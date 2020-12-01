Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) CEO Angeliki Frangou on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call December 1, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Angeliki Frangou - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Ted Petrone - Vice Chairman

Leonidas Korres - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Inc.

With us today from the company are Chairman and CEO, Mrs. Angeliki Frangou; Vice Chairman, Mr. Ted Petrone; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Leonidas Korres.

a copy of the presentation referenced in today's earnings conference call will also be found there.

This conference call will contain forward-looking statements under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Navios Acquisition. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Navios Acquisition's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such risks are more fully discussed in Navios Acquisition's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be understood in light of such risks. Navios Acquisition does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this conference call.

First, Mrs. Frangou will offer opening remarks. Then Mr. Petrone will give an operational update and industry overview. Next, Mr. Korres will review Navios Acquisition's financial results. And lastly, we will open the call to take questions.

Now I turn the call over to Navios Acquisition's Chairman and CEO, Mrs. Angeliki Frangou. Angeliki?

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Doris, and good morning to all of you joining us on today's call. I’m pleased with the results for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Navios Acquisition reported revenue of $78.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million. Navios Acquisition also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.05 per unit, representing an annual distribution of $0.20 per unit. This represent a reduction from the previous quarter in light of continuing uncertainty, we are determined to preserve cash.

Slide 4 present some of the company's highlights. NNA has a 54-vessel fleet that includes 47 diverse tankers and 7 containerships. We intend to sell the 7 containerships. Our fleet had current average age of 9 years. For the last 12 months, Navios Acquisition generated revenue of $374.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $210.2 million.

Since 2019, we reduced our debt by $81.3 million. In addition, our ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved from 8.6x to 5.3x. While focusing on our balance sheet, we also continued to renew our fleet bareboat charters with no CapEx. Additionally, we have about $500 million in contracted revenue and our chartering strategy continues to protect us from many downside, but also allow us to participate in the market upside.

Slide 5 highlights fundamentals of [indiscernible] improving market for VLCC vessels as the pandemic subside. A number of vaccines have been announced and effectively counter the coronavirus. Vaccination should propel all forms of economic activity, including oil transportation at a time that the VLCC order book is historically low. VLCCs 20 plus years of age are now equal to 7% of the fleet, and an additional 11% of the fleet will be 20 plus years of age in the next 3 years. For reference purposes, the average age of scrapping has been 20.7 years since 2008.

We have a number of other relevant factors. New orders for tankers are affected by continued uncertainty of the future environmental regulation relating to propulsion system, while VLCC ton mile demand is increasing as Atlantic exports fill the refinery capacity expansion in China.

Slide 6 shows Navios Acquisition's key developments. In Q3 of 2020, the company recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million, a 55% increase compared to $23.9 million recorded in Q3 of 2019. For the 9 months in 2020, the company recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $166 million, a 90% increase compared to $87.3 million recorded in the 9-month period in 2019. Our chartering strategy focuses on protecting from the market downside, while participating in the market upside by having charter contracts with quality counterparties.

For 2021, we’ve 38.3% of our available days fixed with an -- in an additional 13.4% fixed with profit sharing arrangements. We reduced our debt by $81.3 million or 7% of our debt outstanding. Year-to-date, we repurchased 55.4 million of our senior notes saving us $5.2 million in interest expense as a result of balance of senior notes publicly outstanding $602.6 million.

We secured $95.8 million in bank financing subject to the financing of bond -- of our bond. These bank financing extent maturing through 2024 and will be secured by one VLCC, 2 chemical tankers and 7 containerships. Additionally, we're expanding our fleet with no CapEx. We have 14 [ph] VLCC newbuilding vessels under a bareboat lease, three of which have been charter out and we received delivery of our first bareboat in VLCC in October.

Slide 7 details 2021 construction. For next year, we have contracted out 51.7% of our available days at an average charter-out rate of $20,237 per day. This contracted rate excludes potential profit sharing from 2218 days. Total costs for the same period is expected to be $18,523 per day. We have 8,017 open plus floating rate days which give us a breakeven of $16,694 per open day. Total cost includes operating expense, general and administrative expense, interest expense and capital repayment.

Slide 8 shows our liquidity position. Our cash balance is $60.3 million as of September 30, 2020. Our net debt-to-book capitalization is 72.8%.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Ted Petrone. Ted?

Ted Petrone

Thank you, Angeliki and good morning all. Please turn to Slide 10. Navios Acquisition diversified fleet consists of 47 vessels with an average age of 9 years totaling 6million deadweight. The fleet consists of 14 VLCCs, 10 LR1s, 18 MR2s, 3 MR1 product tankers and 2 chemical tankers.

The first of the 4 new VLCC buildings bareboats delivered on October 28 and is charted out to a high quality counterparty for 10-year period at a bareboat rate of $27,816 per day. The remaining 3 VLCC bareboat new buildings are scheduled for delivery in Q1 and Q3 of 2021, but the last one due in 2022. In June 2020, Navios Maritime Acquisition took delivery of 7 container ships at 18,400 TEU capacity following the liquidation of Navios Europe II. The containerships are noncore assets and are held for sale.

Please turn to Slide 11. Slide 11 details our chartering strategy which we use to balance market opportunity and credit risk. We seek protection from market volatility by obtaining charters of different durations in order to better manage market cyclicality. For 2021, about 52% of our fleet's available days are fixed at a base rate or at a base rate plus profit sharing, and about 4% are fixed on floating rates. As a result of this strategy, Navios' fleet enjoys significant downside protection as well as the ability to participate in any upside with 44% of our fleet days exposed to market rates.

Please turn to Slide 12. Navios Acquisition continues its policy of locking in secure cash flow with creditworthy counterparties. Our fleet has secured about $500 million in long-term contracted revenue. We continued to extend the coverage of our fleet via new fixtures, continuations and exercised optional periods, including profit sharing in some cases.

Please turn to Slide 13. Slide 13 shows in detail our current charters with their expected expiration dates. Our chartering strategy revolves around capturing market opportunity while also developing dependable cash flow from a diverse group of first-class charters.

Please turn to Slide 15. With the entire globe continuing to be affected by the pandemic, the IMF projected global GDP contraction of 4.4% for 2020, led by a 5.8% contraction in advanced economies. Governments put in place unprecedented emergency monetary and fiscal plans to support their economies. In light of this, the IMF projects 5.2% global GDP growth in 2021, led by 8% expansion in China, India and developing Asia. The IEA projects a global oil demand decline of 8.8 million barrels per day for 2020, which is 0.8 million barrels per day improvement over the April forecast. The IEA forecast for 2021 is an increase of 6.4% or 5.8 million barrels per day.

Please turn to Slide 16. As per the graph on the left, a decline in oil demand in the first half of 2020, combined with an oversupply, resulted in OECD crude oil inventories increasing and made a 260 million barrels above the 5-year average. The near-term economic outlook is improving as countries have emerged from the quarantine, which allow OPEC+ to increase production quotas starting in August.

Assuming demand continues to recover and OPEC+ maintains discipline in stated cuts, stock draws should accelerate going forward. Per the graph on the right, twin supply-and-demand oil shocks brought about a price collapse in crude oil as well as a contango in future -- oil futures. The result triggered a rapid floating storage bookings of short and medium durations. Currently, there are 96 VLCCs on floating storage, which is about 12% of the fleet.

Please turn to Slide 17. China is the world's largest importer of oil and the second largest consumer of oil, importing over 70% of its requirements. Chinese imports have increased over 300% since January 2009, representing a 12% CAGR. Chinese crude imports averaged 11.1 million barrels per day through September, a 13% increase over the same period last year.

As you can see in the table below, on a per capita basis, U.S. oil usage is 5.8x that of China, European usage is 2.7x, and world usage is 1.3x. If China goes to world per capita consumption levels, China would require an additional 166 -- 167 VLCCs, assuming all crude is imported by sea, which represents an expansion of the existing fleet by about 20%.

Turn to Slide 18. U.S. crude oil production, although down from its record levels of 12.9 million barrels per day in Q4 of 2019, still continues at elevated levels, coming in at 10.6 million barrels per day in August. This level of production, combined with reduced demand, has and should continue to allow the U.S. to export crude in the future. Additionally, other Atlantic exporters, led by Brazil, plan to increase crude exports, more than offsetting declines in Venezuela, Mexico and Nigeria.

By 2025, at least 25% of Asian crude oil imports will have to come from the Atlantic Basin, increasing voyage length as Asian countries depend on imports for between 75% and 97% of crude consumption. China, India and other Asia will expand refinery capacity by 3.8 million barrels per day in 2020 and 2025, representing over 70% of all expansions. China in particular has a growing supply gap.

Domestic crude production continues to decline as refinery expansions continue. China's current planned refinery expansions to 18.1 million barrels per day capacity in 2021 translates to an additional 365 million barrels of crude needed, which would require an additional 42 VLCCs to the fleet.

Please turn to Slide 19. Net fleet growth through September equal 3.2% with 8.8 million deadweight deliveries against 0.6 million deadweight removals. Projected net fleet growth for 2020 is 3.7% and only 1.7% for 2021 as there have been newbuilding deliveries reduced after year-end. This decline can be partially attributed to owners hesitant to order long-lived assets in light of macroeconomic uncertainty and engine technology concerns due to upcoming CO2 restrictions.

Please turn to Slide 20. The current order book is 68 VLCCs or 8.2% of the fleet. Vessels over 20 years of age are about 7.2% of the fleet which compares favorably with the previously mentioned historically low order book. With the IMO 2020 ballast water management regulations that will lead to some vessels' retirements after the current disruptions, we believe that the order book and fleet are well balanced.

Please turn to Slide 22. According to the IEA, refinery capacity is expected to increase by 7.4 million barrels per day from 2020 to 2025, including all additions, expansions and upgrades. Over 70% of that capacity will be added in Asia and the Middle East, with the IEA projecting China and other non-OECD Asia to increase refinery capacity by 3.8 million barrels per day, with the Middle East adding a further 1.6 million barrels per day.

Turn to Slide 23. U.S. crude production increases, along with refinery expansions in the U.S. Gulf, has led to product exports from the U.S. rising by 449% since January of 2004. The U.S. has become a net exporter of petroleum products and continues to export significant quantities of products to Latin America and the Far East. U.S. product exports hit an all-time peak of 6.3 million barrels per day in April of 2020, declined to 3.7 million barrels per day as COVID-19 lockdowns took hold. Since then U.S product exports have averaged 4.8 million barrels per day underscoring a demand recovery since Q2.

Please turn to Slide 24. Gasoline demand has increased as COVID-19 lockdowns have ended. In particular, Chinese demand has risen above the 2015 to 2019 average as commuters show a preference for driving amid concerns over social distancing on public transportation. For a number of weeks, traffic across Chinese cities has been at or above 2019 average levels. Traffic congestion in near pre-COVID levels across France, Germany, Switzerland and parts of Italy.

Please turn to Slide 25. In September, the fleet grew at 2.3% on deliveries of 4.5 million deadweight, less 0.7 million deadweight of demolitions. Projected fleet growth for 2020 is only 2.6%. About 6.3% of the product tanker fleet is 20 years of age or older. As of October 1, 2020, there were 191 product tankers on order and 459 which are 17 years of age and older. Total order book is much less than those ships 17 years and older. Thank you.

This concludes my review, and I'd like to turn the call over to Leonidas Korres for the Q3 financial results. Leo?

Leonidas Korres

Thank you, Ted. I will discuss the financial results for the third quarter and the 9-month period ended September 30, 2020. Please turn to Slide 27. Revenue for Q3 2020 increased by 33.6% to $78.8 million from $59 million in Q3 2019, reflecting a 99.1% fleet utilization and an improved time charter equivalent of $16,870 per day from $15,349 per day achieved in the third quarter of 2019. Time charter and voyage expenses were $2.6 million. Operating expenses were $34 million, and G&A expenses were $4.7 million.

During the quarter, we repurchased $19 million of ship mortgage notes resulting to a gain of $7 million. Adjusted for this gain and other non-cash items, EBITDA for Q3 2020 increased by 55.2% to $37.1 million from $23.9 million in Q3 2019. As a result, we reported an adjusted net loss of $3.7 million.

Turning to the financial results for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2020, revenue increased by 48.4% to $288.9 million from $194.7 million last year, reflecting a time charter equivalent of $22,812 per day and a 99.2% fleet utilization. Operating expenses were $93.6 million, and G&A expenses were $16 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 9 months of 2020 increased by 90.1% to $166 million from $87.3 million in 2019. Depreciation and amortization was $49.9 million, and net interest expense and finance costs were $63.9 million. Adjusted net income for the 9 months period ended September 30, 2020 was $43.6 million or $2.73 per share.

Slide 28 provides related balance sheet data as of September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, was $60.3 million. Vessels net book value was $1.3 billion. Assets held for sale relating to the 7 containers acquired following the liquidation of Navios Europe II, amounted to $82.6 million. Total assets amounted to $1.5 billion. Total debt as of September 30, 2020, was $1,128.2 million.

Liabilities relating to the 7 container vessels amounted to $37.4 million. Net debt-to-book capitalization ratio as of September 30 improved to 72.8%. Fourth quarter Navios Acquisition repurchased another $36.4 million of its ship mortgage notes, reducing the amount of the publicly outstanding notes to $602.6.

Turning to Slide 29, we declared a dividend of $0.05 per share for the third quarter. The dividend will be paid on February 10, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 12, 2021.

And now I would like to pass the call to Angeliki for her final remarks. Angeliki?

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Leo. This concludes our formal presentation, and we will open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from line of Chris Wetherbee of Citi.

Chris Wetherbee

Hey, thanks. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, really the key question for me is maybe thoughts around the 2021 maturity and on the debt side and what maybe the plans are? I know it's a year out, but obviously it's a big one. So is there any opportunity to continue to chip away at this in advance of, say, the middle of next year or other opportunity to do something more wholesale from a refinancing perspective in the interim?

Angeliki Frangou

Good morning. This is a good question. I mean, we're working on basically in all [indiscernible] base. This is a priority maturities. Let's not forget one thing. We have -- let's look at the company. There is a lot of [indiscernible] of value from, let's say, the value that we have in NAV on the product tankers, the value we have on the -- on all the [indiscernible] vessel which is quite significant. And also we have about $500 million of contracted revenue that is already in our balance sheet. So this is something that we work very much actively. I mean, we brought about -- we do [indiscernible] $80 million, we have already organize and raise, refinancing of almost $100 million, $95.6 million subject to the refinancing. So this is things that we are working and we will be working. And think of the fall and the pandemic has been a very -- it hasn't been clear. For oil transportation, it has been very good in the middle of the absolute [indiscernible] of the lockdowns and now we are moving to a period where we have found a vaccine. I think when the vaccine comes and we have -- this will create a real economic recovery. And that's why we see that 2021 will provide really support a rebound in the oil transportation when we have low order book and a real economic growth.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay. And then maybe specifically on the assets, can you give us a sense of the fleet? What maybe is unencumbered from a debt perspective you have. Is there a number of assets that have the ability to sort of take on some incremental debt on the asset level?

Angeliki Frangou

I think you have all that [indiscernible] there's a difference in NNA's finance [indiscernible] you have a lot of information we put in here. So -- and there's all the silence of all of our debt and amortization. So I think you can find all this information in that. Importantly, you have also $0.5 billion of contracted revenue. I mean, [indiscernible] with no CapEx is there, 10 years of charters. I mean, quite significant value in all this. And one other action that you shouldn't forget is that we have the containers as we held for sale and there's quite significant value there, but [indiscernible] can be sold and create additional ability to buy back. And that is [indiscernible].

Chris Wetherbee

Yes. Okay. That's very helpful. I appreciate that. And then maybe a question on -- please go ahead.

Angeliki Frangou

And one of [indiscernible] is that NAV is organized with [indiscernible] the tanker there's quite significant value there.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay. Okay. That's helpful. I appreciate the color. On the VLCC side, specifically floating storage, Ted or Angeliki, I don't know what your thoughts are here. You have 96 vessels used for floating storage. How do you see sort of the potential for that to unwind over the course of the next couple of quarters? Where do you think this kind of settles out just given the potential reopening or maybe that's going to be delayed over the course of the next couple of months because we've seen a bit of a second wave here. So how do we think about the unwinding of floating storage over the next couple of quarters?

Ted Petrone

I think the Vs that are in floating storage, if you look at the average age, it's certainly much older than the active fleet. So I kind of consider them almost off side to the market already. I mean, if they come back, they probably go to scrap. And if you have a resurgence in the economy, you may see them unload and then the contango comes back and they reload again. So I really don't see them as being part of the transportation going forward in either factor in either case.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay. Okay. That's helpful. And then one last one on the order book, particularly on the tanker side. What do you think the -- what do you think it takes for owners to get more confident about putting new orders into the order book? I'm not talking about short-term rates. I understand those dynamics. But may be thinking about propulsion systems and ultimately emission standards over the course of the next call decade or maybe even longer than that. What are the types of things that you think people need to see maybe come back into this market and maybe put capital to work, absent like I said, sort of the short-term supply demand fundamentals and the rate.

Angeliki Frangou

I think that because now we really have [indiscernible], which is the propulsion of the vessels is not a [indiscernible] kind of questions we are really going to the real subject which is propulsion. We need to see -- I don't think the conversation about long haul propulsion has been resolved. And it need some time. And I think that will take some -- we will get a period. So the combination of -- and that may take at least a couple of years until it is developed and you need another couple of years. But the dual fuel, I don't know if that is the answer. I mean, it's only using about 20% the CO2 emissions, so always things we need to be answered. And with this question and uncertainty of the propulsion, I think this and I will repeat it, because I think an important issue is that we together with all those fleet, let's not forget we have 7% of our fleet over 20 years of age and another 11% coming the next three year. So you have almost an 8% and 18%, almost 20% over aged fleet and it is obviously that the question of the dual fuel with additional cost is not really the answer. I mean, [indiscernible] five more fundamental answer on the propulsion. The long haul, I mean, whether this is a short haul, I don't think the long haul has been answered yet. And this uncertainty will provide the opportunity. And let's not forget vaccine and economic growth. Economic activity will create all -- the need for [indiscernible]. So you may have a good market revenue generation without an increase in newbuildings.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay. That's very helpful. I appreciate the time. Thank you very much.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you.

I will now return the call to Angeliki Frangou for closing remarks.

Angeliki Frangou

And thank you. This complete third quarter results.

And thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.