key learnings along the way.

Table Includes: Veeva (VEEV), Adobe (ADBE), ServiceNow (NOW), Salesforce (CRM), ProMedicus (OTCPK:PMCUF), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Atlassian (TEAM), CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN)

However also notable last month was that for the first time in five years the portfolio now has a new leading position with MasterCard (MA) finally being displaced by Mercadolibre (MELI). What’s remarkable about this is that Mastercard has been no slouch over the last five years, with more than a 3X return in this period, and had 3x the initial capital invested compared to Mercadolibre, yet Mercadolibre’s growth has overwhelmed the Mastercard position.

I’ve tried to really adopt the philosophy of watering (or at least maintaining!) the flowers and cutting the weeds for portfolio management. It’s been the implementation of this philosophy that resulted in Mercadolibre growing to the size that it has in the portfolio today.

Ordinarily, I would have been inclined to have trim the position much earlier on before it got to the size that it has within the portfolio. However I'm now determined to let this continue uninhibited and see where this goes within the next five years, provided the investment thesis continues to hold. Psychologically, this isn't an easy decision and I've been having to fight the wisdom that "nobody goes broke taking a profit."

November also brought up a significant milestone in the portfolio in that Mercadolibre has now become the first 10 bagger position within the portfolio. Atlassian is following very closely behind and is currently a 9 bagger position within the portfolio. I have no reason to believe that either position can’t continue to grow reasonably well over the next five years and I’m happy to keep their respective position sizing as they currently stand today in the portfolio.

Portfolio changes

Adding Teladoc (TDOC)

With the completion of the merger with Livongo, Teladoc now has become a new position in the portfolio. I was happy to have my Livongo proceeds converted into Teladoc shares because I believe that the combined business will be meaningfully larger in the years to come. With the combination of these two businesses, the portfolio gets a leading digital health business that has assets across the full spectrum of telemedicine including the areas of routine clinical, critical care and chronic conditions.

Surprisingly with the progress toward a vaccine, Teladoc shares appear to be under the perception that the reopening of the economy will see an end to the strong growth of digital health. I believe that this is a misguided view. While analyst estimates suggest that telehealth will increase close to 38% annually over the next five years, I think there are more fundamental drivers that explain why telemedicine will continue to grow.

Source: Teladoc Investor Presentation, September '20

There are compelling cost advantages to healthcare payers pushing telemedicine given the cost of a typical in person consultation, particularly if it’s an off hours consultation that normally has to be met with a visit to the ER or urgent care. Additionally the convenience and ease of scheduling, particularly for your routine chronic care check ins mean that telemedicine should become a regular fixture within the medical practice.

What becomes intriguing is when telehealth is complemented with a digital monitoring program such as that which Livongo provides, then patient health becomes better all around, with continuous monitoring being able to proactively manage and intercept patient conditions outside of regular medical consultations. This potentially saves and mitigate very costly escalations in a patient’s condition. That represents great cost benefits for payors and stands to significantly improve patient quality of life.

I'm happy to continue maintaining my Teladoc position here and in fact expect that I will add to it with time.

Observations on November performance

Mercadolibre, MasterCard and Visa (V) were the big winners in the portfolio in November, along with Nanosonics (OTCPK:NNCSF). Alibaba (BABA) was the largest loser.

MasterCard and Visa

Both MasterCard and Visa finished up almost 15% in November, largely as a result of excitement around a potential vaccine and renewed optimism about what such a vaccine will do with respect to not only opening up the economy, but also for resumption of travel. Both MasterCard and Visa were significantly impacted during the pandemic, with each business seeing a substantial hit to cross border spending which is a disproportionately high contributor to revenue and profit compared to other transactions which the payment network giants process.

I believe that Visa and MasterCard will end up being net beneficiaries as a result of the pandemic once everything is said and done. The last several months have seen an explosion in e-commerce, which I believe will continue longer term. Also, the share of tap to pay at the expense of cash also has seen a major upswing. These are significant behavioral changes which will be to the long-term benefit of Visa and MasterCard.

The changes that have been seen in emerging markets have accelerated digital payments in a way that would have otherwise taken many years to accomplish. These are transactions which cash can’t compete with and which Visa and MasterCard will permanently benefit from at the conclusion of the pandemic.

The slightly larger unknown here is whether cross-border travel returns to levels that were seen prior to the pandemic. My view is that there’s likely to be a more permanent reduction in business travel, however I suspect that consumer travel will rebound to levels that were seen pre-pandemic and continue growing meaningfully from there.

Overall, I still believe Visa and Mastercard will be more permanently advantaged post the pandemic and expect continued share price appreciation from these businesses through next year.

Mercadolibre

Mercadolibre saw good share price appreciation in the stock through the month of November, continuing on a trend which has largely been prevalent all year, and which has seen its share price increase almost 170% since the start of the year.

I also believe that Mercadolibre will be a net beneficiary post the pandemic. Most immediately, MercadoPago, which is MELI’s payments business, will once again be able to continue its traction within in-store retail, one of the largest growth areas for the business.

MercadoPago has done an impressive job as far as accelerating distribution and acceptance, bringing on retailers such as McDonald’s, Starbucks among others. Transaction volume growth had slowed during the pandemic and should once again pick up with a gradual reopening.

However, equally relevant I believe the e-commerce traction that has been seen in MELI’s Latin American markets will continue to remain strong even with the reopening of those economies.

It remains the case that prior to the pandemic, a very small portion of the population in Latin America had been exposed to e-commerce.

Source: Mercadolibre Q3, 2020 Investor Presentation

Mercadolibre has actually observed that not only have new, pandemic sourced consumers returned for repeat purchases, but they have also broadened their consumption patterns beyond necessities to other categories of consumption and that the business has recently seen strong growth in categories such as electronics, which have increased 100% year over year.

While the level of e-commerce growth will no doubt decline from pandemic highs, I still expect growth to remain elevated and certainly above the levels that existed prior to the pandemic. In spite of Mercadolibre’s strong share price growth through 2020, I believe that the business remains quite attractively valued and I'm happy to maintain my position here, though will not be increasing this for prudent portfolio management purposes.

The challenge with positions that have seen very strong appreciation is a perception that they can’t go higher, something which I touched on in my piece, The way investors cheat themselves out of long term wealth creators.

In fact, I believe that it’s not out of the question that Mercadolibre may at least double and possibly triple before the conclusion of Project $1M in the next five years and could even "return the fund" or represent the portfolios initially invested capital. Time will tell.

Alibaba

Alibaba went through a fairly difficult time in November, after it was poised to deliver exceptionally good returns for the month. The long-awaited Ant IPO was regrettably deferred, and Alibaba investors awoke to the news that anti-trust provisions would be put in place on a number of mega cap Chinese technology businesses to ensure more equitable competition, potentially also catching out the other mega cap Chinese holding in the portfolio, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Specifically, it looks like one of the practices that will be targeted is the elimination of exclusive vendor relationships, from which Alibaba has benefited. It also appears that the Ant business may be subject to greater capital restrictions and requirements to hold capital, which could impact the profitability of the business.

Ultimately I don’t believe that either of these issues will greatly derail the promise of Alibaba and its potential return over the next five years. Alibaba will still be a major player in e-commerce, it will still have the most attractive cloud business in China for which growth has barely scratched the surface and it will still be a major player in financial services via it’s holding in Ant Financial. In fact I believe that the business is currently quite attractively valued and it’s one that I am happy to continue holding for the long term.

Outlook

The markets have delivered continual surprises through 2020, though with just December to go, I still expect the Project $1M portfolio to finish up 40%-45% for the year.

The big unknown is with a vaccine is what 2021 will look like for the portfolio. While the pandemic has greatly accelerated digital trends, I don’t see why an end to the pandemic will necessarily hurt or bring an end to the digital acceleration which has taken place throughout the year, a view that appears to be open to debate.

My view is that digital acceleration across e-commerce, healthcare, payments and advertising is a really secular trend that has powered the Project $1M businesses. I’ll outline how I’m thinking about 2021 in my 2020 Year in Review next month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM, VEEV, NOW, CSLLY, MA, V, FB, AMZN, ADBE, GOOG, MELI, TDOC, PMCUF, TCEHY, BABA, TEAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.